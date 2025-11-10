Top-seeded CdM girls’ tennis blanks Sage Hill in playoff opener

CdM No. 1 singles player Emilie Lew hits a strong backhand during the quarterfinals of the CIF Southern Section Division 1 girls’ tennis playoffs against Sage Hill on Friday.

Corona del Mar High girls’ tennis got an interesting draw to open the CIF Southern Section Division 1 playoffs.

The Sea Kings faced off Friday against Sage Hill, their Newport Coast neighbors from just down State Route 73.

This led to rekindling some familiar matchups, with CdM senior Emilie Lew and Sage Hill senior Alexia Beyrath facing off at No. 1 singles.

Advertisement

“I’ve known her for a long time, I’ve played her countless times,” Lew said. “It kind of felt like an old memory, I guess you could say, because we’ve known each other for so long.”

Doubles player Alena Schwetz of Sage Hill hits a forehand for a point against Corona del Mar on Friday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Sage Hill had maybe its most talented team in program history this year, advancing to the top CIF division for the first time. Still, Corona del Mar advanced easily, earning an 18-0 quarterfinal victory at its home courts.

Top-seeded CdM (19-0) will host No. 4-seeded Mater Dei (13-1) in a Division 1 semifinal match Wednesday at 2 p.m.

Coach Jamie Gresh’s Sunset League champion Sea Kings are going for their 11th section championship, and first since 2019.

Lew beat Beyrath 6-4 in that opening set, one of a few close scores in the match, but CdM was simply too strong. CdM senior Polina Briggs and sophomore Julia Cross also swept in singles.

CdM doubles player Isabel Roytman hits a volley for a point with partner Sasha Briggs against Sage Hill on Friday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

The CdM doubles teams of freshmen Addie DiNicola and Sienna Lynn, seniors Isabel Roytman and Sasha Briggs, as well as sophomore Madi Jackson and freshman Brynn Patterson, also swept.

“I think honestly, this season got better as it went on,” said Lew, the Sunset League singles champion. “The seniors and all of the other players on the team in the past grew closer to the freshmen, and we felt more as a whole together. As our connections grew, during practice and during the matches, our tennis got even better. We all felt comfortable to play on the same team.

“In practice, if there’s better competition, you play better in the matches as well. It was nice to see the progression from the very beginning, when people were a little timid about how the season was going to go.”

Alena Schwetz of Sage Hill hits a forehand for a point against Corona Del Mar on Friday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

DiNicola and Lynn have been playing doubles together all season, though Lynn teamed with Cross to win the Sunset League doubles crown.

“It’s good to get a feel of how it is,” said DiNicola of playing on varsity as a freshman. “I think we’re both aggressive players, and that’s why we work well together.”

The teams gathered near the third singles court at the end to watch the final set to complete, with Polina Briggs beating Sage Hill senior captain Ella Wong by a 7-5 score.

Lightning coach Whit Kenerson said his team was the best in his decade at the school. Sage Hill finished top three in the tough Pacific Coast League for the first time to earn an automatic berth into the postseason.

CdM’s Emilie Lew hits a backhand against Sage Hill on Friday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

“Sage, a tiny private school, playing against the big dogs?” Beyrath said. “It has been tough, but that’s also what has made our team stronger. I feel like great competition has pushed us to D1, and made us a better team. I wouldn’t have it any other way; I like being challenged.”

CdM, which lost in the semifinals last season, also expects to be challenged. Still, the Sea Kings will advance to the Division 1 title match at University of Redlands on Friday with one more victory.

“I’m glad we have a good chance during my senior year,” Lew said. “It’s really special when it’s like your last chance, and you get to hopefully go all the way. We have a good chance, so we’re really for it.”