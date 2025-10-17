Newport Harbor, Edison to clash in first round of CIF girls’ flag football playoffs

Huntington Beach’s Roxie Shaia and Newport Harbor’s Scarlett Guyser, who both wear No. 9, play quarterback for their respective girls’ flag football teams.

The Newport Harbor High girls’ flag football team made a run to the inaugural CIF Southern Section Division 1 title game last season.

The first step back to that game this year will come against a fellow Sunset League opponent.

The Sailors will host Edison in the first round, they learned Friday when the section released the playoff brackets for each division.

Advertisement

Other local teams qualifying included Huntington Beach (Division 1), Corona del Mar (Division 2), Costa Mesa (Division 5), Estancia (Division 6) and Los Amigos (Division 6).

Newport Harbor (23-2), which shared the Sunset League title with Huntington Beach, will host third-place Edison (17-9) on Wednesday. The Sailors are 3-0 against the Chargers this year, including a 14-8 league victory at home on Sept. 13 and a 27-7 win at Edison on Oct. 1.

Sophomore quarterback Scarlett Guyser has thrown for 3,371 yards, 42 touchdowns and eight interceptions this year for Newport Harbor. Senior receiver Cooper Dick is a two-way leader who has a team-best 14 interceptions.

For Edison, junior Sadie Olivares is an all-around threat who has 13 passing, nine rushing and eight receiving touchdowns this season.

Newport Harbor’s Cooper Dick (1), shown making a game-winning interception earlier this season against Huntington Beach, is a key two-way player for the Sailors. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

No. 3-seeded Huntington Beach (23-1) hosts Esperanza (14-6) in another Division 1 first-round game Wednesday. Junior quarterback Roxie Shaia has 6,011 yards passing, 86 touchdowns and 24 interceptions for the Oilers, her favorite target being senior Taylor Savage (2,148 receiving yards and 29 scores).

JSerra (24-0) and defending champion Orange Lutheran (21-2) are the top two seeds in Division 1.

In Division 2, Sunset League fourth-place team Corona del Mar (13-14) travels to play at Marmonte League runner-up Agoura (15-4) in the first round Tuesday.

Costa Mesa (11-7), the third-place team from the Golden West League, will play at Long Beach Jordan (10-7) in a Division 5 first-round matchup Tuesday. Senior Kassandra Ramirez has 1,255 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns for the Mustangs, adding 17 interceptions on defense. Senior Myah Martinez has more than 1,000 receiving yards and 19 scores, as well as 40 quarterback sacks.

In Division 6, Coast League third-place team Estancia (8-8) travels to play at Desert Empire No. 3 squad Palm Springs (5-11) in the first round Tuesday. Los Amigos (6-8), the runner-up in the Orange League, plays at San Andreas League runner-up and No. 4-seeded Adelanto (10-6) in another Division 6 first-round match.

Championship games for each division will be held on Nov. 8 at El Modena High School.