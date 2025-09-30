Corona del Mar football cruises to victory at Trabuco Hills

Corona del Mar played a complete game against Trabuco Hills, demonstrating the desired consistency on both sides of the ball en route to an unblemished record in nonleague play.

Senior quarterback Brady Annett had two passing touchdowns, and junior running back Chase Kuchera scored twice, as CdM toppled Trabuco Hills, 35-13, on Friday on the road.

The Sea Kings scored touchdowns on their first three drives, taking advantage of two short fields before going to the hurry-up offense during an eight-play, 84-yard drive in the second quarter.

Corona del Mar’s Trejan Nixon (25) dives into the end zone through the defense for a touchdown against Trabuco Hills on Friday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Annett scrambled to his left and found Dorsett Stecker for a 15-yard touchdown to extend the CdM advantage to 21-0 in the second quarter. The senior slot receiver made seven catches for 139 yards, adding a 26-yard touchdown against zone coverage in the third quarter.

“We kept it pretty simple tonight,” CdM coach Kevin Hettig said. “They do so much defensively, and we’re never really sure of the look we’re getting. The mix in tempos was good, and our kids handled it well. They played well offensively.”

Corona del Mar, which is 5-0 for the first time since 2021, did not concede on the scoreboard until the final play from scrimmage of the first half.

Jackson Verplancke, a freshman starting quarterback for Trabuco Hills (3-2), found senior receiver Joshua Fitch — lined up as a tight end on the left side of the formation — streaking down the middle of the field. He made the catch at the 1-yard line and plunged through a tackle to the goal line.

Corona del Mar defensive lineman Troy Merriman (99) tackles Trabuco Hills’ Landon Pompey (3) for a loss on Friday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

A CdM defense that had forced three turnovers on downs and a punt up until that point went back to work, turning the next two Trabuco Hills possessions into punts.

Each of those defensive stops was followed by a touchdown, allowing the Sea Kings to salt the game away. Kuchera’s 46-yard rushing touchdown, which he said was his longest of the season, made the score 35-6 early in the fourth quarter.

The Sea Kings rushed for 247 yards as a team behind an offensive line of senior left tackle Landon Rucker, junior left guard Jack Meier, senior center Judah Snow, senior right guard Eddie Susolik and sophomore right tackle Markus Costa. Sophomore running back Trejan Nixon rushed five times for 73 yards and a touchdown.

“We build upon each other and hype each other up,” Kuchera said of sharing the carries with Nixon. “Anytime he gets a big run or I get a big run, we’re always congratulating each other. We’re never hoping that one guy plays better, and it’s amazing to have him.”

Corona del Mar’s Trejan Nixon (25) holds the ball up after diving into the end zone for a touchdown against Trabuco Hills on Friday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Hettig echoed Kuchera’s sentiments, calling the duo “selfless.”

“It definitely keeps them fresh,” Hettig said of having Kuchera and Nixon available as a backfield tandem. “On top of that, those kids are both so selfless. They’re playing for each other as much as anything else. Those two guys are really good teammates, and tonight, they both got theirs.”

Senior defensive end Finn Grimstad had a sack, and senior linebacker Cash Pearsall and junior defensive lineman Dylan Nichols combined on another sack. Junior defensive tackle Troy Merriman recorded a tackle for a 4-yard loss against senior running back Landon Pompey, who had 69 total yards (42 rushing) for the Mustangs.

Corona del Mar’s Troy Merriman (99) and Cash Pearsall (22) knock helmets in celebration after a sack against Trabuco Hills on Friday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

“I know our defense was upset about the outcome last year,” Annett said in looking back on a high-scoring affair between the teams a year ago, when CdM beat Trabuco Hills 51-38. “Kind of a statement win for our defense.”

Trabuco Hills got its second touchdown in the fourth quarter on a fine one-handed, contested catch by senior Gavin Mulhall.

Corona del Mar plays host to San Juan Hills (4-1) in a Bravo League opener on Friday at Davidson Field at 7 p.m.

Corona del Mar receiver JJ Haley (14) runs after a catch against Trabuco Hills on Friday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Nonleague

Corona del Mar 35, Trabuco Hills 13

SCORE BY QUARTERS

Corona del Mar 14 - 7 - 7 - 7 — 35

Trabuco Hills 0 - 6 - 0 - 7 — 13

FIRST QUARTER

CdM — Kuchera 1 run (DiBella kick), 6:42.

CdM — Nixon 11 run (DiBella kick), 2:46.

SECOND QUARTER

CdM — Stecker 15 pass from Annett (DiBella kick), 7:39.

TH — Fitch 16 pass from Verplancke (Gray kick failed), 0:01.

THIRD QUARTER

CdM — Stecker 26 pass from Annett (DiBella kick), 4:50.

FOURTH QUARTER

CdM — Kuchera 46 run (DiBella kick), 11:11.

TH — Mulhall 32 pass from Verplancke (Gray kick), 7:02.

INDIVIDUAL RUSHING

CdM — Kuchera, 13-118, 2 TDs; Nixon, 5-73, 1 TD; Brengel, 4-33; Annett, 3-22; Stecker, 3-16; Team, 3-(-15).

TH — Pompey, 16-42; Verplancke, 3-16; Hoffman, 2-6; Bowen, 1-1; Team, 2-(-16).

INDIVIDUAL PASSING

CdM — Annett, 13-17-1, 219, 2 TDs.

TH — Verplancke, 20-35-0, 209, 2 TDs.

INDIVIDUAL RECEIVING

CdM — Stecker, 7-139, 2 TDs; Haley, 5-55; James, 1-25.

TH — Bowen, 6-65; Mulhall, 2-45, 1 TD; Davis, 4-30; Pompey, 3-27; Hoffman, 2-24; Fitch, 3-18, 1 TD.

