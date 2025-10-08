Ocean View girls’ volleyball goes from worst to first for Orange Coast League title

The Ocean View girls’ volleyball program took its lumps last year, which, in part, explains why the Seahawks have been overjoyed about the sudden turn in their fortunes.

Following a dismal three-win season a year ago, the Seahawks have lots to celebrate, and they hope much more to play for in the weeks ahead.

Ocean View swept Garden Grove 25-22, 25-23, 25-9 on Tuesday evening, completing a worst-to-first story as the Seahawks clinched the outright Orange Coast League title on their home court.

Ocean View’s Sara Ligman (9) dives for the ball in the back row, saving a point during an Orange Coast League match against Garden Grove. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Steven Morales, who took over the program just before the start of last season, characterized the prior campaign as “rough,” but that just adds to the admiration he has for those who came back.

Ocean View (20-5-1, 10-0 in the Orange Coast League) has undergone a complete turnaround after going 3-25 overall and 0-12 in the Golden West League the year prior.

“I think it shows a lot about who they are as a program, especially a big senior class coming back,” Morales said. “Super proud of them.”

Ocean View’s Galicia Pinedo (3) blocks a tip by Garden Grove’s Renny Faletoi (22), with help from Caroline Shafer (6), on Tuesday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

It has been feast or famine for the Seahawks in recent years, who won the Golden West League title in 2022 and 2023. Those teams were led by standout outside hitter Jade Auger, who guided the Seahawks to back-to-back league championships as a junior and senior, a period that included a CIF Southern Section Division 7 quarterfinals appearance in 2022.

Morales referred to the team’s togetherness, or as he called it “sisterhood,” as a “beautiful thing.” It was on full display in the warmups, when the girls sported tie-dye shirts as part of a “pink out” theme.

Senior Charlotte Johnson, recently moved from the right pin to middle blocker, thrived in her new role. She had eight kills, three service aces and three total blocks.

The Ocean View girls’ volleyball team celebrates a service ace against Garden Grove on Tuesday in an Orange Coast League match. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

“Last year, what I noticed was the energy was lacking,” Johnson said. “We would make good plays, but we weren’t connecting, and when there would be a really good play, we weren’t celebrating it enough. This year, I think we’ve all finally realized energy means something.

“We’re working. We’re making great plays. Sometimes, we have off days, but the energy is there, so we’re doing a lot better as a whole.”

Senior outside hitter Sara Ligman, a four-year varsity player, said the Seahawks’ confidence is on the rise. She had a team-high nine kills and three aces.

Ocean View’s Sara Ligman (9) puts a kill away against Garden Grove in an Orange Coast League match on Tuesday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Ligman, who said she has been mountain biking since she was 5, added she loves the adrenaline and the competitiveness that racing brings. A league title pursuit and a subsequent playoff run can provide that rush.

Senior setter Sammy Abascal added 11 assists and three aces, junior setter Leeanna Plitt dished out 10 assists to go with three aces, and seniors Sophia Enriquez and Beatrix Carlson each had two aces for the Seahawks. Caroline Shafer chipped in with three kills and a block assist, while Katie Chiangtong and Galicia Pinedo each had two kills.

Renny Faletoi and Thu Vu had four aces apiece, and Jasmin Nusser had three aces for Garden Grove (9-17, 5-5). Vanessa Falcon had four kills, and Mikaela Matagi supplied two solo blocks and two block assists.