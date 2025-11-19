Sage Hill football comes up short in shootout against Chadwick

Sage Hill’s Adam Pirnazar (6) fends off a Chadwick defender on Friday in the quarterfinals of the CIF Southern Section Division 1 eight-man football playoffs.

Sage Hill experienced an unsettling amount of déjà vu in its eight-man football playoff opener, no small part of that being a defeat that had a chance for a dramatically different outcome.

Two weeks prior, the Lightning went for a two-point conversion at the end of the contest, the failed attempt deciding the regular-season finale at Palos Verdes Peninsula Chadwick.

With multiple pieces returning to the lineup, Sage Hill coach BJ Crabtree said he liked his team’s chances in the rematch, but the injury bug bit again, and the Lightning dropped another close game.

Sage Hill quarterback Ashton Ataii (9) throws a pass against Chadwick on Friday in the quarterfinals of the CIF Southern Section Division 1 eight-man football playoffs. (Eric Licas)

Junior Ashton Ataii produced five total touchdowns, but visiting Sage Hill lost to Chadwick, 58-49, last Friday in the quarterfinals of the CIF Southern Section Division 1 playoffs.

Ataii, the backup quarterback, battled through a lower-body injury to make it to the finish line. He threw for 207 yards and four touchdowns, adding a rushing score in converting 10 carries into 37 yards.

Starting quarterback Evan Stroner left the game after the Lightning’s second possession. Crabtree said he was held out of the contest thereafter due to a possible concussion.

Sage Hill’s Sevyn Hall (7) attempts to break a tackle against Chadwick on Friday in the quarterfinals of the CIF Southern Section Division 1 eight-man football playoffs. (Eric Licas)

“We came out early and punched them in the mouth, got going, but then they had a good run game, and we were struggling to stop that, losing the trenches a little bit,” Crabtree said. “Our kids never gave up, and they fought hard.

“[Stroner] went down early, we had [Ataii] come in, and he’s dealing with a foot injury, as well. He powered through it. I think our kids rallied from that and were inspired by him. We gave it everything we had. … It was backs against the wall. We decided to fight, and we did.”

Sage Hill (4-5) benefited from the big play to keep the score tight into the second half. Junior Bryce Pruter took a screen pass 51 yards for a touchdown on a third-and-12 play on Ataii’s first set of downs taking the snaps.

The Lightning fell behind the sticks again when Ataii was sacked for a loss of 10 yards by Gavin Hanson. On a third-and-19 play, Ataii flipped the ball out to junior Adam Pirnazar, who broke multiple tackles along the boundary before breaking loose for a 50-yard touchdown.

Sage Hill’s Bryce Pruter (8) runs the ball downfield against Chadwick on Friday in the quarterfinals of the CIF Southern Section Division 1 eight-man football playoffs. (Eric Licas)

Chadwick’s lead was down to 23-22, and it stayed that way heading into halftime when Pruter made a red-zone interception at the 6-yard line with 18 seconds to go before the break.

Sage Hill got the ball back coming out of the half, and it took just four plays for the Lightning to regain the lead. Junior Caleb Kuo took a pitch to the right for a 43-yard touchdown, as Sage Hill surged ahead by a score of 28-23. Kuo had previously proven elusive when he picked up a bad snap on an extra-point attempt, beating the defense to the left pylon for a two-point conversion.

Bryce Pruter with a big interception in the red zone for Sage Hill late in the second quarter. Chadwick leads the Lightning 23-22 at halftime. Sage Hill will receive to start the second half. @SageFootball1@mjszabo @EricLicas @TheDailyPilot pic.twitter.com/E1gnIWztE3 — Andrew Turner (@AndrewTurnerTCN) November 14, 2025

“We have a lot of great athletes,” Crabtree said. “Our skill players are through the roof. That’s why next year is so exciting for our boys. We’re going to sit on this right now and give respect to our seniors, but we have a lot of skilled underclassmen that are going to be big-time players next year. You saw a little bit of it today.

“I’m really proud of our trenches, our seniors inside. They played like warriors all year long, and they didn’t give up at all today.”

Sage Hill quarterback Evan Stroner (5) finds the end zone on the ground against Chadwick on Friday in the quarterfinals of the CIF Southern Section Division 1 eight-man football playoffs. (Eric Licas)

On a rainy day, the soggy, natural grass field favored the running football team. Chadwick outgained Sage Hill, 374-113, in rushing yards. Senior tailback Benjamin Wandrick had 214 yards and two rushing touchdowns for the Dolphins.

