Huntington Beach blows big lead, takes pride in challenging Crean Lutheran

Huntington Beach’s exquisite, if fleeting, start to its Epsilon League title showdown at Crean Lutheran accorded the Oilers a sense of achievement once it, and they, were done.

They’d rolled to a three-touchdown lead through one quarter and one play, greatly through the explosive Brady Edmunds-to-Troy Foster connection, providing the first steps, perhaps, toward a stunning upset of the CIF Southern Section’s 15th-ranked team.

It was Crean Lutheran’s game the rest of the way. The advantage was gone by halftime, the spark before then, and the scoreboard — a 31-28 decision — flattered the visitors.

Crean Lutheran defensive back Evan Mack (7) pushes Huntington Beach wide receiver Troy Foster (4) out of bounds on Friday in an Epsilon League game. (Eric Licas)

Crean Lutheran (9-0 overall, 4-0 in the Epsilon League) coupled an efficiently dynamic running and short passing game with a smothering defense, scoring 31 successive points to claim their second league championship and first since a three-way tie in the four-team Academy League — Sage Hill the unfortunate fourth — a decade ago.

Caden Jones completed 25 of 31 passes and totaled 174 yards for Crean Lutheran, most of that on screen passes and underneath tosses after easily dodging pressure, and Sacramento State-bound Caleb Bey ran for 158 yards and two touchdowns as the Saints scored on five long, successive drives, then easily ran out the clock after one late Oilers strike.

“We saw some things on film we thought we could take advantage of,” Huntington Beach coach Matthew Hatchette said. “Before they caught on, we go up on them, but they caught on, and then they shut us down a little bit.”

Huntington Beach running back Nathan Villanueva (32) breaks away for a touchdown against Crean Lutheran on Friday in an Epsilon League game. (Eric Licas)

It was a stirring start. Huntington Beach (7-2, 3-1) went ahead after just three plays — Foster took a pass over the middle at the 50, unloaded two would-be tacklers, then outsprinted the secondary for a 63-yard score — and Edmunds went to his favored receiver twice for crucial gains to set up Nathan Villanueva’s touchdown two possessions later to double the lead.

The ball was back in the Oilers’ hands 69 seconds later, and Foster hauled in a long rainbow down the left sideline for a 42-yard touchdown and a 21-0 lead on the second quarter’s first play. Edmunds had completed eight of his first 10 passes for 169 yards, five to Foster for 145.

On his next throw, the Ohio State-bound junior surpassed 8,000 career yards —over three seasons —with a 10-yard Colton Clough catch. By then, momentum had shifted.

Huntington Beach quarterback Brady Edmunds (9) throws a pass against Crean Lutheran on Friday in an Epsilon League game. (Eric Licas)

The Saints did little of consequence offensively in the first quarter and were going nowhere on their initial second-quarter possession. Then, three 15-yard defensive penalties in a four-play span — unsportsmanlike conduct (turning fourth-and-13 into first-and-10), personal foul (added onto an 18-yard completion) and pass interference — took the ball from Crean Lutheran‘s 35 into the red zone.

Bey covered the last 17 yards on the next two plays. Two more drives, finished by Dillon Booth’s wildcat run and Bey’s touchdown reception with 33 seconds left in the half, pulled the Saints even, and they were ahead after Eric Miao’s 37-yard field goal to wrap a seven-minute drive to start the second half. They led by 10 after Bey carried eight times for 62 yards, the last a 5-yard, end-zone sprint.

Crean Lutheran, which likely will play in the Division 2 playoff bracket, came out “real flat” and “had to settle down a little bit” after an emotional pregame senior ceremony, head coach Rick Curtis said.

Crean Lutheran defensive back Evan Mack (7) disrupts a pass intended for Huntington Beach wide receiver Steel Kurtz (12) on Friday in an Epsilon League game. (Eric Licas)

“We just started playing,” he said. “We made some adjustments, and we played really hard. A little more zone coverage, and dropping eight [defensive players off the line], and that helped us. [Huntington Beach is a] great team. They did a great job preparing for us. They gave us a lot of trouble, obviously. But we came back strong.”

The Oilers, who would share the Epsilon League title with a win in their regular-season finale at El Dorado and an unfathomable Laguna Hills upset of Crean Lutheran, pulled within three points on Edmunds’ 2-yard run to cap a 13-play, 76-yard, five-plus minute drive. They didn’t see the ball again.

“We took advantage of opportunities, passed up on some of them, missed some opportunities, too,” said Edmunds, who finished with 283 yards, pushing his season total to 2,351 and three-year tally to 8,110. “This definitely could have been a whole different ballgame. A couple of catches here and there, me making some different play ... we were really, truly one play away from winning this football game.”

Crean Lutheran running back Caleb Bey (28) carries the ball against Huntington Beach on Friday in an Epsilon League game. (Eric Licas)

That they were so close was satisfying. Huntington Beach appears bound for the Division 3 or 4 playoffs, came in rated 17 points (and 28 spots) behind its foe.

“[Crean Lutheran] is a really, really good football team. I’m super, super proud of how our guys responded ...,” Edmunds said. “I think if this shows how the season is going to go, I’m very excited about the rest of the season.”

Huntington Beach quarterback Brady Edmunds (9) carries the ball against Crean Lutheran on Friday in an Epsilon League game. (Eric Licas)

Hatchette said the game “gives us some confidence.”

“We can play with these guys,” he said. “I think ‘don’t panic’ was a word we were using early in the week. Other words we were saying: ‘Don’t be scared.’ And they came out and they were not scared. So I’m proud of our guys.”

Huntington Beach defensive end Logan Gray (15) pursues Crean Lutheran running back Caleb Bey (28) on Friday in an Epsilon League game. (Eric Licas)

Nonleague

Crean Lutheran 31, Huntington Beach 28

SCORE BY QUARTERS

Huntington Beach 14 - 7 - 0 - 7 — 28

Crean Lutheran 0 - 21 - 3 - 7 — 31

FIRST QUARTER

HB — Foster 63 pass from Brady Edmunds (Dunham kick), 10:43.

HB — Villanueva 14 pass from Brady Edmunds (Dunham kick), 1:18.

SECOND QUARTER

HB — Foster 32 pass from Brady Edmunds (Dunham kick), 11:54.

CL — Bey 7 run (Miao kick), 7:37.

CL — Booth 1 run (Miao kick), 3:15.

CL — Bey 10 pass from C. Jones (Miao kick), 0:24.

THIRD QUARTER

CL — Miao 37 FG, 4:49.

FOURTH QUARTER

CL — Bey 5 run (Miao kick), 9:14.

HB — Brady Edmunds 2 run (Dunham kick), 3:57.

INDIVIDUAL RUSHING

HB — Atkinson, 4-5; Villanueva, 2-(-2); Brady Edmunds, 7-(-5), 1 TD.

CL — Bey, 26-158, 2 TDs; C. Jones, 8-30; Coleman, 1-11; Booth, 4-6, 1 TD; Hall, 1-(-1).

INDIVIDUAL PASSING

HB — Brady Edmunds, 15-28-0, 283, 3 TDs.

CL — C. Jones, 25-31-0, 144, 1 TD.

INDIVIDUAL RECEIVING

HB — Foster, 7-154, 2 TDs; Kurtz, 5-52; Clough, 2-17; Champion, 1-46; Villanueva, 1-14, 1 TD.

CL — Bey, 7-38, 1 TD; Takada, 8-36; Booth, 4-29; Johnson, 3-5; Coleman, 2-32; Hall, 1-4.