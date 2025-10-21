Costa Mesa overcomes mistakes for sixth win in a row, takes first place in league

Costa Mesa quarterback Andrew Waiss (11), seen against Anaheim on Oct. 10, rushed for 98 yards and two touchdowns against Bolsa Grande on Friday.

Costa Mesa made a mess of its rhythm Friday, racking up too many penalties — some more costly than others — in a trying night for its offense.

However, the ability to persevere when all does not go well is often the difference between sustaining momentum and watching it grind to a halt.

In accumulating 110 yards in penalties and having three touchdowns taken off the scoreboard before halftime, the Mustangs responded with a cleaner second half, securing an ugly-but-necessary win to push them to the top of the Tango League standings.

Senior quarterback Andrew Waiss accounted for three total touchdowns, as Costa Mesa wound up with a 29-6 win over Bolsa Grande in Friday’s homecoming game.

“Tonight’s a great night for us to learn from the mistakes that we showcased,” Costa Mesa coach Gary Gonzalez said. “I think this is going to be a good teachable moment for us, and when we do face adversity, we respond really well ...

“We’re such an experienced football team. We’re a junior- and senior-heavy football team, and so they rely heavily on that experience. A lot of them are three-year starters too, so that’s kind of a big thing. We know how to play and respond.”

Costa Mesa QB Andrew Waiss goes around the right end for a 32-yard rushing score. The Mustangs jump in front of Bolsa Grande, 7-6, 8:07 1st.@mjszabo @TheDailyPilot pic.twitter.com/M4Zd9WsJf5 — Andrew Turner (@AndrewTurnerTCN) October 18, 2025

Costa Mesa (7-1, 3-0 in the Tango League) has won six consecutive games since dropping its home opener against crosstown rival Estancia. A win over last-place La Quinta (3-4-1, 0-3) on Thursday would clinch at least a share of the league title.

Bolsa Grande (4-4, 2-1) and Santiago (3-5, 2-1) are one game off the pace, but Costa Mesa has already notched wins against both of its closest pursuers.

The Mustangs are seeking their first league championship since going undefeated in the Orange Coast League in 2013, a team led by running back Oronde Crenshaw and wide receiver Quinton Bell.

“It’ll mean something when it’s all said and done, and we have the title,” Waiss said. “Until then, we haven’t won anything.”

Waiss carried the ball 13 times for 98 yards and two touchdowns, a 32-yard, tackle-breaking run around the right end on the Mustangs’ first possession supplying their lone offensive touchdown of the first half.

Thereafter, it was a frustrating slog. Junior running back Gavin Garza had two would-be scoring runs called back on holding penalties on the next drive, which ended with a turnover on downs in the red zone.

Justin Hernandez slips behind the defense and brings in an Andrew Waiss pass for a 19-yard TD. Costa Mesa 22, Bolsa Grande 6, 5:15 3rd.@mjszabo @ScottJFrench @TheDailyPilot pic.twitter.com/5vW5jZkutK — Andrew Turner (@AndrewTurnerTCN) October 18, 2025

Late in the second quarter, Waiss got loose for a 76-yard sprint down the left sideline to the end zone, but that was also nullified by a holding penalty. Waiss followed it up with his longest completion, a 27-yard connection to senior wide receiver Justin Hernandez, but senior safety Dylan Nguyen knocked the ball free and fell on the fumble for the Matadors.

“You hate to see it,” Waiss said of the touchdowns wiped away on penalties. “Whether those calls were good or bad, it’s not mine to say. They were made, so you just got to play with the cards you’re given … We just got to clean up our game.”

Waiss and Hernandez hooked up for a 19-yard passing touchdown in the third quarter.

Bolsa Grande’s large, physical defensive front presented a challenge for the Mustangs, who saw Garza get bottled up for just 14 total yards on seven touches in the first half. Cutting down on mistakes after the break led to considerable success, allowing Garza to end the night with 129 rushing yards, including a two-point conversion.

“We had a lot put on us, but we definitely powered right through it,” said Israel Lopez, a senior who starts on both the offensive and defensive lines. “I just felt like this wasn’t difficult for us. We put ourselves in a position to lose, but we still came out on top. I’m thankful for my team to continue to push, even though we failed a lot of plays.”

Outside of a 68-yard touchdown run by senior tailback Mikey Haley on the game’s fourth play, Costa Mesa’s defense dominated, no individual more so than junior linebacker Louis Arreola.

Costa Mesa middle linebacker Louis Arreola has a pick-six. He's been delivering some big hits, too. Mustangs lead Bolsa Grande, 14-6, 9:42 2nd.@mjszabo @TheDailyPilot pic.twitter.com/TauChlO1UK — Andrew Turner (@AndrewTurnerTCN) October 18, 2025

“Louis has been playing great,” Gonzalez said. “Our defense has been playing great, and it showcased tonight, where Louis was in on what felt like every tackle. He had that big interception, which kind of got us over the hump.”

Arreola’s interception and 39-yard rumble to the end zone extended the Costa Mesa advantage to 14-6 a couple minutes into the second quarter, which would be the margin at halftime.

“We’ve been working on pass coverage a lot, because that was never my strong point,” said Arreola, who added three tackles for a loss, including 1½ sacks, in the contest. “I was always like run, run, run. I just take it more slower, I read it, and I dropped back, and I saw him, and I just ran. He threw the ball. I got him on a good read, I think.”

Lopez also had three tackles for a loss and senior linebacker Ryan Lowry totaled two tackles made behind the line of scrimmage. Junior corner back Jack Shafiyoon added an interception.

Tango League

Costa Mesa 29, Bolsa Grande 6

SCORE BY QUARTERS

Bolsa Grande 6 - 0 - 0 - 0 — 6

Costa Mesa 7 - 7 - 8 - 7 — 29

FIRST QUARTER

BG — Haley 68 run (Ramos kick failed), 10:37.

CM — Waiss 32 run (Alcala kick), 8:07.

SECOND QUARTER

CM — Arreola 39 interception return (Alcala kick), 9:42.

THIRD QUARTER

CM — Hernandez 19 pass from Waiss (Garza run), 5:15.

FOURTH QUARTER

CM — Waiss 15 run (Alcala kick), 10:09.

INDIVIDUAL RUSHING

BG — Haley, 15-105, 1 TD; Nguyen, 1-9; Trejo, 1-3; Oliver, 1-2; Espinoza, 4-0; Ho-Hoang, 1-(-2); Team, 3-(-6).

CM — Garza, 23-129; Waiss, 13-98; Tompkins, 1-46; De La Cruz Martinez, 1-16; Palma, 1-(-1); Ruiz, 1-(-2); Team, 1-0.

INDIVIDUAL PASSING

BG — Trejo, 7-21-2, 88.

CM — Waiss, 8-12-0, 79, 1 TD.

INDIVIDUAL RECEIVING

BG — Diaz, 3-45; Oliver, 2-30; Nguyen, 1-1; Haley, 1-(-1).

CM — Hernandez, 3-55, 1 TD; Kirby, 2-12; Garza, 2-8; Oliver, 1-4.

