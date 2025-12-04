Sage Hill girls’ basketball looking to enter national conversation

Sage Hill’s Amalia Holguin (10) shoots at the top of the key against Carondelet’s Phoebe Weaver (4) in the Battle at the Beach tournament at Redondo Union High on Friday.

More than eight months had gone by when, last Friday, the hour drew near for Sage Hill to take the court in an early-season rematch with Concord Carondelet, the reigning CIF State Division I girls’ basketball champion.

The Lightning had a chance to win a second state title in four seasons — and led inside the last minute — before four free throws in the final 45 seconds won the game for the Cougars.

In the time that had passed, Sage Hill coach Kerwin Walters had not watched the tape of that game. That moment left Walters in a state of “disbelief,” and while he credited Carondelet with making big shots that day, he felt his group could have done a couple things better.

Sage Hill’s Eve Fowler (42) posts up against Carondelet’s Maleika Brown (21) in the Battle at the Beach at Redondo Union High. (James Carbone)

Undeniably, free-throw shooting was one area: the Lightning converted just four of 14 opportunities from the stripe.

Sage Hill had been singing a different song after emerging with an emotional 88-81 double-overtime victory over Carondelet on Nov. 28 in the Battle at the Beach at Redondo Union High.

“I think it just pains me to watch [the state final], to even think about watching it, and so I’m just good without watching it,” Walters said after the win. “Obviously, I watched [Carondelet] and how they played against Mira Costa and Harvard-Westlake [in pool play of the tournament]. Reliving that game, it’s not going to be fun for me, so I don’t want to relive it.”

Sage Hill’s Amalia Holguin (10) delivers a no-look pass against Carondelet in the Battle at the Beach at Redondo Union High. (James Carbone)

Texas-bound point guard Amalia Holguin had 23 points, five assists and four steals, including seven points in the second overtime. Sage Hill improved to 5-2 overall on Wednesday with a 74-55 win over San Clemente in the Troy Classic.

“Basketball is a game of ups and downs, of course,” Holguin said. “I never think the game is over till that clock hits zero, but I think our team did a great job. I really appreciate them giving me the ball and having the confidence in me to do that. That’s what I’m here for, to switch the gear for them and be here when they need me the most.”

Sage Hill is 5-2 so far this season, including a double-overtime win over Carondelet, the reigning CIF State Division I champion. Texas-bound guard Amalia Holguin had 23 points in that game. @sagehillgbb pic.twitter.com/3UolPd2HNX — Andrew Turner (@AndrewTurnerTCN) December 4, 2025

Junior shooting guard Kamdyn Klamberg contributed 23 points, 13 rebounds and four assists, and sophomore center Eve Fowler added 22 points, 12 rebounds, four blocked shots and three assists.

Fowler’s mid-range jumper beginning the fourth quarter gave the Lightning a 57-41 lead, matching the widest margin of the contest. But Carondelet closed that in a hurry, tying the score, 61-61, on Janel Nevares’ three-pointer with 2:41 remaining.

Sage Hill’s Alyssa Cuff (22) fights for a rebound against Carondelet’s Layla Dixon (10) Friday at Redondo Union High. (James Carbone)

It was tied again in the final minute, when Holguin drilled a stepback three on a second-chance opportunity created by Fowler. Sage Hill looked to have sealed the game when Klamberg made it 68-63 with a layup off an inbound pass by Addison Uphoff.

However, two turnovers inside of 15 seconds to go changed the script, as Layla Dixon converted both into baskets to send the game into overtime. Niylah Christopher and Dixon each had 21 points, combining for 32 points after halftime.

“It’s a sign of maturity and leadership when you can take what starts as a bad game and end it with a good game,” Carondelet coach Kelly Sopak said of his team’s leading scorers. “A lot of young players can’t do that, and they showed that they can do it. They flipped the switch and were able to end up making a positive game.”

