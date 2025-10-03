Jodey Sok scores late, as Ocean View outlasts Los Amigos in Sigma League opener

Ocean View’s Zack Zentgraf (22) makes a 67-yard touchdown reception in the second quarter against Los Amigos on Thursday in a Sigma League game.

Jodey Sok did not get his first touch until the second half on Thursday night, but after waiting through a five-game sit-out period to suit up, the Long Beach Jordan transfer made the most of his opportunities.

Sok lowered his head and fought through multiple defenders to reach the goal line with 48 seconds remaining, delivering the decisive blow for Ocean View in its Sigma League opener.

Following a final defensive stop, Ocean View had edged host Los Amigos 20-13 in a game both sides afterward called a “war of attrition” at Bolsa Grande High.

Ocean View’s Jodey Sok tries to escape from Los Amigos’ Diego Juarez (25) in a Sigma League football opener on Thursday. (James Carbone)

“Honestly, I was just really hungry,” Sok said. “It was my first game back. … I didn’t get in until midway, second half, so I was just really hungry, and I just wanted to eat. I wanted to score, and I was also thinking about my brothers and winning the game.”

Ocean View (5-1) has won five consecutive games after dropping its season opener against Fountain Valley. The Seahawks have fared well in close games, including an overtime win over Buena Park.

Dean Northam, a sophomore southpaw, received his first varsity start at quarterback in the final game of a 3-7 season for the Seahawks a year ago. Ocean View won that game — a 28-21 victory over Rancho Alamitos — and Northam was in a position battle with Kingston Stokley this training camp, before the latter suffered a meniscus injury.

Ocean View coach Daniel Hernandez said Northam “has a lot of moxie” and indicated he thought the young quarterback “grew up” when he made the decision to tuck the ball and run for a key 15-yard gain down to the 4-yard line with just under a minute remaining in a tie game.

Ocean View’s Devyn Jenkins (0) and Christopher Vincent (2) celebrate a touchdown against Los Amigos in a Sigma League game on Thursday. (James Carbone)

“I’m not 5-1, our team is 5-1,” Northam said. “Without a good [offensive] line, there’s no production for me, production from the running backs. Same with our defense. Our defense has been really solid the last couple weeks, and we’ve really been able to hold down other offenses.”

Ocean View ran the ball with great success, and it popped a couple of big plays in the passing game. Northam threw a long ball to Zack Zentgraf for a 67-yard touchdown in the second quarter, the only scoring of the first half.

Dean Northam to Zack Zentgraf for a 67-yard pass TD. Ocean View opens the scoring and leads Los Amigos 7-0, 7:07 2nd. @OceanViewFB @mjszabo @TheDailyPilot @saintcamera pic.twitter.com/oDMBu03WZX — Andrew Turner (@AndrewTurnerTCN) October 3, 2025

The Seahawks built a 13-0 advantage when Northam pitched the ball forward to Christopher Vincent on a wide receiver end around for a 70-yard touchdown. Vincent flew around the right side of the offensive line, which was also a strength in the running game.

Trevor Luapo rushed for 119 yards, while Sok picked up 41 of his 47 rushing yards on four consecutive carries in the third quarter. They did so behind an offensive line of left tackle Kelvin Leal, left guard Josh Lopez, center Caden Townsend, right guard Brett Norman and right tackle Elijah Armenta.

Ocean View’s Trevor Luapo (9) breaks a tackle against Los Amigos in a Sigma League opener on Thursday at Bolsa Grande High. (James Carbone)

“I told Jodey at halftime, ‘Be ready,’” Hernandez said. “He’s like, ‘Coach, I’m going to score if I get the ball.’ I enjoy that quiet confidence about our players. We tell them it’s always the ‘next-man-up’ mentality in practice. If a guy cramps, a guy gets banged up, it’s next man up. …

“We can’t get too high and too low because we saw what happened to us last year. We lost four games by a touchdown or less.”

Leal contributed 2½ tackles for lost yardage, including 1½ sacks.

