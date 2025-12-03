Ocean View’s Maury Young leads locals in CIF State cross-country championships

Ocean View’s Maury Young, seen in the CIF Southern Section cross-country finals on Nov. 22, placed 18th in the Division IV race of the state championships Saturday.

Ocean View senior Maury Young crossed the finish line in 15 minutes 37.9 seconds to place 18th in the Division IV boys’ race, leading the local contingent in the 38th CIF State cross-country championships Saturday at Woodward Park in Fresno.

A two-time state qualifier, Young was the third individual from a non-qualifying team to finish the race. He improved upon last year’s showing by six seconds, although he placed 17th as a junior.

After negotiating the Southern Section finals with two alternates on the starting line, the Laguna Beach girls’ cross-country team placed 13th overall in the Division IV final, finishing squarely in the middle of the pack in the 25-team race.

Freshman Grace Wagener (50th, 19:01.5) continued to pace the Breakers. Senior Hayden Joseph (69th, 19:23.4), senior Karina Pitz (90th, 19:46.6), junior Ella Volpe (94th, 19:51.4) and freshman Natalia Chudleigh (139th, 21:01.9) rounded out the scoring quintet.

Laguna Beach started a total of four freshmen in the state final, including Ava Lowe (141st, 21:03.7) and Olivia Bixby (158th, 21:26.8).

Huntington Beach sophomore Rebecca VanPeteghen traversed the course the fastest among the local girls, placing 79th in 18:48.9 in the Division I final.

Pacifica Christian senior Lila Glidewell, competing in her third state meet, saved her best performance for her last on the Woodward Park course, setting a new 5K personal best of 19:17.1 and placing 38th in the Division V final.

State meet history was made Saturday, as Irvine senior Summer Wilson, a Duke commit, set the girls’ course record with a time of 16:20.0, winning the Division II title.

The Carmichael Jesuit boys’ program also won a state-record 11th team title, besting Woodbridge, 52-133, claiming the crown in Division II.

