CIF Southern Section girls’ volleyball playoff pairings announced

Newport Harbor qualified for the Division 1 bracket of the CIF Southern Section girls’ volleyball playoffs. Outside hitter Ella Olson (2) is seen against Yorba Linda in the 2024 postseason.

The CIF Southern Section released its girls’ volleyball playoff pairings on Saturday, the brackets revealing that eight local teams qualified for the postseason.

First-round matches are scheduled to be played on Tuesday and Wednesday, with 6 p.m. serving as the default start time. Start times are subject to change.

The full brackets can be viewed at cifss.org. Below is a list of the playoff openers for teams within the Daily Pilot coverage area:

Division 1

Oct. 22 — Newport Harbor (25-8, Sunset League No. 2) at Manhattan Beach Mira Costa (23-9, Bay League Co-Champion)

Division 2

Oct. 21 — Sage Hill (20-11, Pacific Coast League No. 2) at Thousand Oaks (29-4, Marmonte League Co-Champion)

Oct. 21 — Marina (19-12, Sunset League No. 3) at Cerritos Valley Christian (24-2, Olympic League Champion)

Division 3

Oct. 21 — Pasadena Mayfield (17-8, Prep League No. 3) at Corona del Mar (15-13, Sunset League No. 4)

Division 5

Oct. 22 — Palmdale Highland (27-6, Golden League Co-Champion) at Pacifica Christian Orange County (12-9, San Joaquin League No. 3)

Division 6

Oct. 21 — Riverside Norte Vista (20-3, River Valley League Champion) at Ocean View (26-6-1, Orange Coast League Champion)

Division 9

Oct. 22 — Avalon (13-17, Academy League No. 2) at Los Amigos (12-5, Orange League Co-Champion)

Oct. 22 — Santa Paula (11-10, Citrus Coast No. 3) at Estancia (14-8, Coast League Champion)