Sage Hill’s Mikhaila Cudia (4) shoots a three-pointer against Carondelet in the Battle at the Beach at Redondo Union High on Friday. (James Carbone)

Carondelet (6-1) traveled south for the challenge, Sopak said. On facing Sage Hill again so soon, he noted both teams returned most of their roster, adding “it was awesome that we got to play them again.”

Klamberg said she felt the Lightning demonstrated resilience by pushing through the overtime periods after the Cougars came back.

Amalia Holguin scored seven of her 23 points in the second overtime in the win over Carondelet, which got Sage Hill into a tournament final against Etiwanda in the Battle at the Beach. @sagehillgbb pic.twitter.com/AVLYyuN3g3 — Andrew Turner (@AndrewTurnerTCN) December 4, 2025

“Our team is great at that,” she added. “We always put the effort on the floor, no matter how long the game goes. We just stuck together. I feel like this was one of those great games. We stuck together like glue, pretty much, [played defense] on our side and moved the ball really well on offense and got it done.”

Sage Hill outscored Carondelet, 14-7, in the second overtime, spearheaded by two finishes while being fouled by Holguin.

Sage Hill’s Amalia Holguin (10) celebrates with her team after scoring in overtime against Carondelet on Friday. (James Carbone)

“She did put her head down, but she created enough space to get that alley,” Walters said of Holguin. “It’s frightening when she gets ready to shoot the ball, so everyone has to play up on her, but then she can bump contact and still go to the rim and finish. Those two and-ones were freaking incredible.

“Our entire bench was freaking pumped … It’s probably one of the best moments for our team in awhile, where everyone was just so excited about the moment.”

What Sage Hill earned in that moment was its seat at the table. The Lightning have long been building toward a program of national repute, although they remained outside the season-opening top 25 released by MaxPreps.com on Nov. 21.

Sage Hill’s girls’ basketball team celebrates after winning in double overtime against Carondelet in the Battle at the Beach. (James Carbone)

“I feel like Sage is a program that has never backed down from anyone, and I feel like we’ve been disrespected since my freshman year,” Holguin said. “This is definitely a statement year for me, but we’re going to keep showing people what we’re about.”

Five California teams appeared in those rankings: San Jose Archbishop Mitty (1), Ontario Christian (2), Etiwanda (5), Chatsworth Sierra Canyon (6) and Mater Dei (9).

Sage Hill lost to Etiwanda, 81-57, in the final of the Battle at the Beach on Saturday, then was clipped by JSerra, 60-54, in its opener of the Troy Classic on Tuesday.

Sage Hill’s Eve Fowler (42) blocks Carondelet’s Niylah Christopher (22) in the Battle at the Beach at Redondo Union High on Friday. (James Carbone)

JSerra shook things up on Wednesday night with a 67-63 upset win over Sierra Canyon, which Sage Hill takes the court against on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

“We’ve been grinding hard to be in consideration,” Walters said. “Every time these polls come out … we get overlooked, but it just fuels the fire for us to show people that we belong on the stage. Mater Dei has lived that life, and they’re, in Orange County, the pinnacle. They’re the ones that we always have to look up toward. Etiwanda is that, Sierra Canyon is that and now Ontario Christian is that. There are some very talented teams in Southern California.”

Battle at the Beach

Sage Hill 88, Carondelet 81 (2OT)

Carondelet 8 - 17 - 16 - 27 - 6 - 7 — 81

Sage Hill 19 - 17 - 19 - 13 - 6 - 14 — 88

C — Christopher 21, Dixon 21, Alvarez 16, Nevares 12, Brown 4, Smith 4, Weaver 2, Fogel 1.

3-pt. goals — Christopher 2, Dixon 2, Nevares 2, Brown 1.

Fouled out — None.

Technicals — None.

SH — Holguin 23, Klamberg 23, Fowler 22, Cuff 7, Uphoff 7, O’Toner 4, Reynolds 2.

3-pt. goals — Holguin 4, Klamberg 2, Uphoff 1.

Fouled out — Cuff.

Technicals — None.