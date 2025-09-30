Huntington Beach girls’ flag football earns historic win at Newport Harbor

If the Huntington Beach and Newport Harbor high school girls’ flag football teams end up sharing the Sunset League title this season, both teams surely can say that they earned it.

The Oilers and Sailors engaged in two absolute battles in Sunset League play. Both games went to overtime.

But it was Huntington Beach that emerged with a historic 18-12 win on Monday at Davidson Field, handing Newport Harbor its first-ever league loss.

Newport Harbor running back Skylie Cid breaks past defenders during a home game against Huntington Beach on Monday. (Eric Licas)

The Sailors had won 34 straight league games since the league began in 2023. After Monday’s game, however, both teams were 8-1 in league this season with three games remaining.

Senior center Kate Ross had a game-tying touchdown reception late in the fourth quarter for Huntington Beach (15-1).

Junior quarterback Roxie Shaia scored on a 1-yard fourth-and-goal “tush push” sneak to start overtime; then the Oilers’ defense made a stand to lift the visitors to the huge win.

The Oilers finally found a way to finish after losing to Newport Harbor (18-2) four times last year, including in the semifinals of the inaugural CIF Southern Section Division 1 playoffs, plus the previous league meeting this season.

Huntington Beach center Kate Ross scores a game-tying touchdown in the fourth quarter against Newport Harbor on Monday. (Eric Licas)

A satisfying victory, especially for the senior class.

“Against Newport, we were like, ‘Wow, how could we even get like that?’” Huntington Beach senior linebacker and team captain Kendall Caira said of the start of her high school career. “How could we even match their level of play and soon be able to beat them?

“Having this [win], especially on the last game, I’m just so proud of all of our girls and even our coaches. We’ve gone through so many different defenses to try to do this, and it’s just awesome to see everybody go to that next level and be able to accomplish this goal.”

The Oilers’ other senior captain, Taylor Savage, also had a mammoth game with 11 catches for more than 100 yards.

Newport Harbor quarterback Skyler Guyser runs the ball downfield in a match against Huntington Beach on Monday. (Eric Licas)

Her grabs included a pair on the Oilers’ final drive of regulation, which was capped when Shaia threaded the needle through two Newport Harbor defenders on an 8-yard score to Ross with 21 seconds left.

Shaia credited the sure-handed Ross for running a great route. It was Savage who caused match-up problems for the Sailors all game long.

“She definitely was the player of the game, in my opinion,” Sailors coach Jason Guyser said. “She was a huge difference-maker, for sure … It’s not something our girls did wrong; that’s just being taller and having great hands. I don’t feel like there were necessarily any miscues or breakdowns on that final drive, just some great plays by a senior receiver, for sure.”

Huntington Beach quarterback Roxie Shaia runs past Newport Harbor defenders on Monday. (Eric Licas)

The Oilers’ last drive came after Newport Harbor took a 12-6 lead earlier in the fourth quarter. Speedy sophomore Skylie Cid, who had scored a rushing touchdown earlier in the game, found the end zone again on a 7-yard touchdown pass from fellow sophomore Scarlett Guyser.

Guyser also made an impact on defense, recording two interceptions. Ashlyn Spicer and Blakely Irvine had interceptions for the Sailors.

“It’s goldfish memory,” said Shaia, who threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to Shelby Nguyen in the first half to give the Oilers a 6-0 halftime advantage. “I throw a pick, and I have to forget about it. I have to trust that my defense is going to pick me back up and they did. [Allowing] 12 points against Newport, that’s honestly really good. Just to know that I have that support on defense is super-amazing.

“We really wanted to beat [the Sailors] on their home turf,” she added. “All season, we’ve been wanting to beat them. For the last three years, they’ve been undefeated [in league] and we’ve been trying to beat them, so to beat them on their home turf is just really special.”

Sailors running back Skylie Cid lunges for a first down in a match against the Oilers. (Eric Licas)

Nguyen and Brianna Massion, junior transfers from Marina and Los Alamitos, respectively, who were ineligible to play in the teams’ first meeting, each made an impact on Monday.

Nguyen had a one-handed grab on third down in overtime, setting up Shaia’s eventual game-winning quarterback sneak. Massion had a first-half interception on defense and also caught nine passes on offense.

“We brought them in and we connected immediately,” Savage said. “Our strategies got better because we have more options, from pitches to catches. They play a very big role in getting me open … We’re very blessed to have them on our side.”

Newport Harbor defensive back Aliyah Chappell battles against Huntington Beach. (Eric Licas)

After Shaia scored in overtime, Newport Harbor had a chance to answer. An incomplete pass and a 6-yard completion to Irvine set the Sailors up in third-and-long.

It became fourth-and-longer, as Huntington Beach senior Meleah Benedict recorded a big quarterback sack. On the final play of the game, Massion played defense against Sailors senior Cooper Dick, deflecting the ball down to the turf.

“Just another close battle, man,” Huntington Beach coach Zack Pannell said. “We know it’s going to be that way every time we play Newport. We’re not looking to come in here and blow them out. The biggest thing, and this is what I’ve told our girls the last three years playing Newport, is that it’s going to be a discipline game. You’ve got to have some sort of discipline when you play them.”

Huntington Beach continues league play with a home game against Corona del Mar on Wednesday, while Newport Harbor plays at Edison.