Ocean View football falls to undefeated Calvary Chapel

There were plenty of teachable moments for the Ocean View High football team in Friday night’s 43-21 home Sigma League loss against Calvary Chapel.

But the most important one to Seahawks coach Daniel Hernandez just might have occurred even before the opening whistle.

Players from both teams gathered in a prayer circle at midfield to pray for Ocean View teacher Jimmy Harris, who Hernandez said was in the hospital recovering from surgery earlier Friday.

“He’s royalty at this school,” Hernandez said of Harris, the son of the late Ocean View boys’ basketball coach Jim Harris , for whom the gym is named.

“It’s beyond the game of football, right? There’s things that we’re trying to teach these kids that transcend [the game].”

Ocean View defensive back Eric Young chases Calvary Chapel’s Jorge Brito out of bounds during Friday’s game. (Eric Licas)

The game itself got away from Ocean View (6-2 overall, 2-1 in league) in the second half, as Calvary Chapel (8-0, 3-0) took over outright first place in league with two games remaining.

The Eagles scored four straight touchdowns spanning the second and third quarters. They instituted some trickery on the last one, as running back Waldo Castrejon threw to receiver Jorge Brito for a 25-yard score, giving the visitors a 36-14 lead late in the third quarter.

Sophomore quarterback Colin Wiles also threw a pair of touchdown passes for Calvary Chapel, to seniors Daniel Nieves and Noah Barthel.

Calvary Chapel coach Jack McInally said he realized that Ocean View was trying to take away Castrejon in the running game. The Seahawks mostly succeeded, other than a late 51-yard burst, but that opened up the Eagles’ passing game.

Ocean View running back Dereon Oliney muscles through Calvary Chapel defenders during Friday’s game. (Eric Licas)

“We told Colin pregame that he had to be a maestro, he had to be the conductor and I think he did that,” McInally said. “All credit to Ocean View. They really hit hard. They blitzed the heck out of him, and he stood in there and was strong and delivered the ball on time. I’m really, really proud of Colin.”

Ocean View had taken a 14-7 lead in its homecoming game before the onslaught. A 63-yard touchdown pass from sophomore quarterback Dean Northam to wide-open senior receiver Devyn Jenkins tied the score, then the Seahawks took their only lead when Northam found fellow sophomore Zack Zentgraf on a wheel route 34-yard touchdown pass early in the second quarter.

Zentgraf would later add a rushing touchdown.

A high snap on Ocean View’s ensuing possession was recovered by Calvary Chapel’s Jett Rauch on the Seahawks’ 7-yard line, enabling the Eagles to tie the score a play later on a keeper from Wiles.

“We were up 14-7 and had an opportunity to go up 21-7, we just didn’t do what we were supposed to,” Hernandez said. “But hat’s off to them. They’re a veteran team, in terms of tailback and their line. They’re a veteran group, and ours is the opposite. We’re young and we have a sophomore quarterback, sophomore running back.

“This is the first adversity we’ve really faced in about five weeks [since an overtime win against Buena Park on Sept. 5] … With a young team, it’s hard, because they haven’t been in enough of these moments. You’ve got to be in as many of these moments as possible to grow.”

Ocean View receiver Devyn Jenkins makes a catch during Friday’s game against Calvary Chapel. (Eric Licas)

Junior lineman Kelvin Leal had a pair of quarterback sacks to lead the Seahawks’ defense, and freshman Elijah Stokely recovered a fumble. But Ocean View hurt itself with 15 penalties for 157 yards in the game.

Hernandez said Stokely was called on to start in the absence of senior cornerback Chris Vincent, who he said was held out for precautionary reasons after rolling his ankle in the previous game.

“If this was a playoff game, he plays,” Hernandez said. “If we’re really trying to make a run in the playoffs and finish league healthy, the best thing we can do is hold him out.”

Brito and Castrejon had fourth-quarter interceptions for Calvary Chapel. The play of running back Dereon Oliney was a highlight for Ocean View, with 104 yards rushing on just five carries after starter Trevor Luapo exited for a time in the second half due to cramping.

Luapo did return late and recovered a fumble on defense.

Ocean View is tied for second in the league with Rancho Alamitos, with Los Amigos and Estancia tied for fourth in league after the Lobos beat Estancia on Friday night . The top three teams in the six-team league are guaranteed CIF playoff berths.

The Seahawks host Estancia on Friday night, a game they lost 40-0 last year.

“There’s no small games in our league,” Hernandez said. “No easy games in this league.”

Ocean View running back Dereon Oliney carries the ball downfield during Friday’s game against Calvary Chapel. (Eric Licas)

Sigma League

Calvary Chapel 43, Ocean View 21

SCORE BY QUARTERS

Calvary Chapel 7 - 14 - 15 - 7 — 43

Ocean View 7 - 7 - 7 - 0 — 21

FIRST QUARTER

CC — White 66 run (Rauch kick), 5:44.

OV — Jenkins 63 pass from Northam (Gillett kick), 3:13.

SECOND QUARTER

OV— Zentgraf 34 pass from Northam (Gillett kick), 10:39.

CC — Wiles 7 run (Rauch kick), 4:38.

CC — Barthel 11 pass from Wiles (Rauch kick), 0:14.

THIRD QUARTER

CC — Nieves 36 pass from Wiles (Rauch kick), 5:05.

CC — Brito 25 pass from Castrejon (Rauch kick), 3:39.

OV — Zentgraf 1 run (Gillett kick), 0:26.

FOURTH QUARTER

CC — Castrejon 9 run (Rauch kick), 1:43.

INDIVIDUAL RUSHING

CC — Castrejon, 15-74, 1 TD; White, 1-66, 1 TD.

OV — Oliney, 5-104; Luapo, 13-51; Zentgraf, 6-20, 1 TD.

INDIVIDUAL PASSING

CC — Wiles, 13-23-0, 144, 2 TDs.

OV — Northam, 7-18-2, 137, 2 TDs.

INDIVIDUAL RECEIVING

CC — Brito, 6-85, 1 TD; Nieves, 3-45, 1 TD.

OV — Jenkins, 3-84, 1 TD; Zentgraf, 2-50, 1 TD.