CdM girls’ volleyball edges Mayfield for first five-set win

Corona del Mar’s Sofia Dajnowiec (6) puts a kill through the block of Mayfield’s Esme Bower during the first round of CIF Southern Section Division 3 girls’ volleyball playoffs on Tuesday.

Sofia Dajnowiec hurled herself into one final swing, sent the ball off the block and within a few seconds had the long limbs of Casi Doll wrapped around her.

The duo provided the lion’s share of the offense for Corona del Mar in its 25-20, 25-14, 20-25, 20-25, 15-12 win Tuesday over Pasadena Mayfield in the opening round of the CIF Southern Section Division 3 girls’ volleyball playoffs.

Doll, a 6-foot-1 senior outside hitter, had a match-best 23 kills. Dajnowiec, a junior outside hitter, had 16 kills and two block assists in what marked the first postseason win for the Sea Kings since the CIF State Southern California Regional Division I playoffs in 2019.

Corona del Mar outside hitter Casi Doll (18) puts away an overpass for a kill against Mayfield Tuesday in the first round of CIF Southern Section Division 3 girls’ volleyball playoffs. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

“I was like, ‘I’ve got to swing. You have to go out swinging. There’s no way you’re going to win off of a free ball. You have to play hard,’” Dajnowiec said of her mentality going up for the decisive kill. “I watched [the set], it was high enough. I’m like, ‘I’m going to get my feet there.’ I really wanted that point.”

Corona del Mar (16-13) closed out a fifth set for the first time in its fifth attempt. Two of those prior defeats came against Los Alamitos, the undefeated Sunset League champion.

Corona del Mar girls' volleyball pulled out a win at home over Mayfield 25-20, 25-14, 20-25, 20-25, 15-12 to begin the @CIFSS Division 3 playoffs. It's the first playoff win since 2019 for the Sea Kings. Sofia Dajnowiec wins it for @CdMGirlsVB @CDMpride @mjszabo @latsondheimer pic.twitter.com/ASAawS75gM — Andrew Turner (@AndrewTurnerTCN) October 22, 2025

“I think we all just realized, like, if we’re going to win any fifth set the whole season, it’s going to be this one,” Dajnowiec added. “We want to stay, we want to prove ourselves. … We want to continue. We want to show people that we can get even better and that we can do stuff in CIF. We can make our mark.”

Three wins in their last five matches — including a critical result against Edison that gave the Sea Kings the tiebreaker for the fourth and final automatic playoff berth allotted to the Sunset League — gave CdM reason to believe it was building toward a moment like this.

Corona del Mar’s Izzie Ashcraft (1) hits a ball past two blockers against Mayfield Tuesday in the first round of CIF Southern Section Division 3 girls’ volleyball playoffs. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

“I think in the fifth set, right, the biggest thing for us is just to continue to be yourself — each and every one of them,” CdM coach Max Gamboa said. “You’re going to make mistakes, and that’s all right. Now, since we pulled up the freshmen, you got 20 other girls there to pick you up, that are supporting you, that are wanting you to do your best.

“We talked about going and taking it. You got to go take it in the fifth set, because both teams are nervous, as they should be. It’s a big moment, but that’s why you play sports.”

Senior middle blocker Matisse Robertson starred in the fifth set, registering two overpass kills and 1½ blocks, including a solo block to bring CdM to match point.

Corona del Mar’s Lola Calcagno (16) hits a ball over Mayfield’s Gracie Miller (3) Tuesday during the first round of CIF Southern Section Division 3 girls’ volleyball playoffs. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

“As a middle, you don’t get set that often, which is why I really like those overpasses, because I’m like, ‘This one’s for me, and I have to hit it,’” Robertson said. “I feel like that’s my signature, almost. I just always hit the overpass. … Fia [Dajnowiec] almost broke my back trying to shove me [in celebration] after it, but I think that just made me even more excited.

“Every time it happened, I’d look back and everybody was getting more hyped, more confident in how they’re playing. I think that pushed us through the fifth set. After every play, one person has a moment, and it makes everybody else want to have that moment, too.”

Bench contributions also factored heavily into the Sea Kings’ success. Junior libero Makenna Smith had a game-high four service aces, sophomore outside hitter Eden Brown added three aces, and senior middle blocker Izzie Ashcraft matched Robertson with a team-leading 2½ blocks.

Corona del Mar’s Savannah Dennis (9) communicates with back-row passer Casi Doll (18), left, during a long rally on Tuesday in the first round of the CIF Southern Section Division 3 girls’ volleyball playoffs against Mayfield. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

“She has all the energy on the bench, and then she brings that same energy onto the court to do her absolute best,” Robertson said of Smith, who was seen doing ‘the worm’ with a couple of teammates on the hardwood during the fifth set. “She’s not scared to hit the ball out. She’s not scared to hit it in the net. She’s going to serve it dead where she’s supposed to and expect that they’re not going to get it, and if they do, she’ll dig that ball next.”

Junior setter Myrto Charalabidi contributed 24 assists and two aces, and junior setter Livi Rosowski distributed an additional 17 assists. Junior middle blocker Lola Calcagno had seven kills and two block assists, junior opposite Savannah Dennis added five kills, and senior libero Riley Card chipped in with two aces.

Libero Riley Card makes a dig for Corona del Mar Tuesday in the first round of CIF Southern Section Division 3 girls’ volleyball playoffs against Mayfield. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Corona del Mar remains home to face Pacific League co-champion Burbank Burroughs (25-8) on Saturday.

Junior setter and opposite Piper Chylinski had 17 kills, nine assists, five block assists and three aces to lead Mayfield (17-9), which was the third-place qualifier from the Prep League. Senior outside hitter Lucia Olivarez also had 10 kills and two aces.