Ocean View’s Maury Young makes good on ‘only chance’ to break school record

Ocean View senior Maury Young set the school record for a 3-mile course with a time of 14:36.2 in the boys’ sweepstakes race of the Orange County cross-country championships on Saturday, Oct. 18.

Distance runners cover countless miles to build toward the end of their season, but along the way, many know that the opportunities are few and far between to go faster than they have gone before.

It requires certain elements, including a competitive field, good health and, perhaps most importantly, the right course.

Ocean View’s Maury Young toed the starting line on Saturday, Oct. 18, believing that the 3-mile course at Oak Canyon Park could represent his final chance to make a bit of history.

Whether it was or not, Young’s time of 14 minutes 36.2 seconds gave him the school record, the fastest time turned in by an area athlete in this season’s Orange County cross-country championships.

Young, a senior, obliterated the previous school standard set by Haissam Sabra, whose time of 14:51 had held up since the Dana Hills Invitational in 1986.

“It means a lot,” Young said after his feat. “My coach really wanted me to do it. I wanted to make him proud, everyone proud, my dad proud, my mom — leaving knowing that I have the school record means a lot.”

Marina senior Sally Woodruff approaches the finish line in the girls’ medium schools race of the Oct. 18 Orange County cross-country championships in Silverado. (Andrew Turner)

The Seahawks standout said he dealt with an illness during the Clovis Invitational the previous week, which limited him to just two training sessions heading into the boys’ sweepstakes race at the county championships.

Course conditions and the race entries, however, were favorable for fast times. Moderate temperatures accompanied a largely flat course.

Outside of newly minted county champion Aidan Antonio (13:56.), a junior who led Woodbridge to the team title, all of the competitors through Young’s finishing position of 15th had a running mate.

“This is my first-ever sweepstakes, so it was kind of a big jump for me,” Young said. “I’ve never gone out that fast and had to hold the entire time. Usually, we go out fast and then we ease into it, but this race was totally different. I knew I had all these people coming out to see me, so I wanted to show what I could do, even though I was sick. I had to break the school record here because this is the only chance I have.”

Crowned Golden West League champion at Central Park in Huntington Beach last season, Young noted there is a hill on the course that would make it difficult to duplicate his most recent performance.

While Young was a state qualifier a year ago, the CIF Southern Section postseason course at Mt. San Antonio College has a well-earned reputation for its hills, although the college removed its famed “Poop Out Hill” last season.

Fountain Valley’s Teagan Bradshaw, right, leads Newport Harbor’s Allie Cabal through the finishing chute in the Oct. Orange County cross-country championships at Oak Canyon Park in Silverado. (Andrew Turner)

Fountain Valley placed 12th as a team in the boys’ sweepstakes race, led by senior Ulysses Rios (25th, 14.49.8). Senior Kevin Steinman (46th, 15:14.9) paced Corona del Mar in its 15th-place finish.

While not inserted into the sweepstakes race, Huntington Beach senior Michael Appell posted the third-best time among local boys, clocking in at 15:12.3 and placing fifth in the medium schools race.

JSerra topped Santa Margarita, 49-75, in a Trinity League showdown in the girls’ sweepstakes race, where Huntington Beach led the local contingent with a seventh-place showing.

Huntington Beach junior Sydney Rubio (seventh, 16:45.2), who went all the way to the Nike Cross Nationals as a freshman, was one of three local girls to break the 18-minute barrier, the others being sophomore teammate Rebecca VanPeteghen (30th, 17:38.8) and Laguna Beach freshman Grace Wagener (24th, 17:34.9).

“Our girls’ team, we’re getting really good,” Rubio said. “We want to try to see how far we can go, maybe make it to state. We’re just training hard, trying to get [personal records].

Rubio maintains a very busy schedule, as she also competes in flag football and is part of the surf team.