Los Amigos’ Luis Serrano (93) celebrates after sacking Ocean View quarterback Dean Northam in a Sigma League game on Thursday. (James Carbone)

Los Amigos (3-3) was hampered from the beginning, playing the game without its starting quarterback, Mytrell Smith, and center, Bryant Merida. Head coach Romel Guess said the Lobos are hopeful to get both players back next week.

Still, the Lobos found themselves in position to take the lead after the second of two electrifying touchdown runs — the scores covering 55 and 40 yards — from the wildcat formation by two-way standout Amari’e Maddox. Aidan Bond broke through the line to block the extra-point attempt, preserving a 13-13 tie with 10:40 remaining.

Amari'e Maddox goes 55 yards to the house out of the wildcat to get Los Amigos on the board. Ocean View leads 13-7, 0:34 3rd @losamigosfootb1 @OceanViewFB @mjszabo @TheDailyPilot @saintcamera pic.twitter.com/dU5d7swtLB — Andrew Turner (@AndrewTurnerTCN) October 3, 2025

“We had to play for four quarters tonight,” Hernandez said. “[When] Amari’e scored his second touchdown, I’m like, ‘Man, we got to do something to stem the tide here,’ just because he’s so dynamic and has the ability to just change the game all by himself.”

Maddox, whom Hernandez called “one of the best, if not the best player in our league,” also had a touchdown reversed on a penalty call during a punt return. The senior exited the game after taking a hit on the Lobos’ penultimate possession and did not return.

Los Amigos’ Amari’e Maddox (0) runs down the field against Ocean View in a Sigma League game on Thursday. (James Carbone)

“He’s our warrior, man,” Guess said of Maddox. “That dude goes down with his sword and his shield in his hand every game, dude, and he fights. We’re praying for him that it’s nothing serious and we get him back because, Lord knows, we need him.

“That’s my guy, dude. He plays the same way whether we’re up three scores or down three scores, dude. He’s a warrior. He’s resilient, man.”

Los Amigos had four players — Abraham Solorio, Kevin Centeno, Ruben Gonzalez and Maddox — take a snap in the contest, although they combined for just three completions for 13 yards.

Los Amigos’ Kevin Centeno (15) breaks a tackle against Ocean View in a Sigma League game on Thursday at Bolsa Grande High. (James Carbone)

Maddox largely provided the offense, turning eight carries into 115 yards. Centeno also ran for 28 yards, and Jayvone Morgan chipped in with 27 rushing yards.

Andy De La Riva forced a fumble, with Wilmer Aviles making the recovery in the first quarter for the Lobos. Brandon Flores also intercepted a two-point conversion attempt, and Luis Serrano recorded a sack.

Sigma League

Ocean View 20, Los Amigos 13

SCORE BY QUARTERS

Ocean View 0 - 7 - 6 - 7 — 20

Los Amigos 0 - 0 - 7 - 6 — 13

FIRST QUARTER

None.

SECOND QUARTER

OV — Zentgraf 67 pass from Northam (Gillett kick), 7:07.

THIRD QUARTER

OV — Vincent 70 pass from Northam (Gates pass failed), 4:37.

LA — Maddox 55 run (Aviles kick), 0:34.

FOURTH QUARTER

LA — Maddox 40 run (Aviles kick blocked), 10:40.

OV — Sok 4 run (Gillett kick), 0:48.

INDIVIDUAL RUSHING

OV — Luapo, 17-119; Sok, 6-47, 1 TD; Northam, 3-19; Vincent, 4-10.

LA — Maddox, 8-115, 2 TDs; Centeno, 10-28; Morgan, 7-27; Solorio, 5-12.

INDIVIDUAL PASSING

OV — Northam, 7-15-0, 186, 2 TDs; Luapo, 0-1-0, 0; Gates, 0-1-1, 0.

LA — Solorio, 2-5-0, 9; Gonzalez, 1-4-0, 4; Centeno, 0-1-0, 0.

INDIVIDUAL RECEIVING

OV — Vincent, 4-93, 1 TD; Zentgraf, 2-78, 1 TD; Tualaulelei Malele, 1-15.

LA — Flores, 2-8; Maddox, 1-5.