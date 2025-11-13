Back Bay bonanza! Newport Harbor, Corona del Mar will meet for CIF water polo title

Big hair was in, “The Simpsons” made their first appearance on television and people wanted their MTV.

The last time that the Newport Harbor and Corona del Mar high school boys’ water polo teams met in a CIF Southern Section championship match was in 1987.

That will change Saturday night.

The Sailors and Sea Kings set course for an epic Battle of the Bay match after each notched Open Division semifinal victories Wednesday at Irvine’s Woollett Aquatics Center.

Advertisement

Newport Harbor goalkeeper Conner Clougherty blocks a shot against Mira Costa on Wednesday. (Eric Licas)

First, top-seeded defending champion Newport Harbor blasted Mira Costa 19-11. Then, No. 3-seeded Corona del Mar locked down and got past Oaks Christian 10-6.

The Sailors (29-1) and Sea Kings (26-6) will meet for the Open Division crown at 5 p.m. Saturday at Mt. San Antonio College. Rain is in the forecast.

“There’s an extra fire behind us in that game,” Sailors senior Connor Ohl said. “I didn’t think it was going to happen during my time at Newport, but here we are, senior year. … It’s going to be a battle, so fun. It’s going to be a great game. Looking forward to it already.”

Newport Harbor will be making its seventh straight CIF finals appearance in the top division. For CdM, it’s the first top division finals appearance since 2002.

Newport Harbor defends its net against Mira Costa during the CIF Southern Section Open Division semifinals. (Eric Licas)

Saturday’s meeting is the 99th in series history and the sixth time the rivals have met in a CIF finals game. Newport Harbor has won 19 straight times against CdM dating to 2016, and leads the overall series 56-42.

Sunset League champion Newport Harbor got back to the title match after a bit of a tentative start Wednesday against Mira Costa (27-8), the Bay League champion. The Mustangs led 3-2 late in the first quarter before the Sailors scored seven straight goals, a run capped when emerging sophomore Caruso Polenzani drew a penalty shot in transition.

“No matter what, there’s always going to be some cobwebs there,” Sailors coach Ross Sinclair said of his team’s first match in a week. “We talked about that and said these guys are going to come out and play with energy, and rightfully so. They deserve to be in this game. Once we got in some rhythm … the second quarter was a great response to the way we started in the first quarter.”

Newport Harbor attacker Curren Francisco faces multiple Mira Costa defenders during Wednesday’s semifinal match. (Eric Licas)

Ohl and Mason Netzer led Newport Harbor with four goals each, with Geoff Slutzky and Kai Kaneko adding three goals. Other scorers included Dylan Hunt, Polenzani, Marco Rizof, Tyler Jameson and Curren Francisco.

Senior goalkeeper Connor Clougherty made five saves.

Francisco, a freshman, made the bench erupt after his strike in the final minute of the contest.

“Seeing the younger guys who just came in scoring goals, it’s the best feeling,” Netzer said.

Newport Harbor’s Dash D’Ambrosia fires a shot against Mira Costa Wednesday. (Eric Licas)

Lucas Pearce led Mira Costa with three goals, with Flynn Guenther and Grant He adding a pair of goals each.

It wasn’t enough to stop Newport Harbor’s finals streak; the Sailors have been in the CIF championship game every year since 2018.

“Every year, there’s a standard that we need to uphold, and that’s clear right from the start,” Ohl said. “We want to be in that finals game at the end of the year, that’s all we care about. Just to be able to do that every year since I’ve been here, it’s truly special. You can’t get better than that in high school sports, to be in the championship fighting for your team.”

Corona del Mar’s Koosha Mirrafati (3) shoots in a counterattack goal on Oaks Christian goalie Ryder Bjork (1) during Wednesday’s match. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Corona del Mar and its senior-dominant group also has the same opportunity. The Sea Kings got there after a shining defensive effort against Marmonte League champion Oaks Christian (19-10).

Senior goalkeeper Ben Kubichek made 11 saves for the Sea Kings, who held the Lions to just three goals midway through the final frame. Kubichek got especially fired up after back-to-back saves at the right post, with Oaks Christian on the power play in the second quarter.

“I think we’re really peaking at the right time,” said CdM senior attacker Bryan Shapirshteyn, who scored two goals. “Holding them to three goals until the middle of the [fourth] quarter is huge. Defense wins championships, and I think that’s going to be a big factor Saturday.”

Corona Del Mar’s Aiden Sexton (8) shoots under the arm of Oaks Christian’s Josh Coxford (2) for a goal on Wednesday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Koosha Mirrafati and left-hander Aiden Sexton also scored twice for CdM in a balanced attack. Center Nate Simoncelli, Ethan Mills, Cooper Harlan and Will Weir added one goal each as the Sea Kings avenged a loss to Oaks Christian earlier this season.

Second-year CdM head coach Lucas Reynolds said his team did well to learn a lesson from its previous Open Division playoff game, when Santa Margarita came back in the second half.

“I think the boys did a great job taking what happened last game, and being able to utilize that experience in this game,” Reynolds said. “We were able to play a little bit slower and methodical and make sure that we held onto the lead.”

Corona del Mar’s Bryan Shapirshteyn (22) winds up for shot against Oaks Christian on Wednesday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

The finals appearance clearly meant a lot to Reynolds, a CdM alum, and his team. The last time that CdM was in the finals in the top division, future Olympian John Mann was on the roster.

Reynolds’ father, Bruce Reynolds, also played water polo at Corona del Mar and won a pair of CIF championships.

“Dude, everything,” Lucas Reynolds said when asked what Wednesday night’s win meant to him. “It’s legacy for me. I love Corona del Mar water polo.”

Corona del Mar goalie Ben Kubichek makes a key save against Oaks Christian on Wednesday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

As for Saturday’s final, the Sea Kings want to show they’re up to the challenge.

“It’s obviously going to be a great game,” Shapirshteyn said. “We lost to them at Elite 8 and the Battle of the Bay, but I think we’re way past that. It’s the CIF finals in the Open Division, and I think anything can happen. I think it’s going to be a great battle. We match up really well, and I think it’s going to be a dogfight.”