Huntington Beach’s Sydney Rubio competes in the Eric Hulst 3,200-meter race at the Laguna Beach Trophy Invitational on March 15. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

The girls’ medium schools race provided more local highlights, as three area girls earned top-five finishes — Marina senior Sally Woodruff (second, 18:11.6), Fountain Valley sophomore Teagan Bradshaw (fourth, 18:22.1) and Newport Harbor freshman Allie Cabal (18:23.9) — in leading their respective schools.

“It feels good,” Woodruff said after lowering her personal-best time by 19 seconds. “Coming into it, my goal was top five, [but] I so wanted to place top three. I was just so happy when I got second. I was like, ‘Yes!’”

Newport Harbor was the runner-up to Portola, 62-110, in the girls’ medium schools race, with Fountain Valley placing sixth and Corona del Mar taking ninth in the team standings.

Pacifica Christian senior Lila Glidewell, who last year paced the Tritons’ state-qualifying run at the section finals, placed seventh in 18:37.2 in the small schools race on Friday, Oct. 17.

Marina senior Sally Woodruff placed second in the girls’ medium schools race of the Orange County cross-country championships last week. (Andrew Turner)

BOYS’ CROSS-COUNTRY

Orange County Championships

At Oak Canyon Park, Silverado

3-mile course

Sweepstakes

Team Results

1. Woodbridge 48; 2. Trabuco Hills 89; 3. San Clemente 115; 4. JSerra 117; 5. Aliso Niguel 182; 6. San Juan Hills 186; 7. El Dorado 195; 8. Servite 271; 9. Fullerton 276; 10. Tesoro 290; 12. Fountain Valley 323; 15. Corona del Mar 364

Individuals

1. Antonio (Woodbridge) 13:56.0; 2. Anderson (San Clemente) 14:10.9; 3. Zavala (Woodbridge) 14:12.3; 4. Hunter (Dana Hills) 14:12.5; 5. Manning (Tesoro) 14:16.1; 6. Dos Santos (San Clemente) 14:19.5; 7. Yohn (Woodbridge) 14:20.7; 8. Bello (Trabuco Hills) 14:25.7; 9. Habbestad (Yorba Linda) 14:26.0; 10. Lopez (Servite) 14:26.4; 15. Young (Ocean View) 14:36.2; 25. Rios (Fountain Valley) 14:49.8; 46. Steinman (Corona del Mar) 15:14.9

Medium Schools

Team Results

1. El Modena 127; 2. Los Alamitos 130; 3. Capistrano Valley 134; 4. Huntington Beach 161; 5. Mater Dei 185; 6. Villa Park 204; 7. Santiago 219; 8. Mission Viejo 235; 9. Ocean View 250; 10. Troy 251; 11. Marina 264; 12. Edison 271; 14. Newport Harbor 325

Individuals

1. Beaumont (Troy) 14:55.3; 2. Kendall (Villa Park) 15:00.0; 3. Reimer (Mater Dei) 15:00.5; 4. Mayhue (Los Alamitos) 15:09.1; 5. Appell (Huntington Beach) 15:12.3; 6. Lieras (Los Alamitos) 15:13.0; 7. Brucher (Villa Park) 15:16.3; 8. Cashion (El Modena) 15:17.9; 9. Gomez (Santiago) 15:23.9; 10. Takeda (Troy) 15:24.9; 15. Dixon (Ocean View) 15:32.3; 23. Vann Nguyen (Marina) 15:41.8; 27. Bonaparte (Newport Harbor) 15:45.3; 35. Byerley (Edison) 15:50.4

Small Schools

Team Results

1. Pacifica 75; 2. Brea Olinda 75; 3. Savanna 75; 4. Laguna Beach 112; 5. Sonora 149; 6. Crean Lutheran 157; 7. Laguna Hills 174; 8. Los Amigos 204; 9. Pacifica Christian 223; 10. Orange Lutheran 234

