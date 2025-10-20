Newport Harbor, CdM, Laguna Beach boys’ water polo teams win tournaments

Newport Harbor’s Kai Kaneko (21), shown at the South Coast Tournament on Sept. 20, helped the Sailors win the North vs. South Challenge tournament on Saturday.

The Newport Harbor High boys’ water polo team suffered its first loss of the season against San Diego Cathedral Catholic in a nonleague match on Oct. 11.

A week later, the Sailors got the chance to see the Dons again in the finals of yet another major in-season tournament.

This time, Newport Harbor established itself from the beginning, beating San Diego Cathedral Catholic 15-10 in the finals of the North vs. South Challenge tournament on Saturday at Sacred Heart Prep School in Atherton.

Newport Harbor (24-1) topped Cathedral Catholic for the third time in four meetings this season, including the finals of the South Coast Tournament and the Elite Eight Tournament. The Sailors also won the North vs. South Challenge for the second straight year.

Stanford-bound seniors Kai Kaneko and Connor Ohl each scored three goals in the tournament final for the Sailors, who got two goals each from Mason Netzer and Declan Bartlett. Dash D’Ambrosia, Caruso Polenzani, Hudson Parks, Geoff Slutzky and Owen Marks also found the back of the net.

Newport Harbor converted six of seven power-play chances in the first half, taking an 8-4 advantage. The Sailors extended that to 10-4 after three quarters.

The champions edged Miramonte 6-5 in the North vs. South Challenge tournament semifinals earlier Saturday, with Ohl scoring the eventual game-winning goal with three minutes left.

Newport Harbor closes out Sunset League play at Huntington Beach on Tuesday.

Corona Del Mar’s Will Weir (11), shown against Huntington Beach earlier this season, helped the Sea Kings win the Memorial Cup in San Jose on Saturday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Corona del Mar wins Memorial Cup

CdM junior Will Weir scored six goals in the title match, including three in the fourth quarter, as the Sea Kings beat Long Beach Wilson 13-9 for the Memorial Cup title Saturday at Bellarmine Prep School in San Jose.

CdM coach Lucas Reynolds said that senior center Nathan Simoncelli was another standout all tournament for the Sea Kings (21-6), ramping up his defense with multiple steals.

The Sea Kings beat Foothill 19-7 in the tournament semifinals.

CdM closes out Sunset League play Tuesday at Los Alamitos.

Dylan Williams (4), shown competing against Mira Costa last season, helped Laguna Beach win the Steve Pal tournament on Saturday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Laguna Beach captures Steve Pal tournament

Laguna Beach beat San Marcos 22-16 on Saturday in the finals of the Steve Pal Memorial Tournament Kimbell Division at San Juan Hills High.

Senior Dylan Williams poured in nine goals in the final for the Breakers, who improved to 22-6 this season. Sophomore Warren Rootlieb scored three goals, with senior Lucas Rose and junior Finn Leverty each adding two goals.

Laguna Beach also beat Pacific Coast League foe Sage Hill 7-3 in the Steve Pal tournament semifinals, with Williams scoring twice.

The Breakers will play in the semifinals of the Pacific Coast League tournament carousel on Tuesday at 4:45 p.m. at Northwood High.