Costa Mesa football routs Anaheim for fifth straight win

Vance Kirby hung around the Costa Mesa High football field a bit longer than most of his teammates Friday night — and for good reason.

The Mustangs junior two-way player had a Homecoming date to secure.

He presented a sign reading “Hoco would be unbearable without you” and a squeaky bear to Costa Mesa senior Gaby Molina. She said yes.

The exchange only happened after the Mustangs beared down on both ends of the field to earn a big victory.

Costa Mesa running back Gavin Garza (5) celebrates a touchdown with quarterback Andrew Waiss (11) during a Tango League football game against Anaheim on Friday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer )

Junior running back Gavin Garza ran for 152 yards and three touchdowns as Costa Mesa earned a 37-14 Tango League win over Anaheim, last year’s league champion.

Senior quarterback Andrew Waiss added two touchdown passes for the Mustangs, who improved to 6-1 overall, 2-0 in league. Costa Mesa has won five games in a row this year and 10 of 12 dating back to last season, when Mesa won its first playoff game since 1997 and advanced to the CIF Southern Section Division 14 quarterfinals.

Anaheim fell to 3-4, 1-1.

Costa Mesa defenders Adrian Ruiz (34) and Alvaro Aceves (30) drag down Anaheim’s Lloyd Nolasco (1) for a loss on Friday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Costa Mesa is tied for first place in the six-team league with Bolsa Grande, which visits on Friday night for the Mustangs’ Homecoming game.

“It’s really helpful to have continuity in a program, wherever you’re at,” Mustangs coach Gary Gonzalez said. “These kids have been playing for me for four years. They understand the standard that we’re trying to teach here, they understand the work ethic. It all starts in the weight room, man. We start back up in December, when the season is over. These kids have sacrificed so much, and they’re doing a great job.”

Garza, who has topped 100 yards rushing in six of Costa Mesa’s seven games this season, got there in the first half Friday. The 5-foot-7 back is tough to bring down, and he spun off a tackle about 10 yards downfield on a 48-yard touchdown run on the opening possession of the game.

Costa Mesa safety Brandon Haro (22) breaks up a pass play during a Tango League football game against Anaheim on Friday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

He would later have a 56-yard burst up the middle to the end zone in the second quarter, before capping his scoring with a two-yard score in the third. It was the sixth multi-touchdown game of the year for Garza, who has 19 rushing scores.

After the game, Garza made sure to thank his offensive line, with Sebastian Suarez, Israel Lopez, Will Wedgwood, Yosgart Munoz and Jamie Gutierrez opening up the holes.

“All that hard work we put in the summer feels like it’s been paying off,” he said. “It’s been perfect. This is exactly how we wanted our season to go.”

Costa Mesa’s Vance Kirby (6) is elated after sacking Anaheim quarterback Jacob Campos (4) during Friday’s game. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Waiss tossed touchdown passes to Ruben Sanchez and his favorite receiver on the night, Caden Oliver. He also showed his running ability, carrying the ball three times for 51 yards.

“[Garza] really is a workhorse, and it also helps when we have a quarterback in Andrew Waiss who’s able to pull [the ball and run] at any time, and we can keep the defense honest with him,” Gonzalez said. “It’s a dual threat in the backfield, and it’s paid off very well.”

The defense was also tough against Anaheim dual-threat quarterback Jacob Campos and receiver Joshua Eli Sanchez, who did haul in 10 passes. Brandon Haro and Ayden Watson had second-half interceptions for the winners, and Kirby recovered a fumble in the red zone.

Costa Mesa running back Gavin Garza (5) and head coach Gary Gonzalez celebrate a touchdown during a Tango League football game against Anaheim on Friday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Costa Mesa is allowing just 10.1 points per game.

“It’s our tenacity and our aggression on defense,” Kirby said. “We have three shutouts on the season … [and] we are communicating on offense, everyone knowing their assignments.”

Costa Mesa has not won a league championship since 2013, but has put itself in the position to be in that conversation this year.

“These are the games that get us into the playoffs, the games that really do count,” Gonzalez said. “We said that we have to take it away from Anaheim, take that league championship away from them. They were the league champions last year, and our goal was to earn every inch and take it away from them. These kids put a tremendous amount of work in throughout the week, and I’m really proud of them.”

Costa Mesa defensive tackle Israel Lopez (77) wraps up Anaheim quarterback Jacob Campos (4) for a sack on Friday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Tango League

Costa Mesa 37, Anaheim 14

SCORE BY QUARTERS

Anaheim 0 - 7 - 0 - 7 — 14

Costa Mesa 10 - 14 - 7 - 6 — 37

FIRST QUARTER

CM — Garza 48 run (Alcala kick), 9:57.

CM — Alcala 37 FG, 1:16.

SECOND QUARTER

CM — Sanchez 15 pass from Waiss (Alcala kick), 9:31.

CM — Garza 56 run (Alcala kick), 4:46.

A — Aviles 2 pass from Campos (Saim kick), 0:43.

THIRD QUARTER

CM — Garza 2 run (Alcala kick), 5:37.

FOURTH QUARTER

CM — Oliver 9 pass from Waiss (kick blocked), 7:25.

A — Campos 1 run (Saim kick), 3:35.

INDIVIDUAL RUSHING

A — Campos, 9-25, 1 TD.

CM — Garza, 21-152, 3 TDs.

INDIVIDUAL PASSING

A — Campos, 15-27-2, 155, 1 TD.

CM — Waiss, 12-18-0, 134, 2 TDs.

INDIVIDUAL RECEIVING

A — Sanchez, 10-123.

CM — Oliver, 6-54, 1 TD.