Individuals

1. Nielson (Brea Olinda) 15:21.3; 2. Aragon (Brea Olinda) 15:22.4; 3. Coffin (Irvine) 15:31.9; 4. Hawley (Laguna Hills) 15:34.1; 5. Evans (Pacifica) 15:34.1; 6. Sanchez (Savanna) 15:38.2; 7. Bremmer (Crean Lutheran) 15:39.5; 8. Hika (Savanna) 15:40.3; 9. Roldan (Rancho Alamitos) 15:51.8; 10. Pham (Pacifica) 15:53.4; 11. Gudino (Pacifica Christian) 15:58.3; 20. Hitzel (Laguna Beach) 16:19.1; 22. Rosales (Los Amigos) 16:26.1

GIRLS’ CROSS-COUNTRY

Orange County Championships

At Oak Canyon Park, Silverado

3-mile course

Sweepstakes

Team Results

1. JSerra 49; 2. Santa Margarita 75; 3. Trabuco Hills 103; 4. El Toro 115; 5. Yorba Linda 199; 6. San Clemente 202; 7. Huntington Beach 239; 8. Aliso Niguel 246; 9. Mission Viejo 254; 10. Canyon 267; 12. Laguna Beach 273

Individuals

1. Wilson (Irvine) 15:47.3; 2. Bayles (Trabuco Hills) 16:21.3; 3. Holley (JSerra) 16:32.9; 4. Dye (Santa Margarita) 16:38.2; 5. Pawlowicz (JSerra) 16:39.2; 6. Wroblewski (Yorba Linda) 16:40.3; 7. Rubio (Huntington Beach) 16:45.2; 8. Watts (Trabuco Hills) 16:45.9; 9. Desormeau (Trabuco Hills) 16:48.2; 10. Williams (El Toro) 16:51.4; 24. Wagener (Laguna Beach) 17:34.9; 76. Williams (Edison) 18:55.5

Medium Schools

Team Results

1. Portola 62; 2. Newport Harbor 110; 3. Foothill 159; 4. Villa Park 171; 5. Los Alamitos 172; 6. Fountain Valley 188; 7. Dana Hills 216; 8. El Modena 218; 9. Corona del Mar 227; 10. Sunny Hills 249; 12. Edison 282; 15. Marina 307

Individuals

1. Gercek (Portola) 18:03.6; 2. Woodruff (Marina) 18:11.6; 3. Hux (JSerra) 18:16.8; 4. Bradshaw (Fountain Valley) 18:22.1; 5. Cabal (Newport Harbor) 18:23.9; 6. Camera (Villa Park) 18:27.5; 7. Honma (Los Alamitos) 18:29.1; 8. Heenan (Los Alamitos) 18:31.8; 9. Banuelos (Dana Hills) 18:32.6; 10. Butcher (Newport Harbor) 18:35.2; 12. Rakhshani (Edison) 18:40.2; 16. DeCicco (Corona del Mar) 18:52.9

Small Schools

Team Results

1. Pacifica 38; 2. Esperanza 83; 3. Irvine 110; 4. Brea Olinda 129; 5. Century 129; 6. Crean Lutheran 130; 7. Orange Lutheran 152; 8. Sonora 155; 9. Pacifica Christian 199; 10. Katella 216

Individuals

1. Santillan Silva (Century) 17:04.6; 2. Woodside (Esperanza) 17:46.4; 3. Ledesma (Esperanza) 18:00.4; 4. Cruz (Pacifica) 18:08.5; 5. Luna (Brea Olinda) 18:15.0; 6. Beach (Pacifica) 18:37.0; 7. Glidewell (Pacifica Christian) 18:37.2; 8. Hendriks (Pacifica) 18:49.5; 9. Nguyen (Pacifica) 18:59.7; 10. Mo (Crean Lutheran) 19:01.2; 35. Flynn (Sage Hill) 20:50.1; 37. Morales (Los Amigos) 20:54.7