Wandrick ripped off a 47-yard gain, pulled down by Pirnazar, just before a 7-yard rushing score by Asher Goldberg. It was the first of a trio of second-half touchdowns for Goldberg, which came on three consecutive carries for the senior captain.

Sage Hill’s Adam Pirnazar (6) outruns defenders along the sideline against Chadwick on Friday in the quarterfinals of the CIF Southern Section Division 1 eight-man football playoffs. (Eric Licas)

Chadwick took a 31-28 lead on the play and never looked back. Ezekiel Robel’s 36-yard interception return for a touchdown on the Lightning’s next possession helped keep the Dolphins clear of striking distance. Ataii’s pass, intended for JC Hoeppner, pinballed between the receiver and the defensive back before Robel was able to corral it.

Sophomore Sevyn Hall, Kuo, Pirnazar and Pruter each had a receiving touchdown for the Lightning. Stroner, a junior, completed seven of 12 passes for 61 yards before being ruled out for the contest. He scored a rushing touchdown at the end of a 14-play, 68-yard drive on Sage Hill’s first possession.

Sage Hill’s Caleb Kuo (3) races to the left pylon against Chadwick on Friday in the quarterfinals of the CIF Southern Section Division 1 eight-man football playoffs. (Eric Licas)

The Dolphins beat the Lightning 28-27 on Oct. 30. Chadwick (7-3) will travel to take on La Cañada Flintridge Prep (8-0) in the semifinals on Friday at 6 p.m.

“The message all week was, ‘Boys, we’re one play away from losing that game,’” Chadwick coach Jordan Ollis said. “I’m sure that was the same message, they were saying, ‘Boys, we make that two-point conversion, we win the game.’ It probably would have been flipped, and we would have been playing at Sage, and that’s a big advantage, just getting that home win was really big in the first round of the playoffs.”

Sage Hill’s Roman Van den Bosch (4) kicks an extra-point attempt against Chadwick on Friday in the quarterfinals of the CIF Southern Section Division 1 eight-man football playoffs. (Eric Licas)

CIF Southern Section Division 1 eight-man football playoffs

Chadwick 58, Sage Hill 49

SCORE BY QUARTERS

Sage Hill 7 - 15 - 13 - 14 — 49

Chadwick 0 - 23 - 22 - 13 — 58

FIRST QUARTER

SH — Stroner 3 run (Van den Bosch kick), 2:17.

SECOND QUARTER

C — Mooney 18 pass from Edgar (Nguyen run), 11:53.

C — Wandrick 23 run (Edgar run), 9:17.

SH — Pruter 51 pass from Ataii (Van den Bosch kick), 7:30.

C — Edgar 2 run (Goldberg kick), 2:26.

SH — Pirnazar 50 pass from Ataii (Kuo run), 1:16.

THIRD QUARTER

SH — Kuo 43 run (Kuo run failed), 9:44.

C — Goldberg 7 run (Wandrick run), 7:53.

C — Robel 36 interception return (Goldberg kick), 6:54.

C — Wandrick 3 run (Goldberg kick), 2:32.

SH — Kuo 23 pass from Ataii (Van den Bosch kick), 0:00.

FOURTH QUARTER

C — Goldberg 5 run (Edgar pass failed), 8:09.

SH — Ataii 10 run (Ataii pass failed), 5:09.

C — Goldberg 21 run (Goldberg kick), 2:28.

SH — Hall 3 pass from Ataii (Hall pass from Ataii), 2:02.

INDIVIDUAL RUSHING

SH — Kuo, 3-52, 1 TD; Ataii, 10-37, 1 TD; Pirnazar, 1-10; Stroner, 2-7, 1 TD; Lee, 1-7.

C — Wandrick, 24-214, 2 TDs; Hutter, 12-60; Edgar, 8-52, 1 TD; Goldberg, 5-41, 3 TDs; Slocum, 1-7.

INDIVIDUAL PASSING

SH — Ataii, 12-21-1, 207, 4 TDs; Stroner, 7-12-0, 61.

C — Edgar, 3-6-1, 52, 1 TD.

INDIVIDUAL RECEIVING

SH — Pirnazar, 3-67, 1 TD; Hall, 4-58, 1 TD; Pruter, 2-56, 1 TD; Kuo, 6-50, 1 TD; Streiff, 4-37.

C — Hanson, 1-29; Mooney, 2-23, 1 TD.

