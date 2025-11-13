CdM girls’ tennis beats Mater Dei to advance to CIF Division 1 final

Corona del Mar doubles player Madi Jackson is all smiles after her partner Olivia Lew won a volley point against Mater Dei in the semifinals of the CIF Southern Section Division 1 girls’ tennis playoffs on Wednesday.

Corona del Mar’s depth has carried it to a thus far undefeated season, and it came through in the clutch again, this time without the services of its top singles player.

A clean sweep of the doubles sets keyed top-seeded CdM’s 13-5 win over visiting Mater Dei on Wednesday in the semifinals of the CIF Southern Section Division 1 playoffs.

“I don’t even know if we played this lineup this year,” CdM head coach Jamie Gresh said. “Maybe we have, maybe we haven’t. Olivia [Lew] has played with Madi [Jackson] a little bit before, but they swept. Sasha [Briggs] always plays with Isabel [Roytman], for the most part. Sienna [Lynn] and Bryn [Patterson] really haven’t played together that much, but they’re best friends, so that works out. …

“We’re very deep, and girls can be moved around, so we have pieces to the puzzle that are interchangeable. If someone’s sick, still it’s no panic. We played very good doubles today.”

Corona del Mar doubles player Isabel Roytman eyes a volley at the net against Mater Dei on Wednesday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

The doubles performance largely covered the absence of senior Emilie Lew, a four-star recruit. Gresh said she missed the match due to illness.

Sasha Briggs and Roytman, a senior tandem, dropped a total of two games across three sets. Freshman Olivia Lew and Jackson, a sophomore, conceded four games, and the freshman duo of Lynn and Patterson surrendered five games en route to winning three sets apiece.

“I think our depth is probably our biggest advantage with this team,” Roytman said. “We’re always pushing each other. When you’re playing, you look either to the left or right, you see people giving 100%. That will push you more.”

Corona del Mar singles player Polina Briggs hits a forehand against Mater Dei on Wednesday in the semifinals of the CIF Southern Section Division 1 girls’ tennis playoffs. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Seniors Polina Briggs and Giulia Fontana, sophomore Julia Cross, and freshman Addie Dinicola each won one set in singles for CdM.

Monarchs senior Anna Cherico, a four-star recruit, swept her singles sets. Senior Adelaide Games, a three-star recruit, claimed two sets for Mater Dei (14-3).

Sunset League champion Corona del Mar (20-0) will meet Pacific Coast League titlist Portola (17-2) in the final of the top division on Monday at 3:15 p.m. at the University of Redlands. Portola beat Manhattan Beach Mira Costa, 9-9 (68-67 on games), in the other semifinal.

Corona del Mar doubles player Olivia Lew hits a backhand against Mater Dei on Wednesday in the semifinals of the CIF Southern Section Division 1 girls’ tennis playoffs. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

The CIF championship matches were postponed due to the expectation for rain on Friday. If the final were to be delayed further, the Sea Kings could be without Gresh, who is scheduled to undergo a planned hip surgery on Tuesday.

“When you’re in the top division, I think you’re there that final day, and you have a lot of pride in being there,” Gresh said. “You just hope the day goes in your favor, and you hope your kids play the way you know they’re capable of playing, and they handle the moment and enjoy the pressure, because that’s a privilege, and getting ready to give it their best. …

“I think we’re ready to play our best match yet. I feel like we played really well today, and we’re ready to play our best match in the final.”

Corona del Mar doubles player Sasha Briggs hits a forehand at the baseline against Mater Dei on Wednesday in the semifinals of the CIF Southern Section Division 1 girls’ tennis playoffs. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Corona del Mar will be seeking its 11th section championship in its 15th appearance in the finals. Its last title came in the Division 1 final in 2019. Rolling Hills Estates Peninsula won the Open Division that season.

The Sea Kings’ most recent championship in the top division was achieved in 2017. That team was led by Danielle Willson, who went on to play for USC and Ohio State, and it sported several players who went on to play in college.

With their undefeated record on the line every match, Sasha Briggs said a loss would be a “learning experience.”

As for how much she wants the CIF title, she added, “I’d say it’d be pretty cool to win it.”

Corona del Mar singles player Addie Dinicola hits a backhand against Mater Dei on Wednesday in the semifinals of the CIF Southern Section Division 1 girls’ tennis playoffs. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

CIF Southern Section Division 1 semifinals

Corona del Mar 13, Mater Dei 5

Singles: Addie Dinicola (CdM) lost to Anna Cherico (MD) 1-6, lost to Adelaide Games (MD) 0-6, def. Katherine Nguy (MD) 6-1; Polina Briggs (CdM) 1-6, 6-3, Giulia Fontana (CdM sub) 6-3; Julia Cross (CdM) 0-6, 2-6, 6-1.

Doubles: Madi Jackson / Olivia Lew (CdM) def. Elle Calvert / Sophia Huff (MD) 6-3, def. Persa Donaldson / Isabella Strickland (MD) 6-0, def. Amaya Turnbull / Aneska Vilchez (MD) 6-1; Sasha Briggs / Isabel Roytman (CdM) 6-0, 6-1, 6-1; Sienna Lynn / Bryn Patterson (CdM) 6-3, 6-2, 6-0.