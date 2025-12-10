Fountain Valley boys’ soccer rallies late to win All-Turf Tournament

Fountain Valley’s Jordan Le (22) pulls away from Millikan defender Matthew Resendiz (19) for a goal during the second half in the final of the All-Turf Tournament on Monday.

Fountain Valley carries great belief into its Sunset League boys’ soccer campaign after conquering two enduring CIF Southern Section powerhouses to win its first tournament title in, well, who knows how long?

The Barons welcomed back talisman Jordan Le from a top-tier college showcase and survived through goalkeeper Jacob Stevens’ brilliance to topple Long Beach Millikan on penalties following a 2-2 draw in Huntington Beach’s All-Turf Tournament title game Monday night at ‘Cap’ Sheue Field.

Two nights earlier, without Le, they avenged a group-stage loss to Montclair, pulling out a 2-1 triumph after a penalty-kick save from Stevens. Another juggernaut, Sunset League favorite Edison, a Southern Section Division 2 semifinalist last winter, lurked in Wednesday’s league opener.

Fountain Valley goalie Jacob Stevens makes a save to win the game in a shootout against Millikan in the final of the All-Turf Tournament on Monday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

“Confidence is at an all-time high,” said Fountain Valley coach Jason Smith, whose team finished second, seven points behind the Chargers, in last year’s race.

“It’s been a long time since the Barons have won a tournament,” Smith said. “Probably 10 years, maybe even longer than that. We showed we can play with anybody ... so massive confidence boost for these guys coming into league.”

Nixon Hunt and Le scored sublime goals as Fountain Valley (4-2-2) overcame a 2-0 halftime deficit — largely through Le’s lead and a formation change to bulk midfield numbers — and Stevens, who came on at halftime, made three saves during a nine-round shootout to decide the champion. The last snared a 7-6 triumph and started a raucous celebration.

“We did exactly what they did to us in the first half,” Smith said. “We put them on their heels, and we forced them to start playing long balls and just kicking the ball. It was a tale of two halves.”

Fountain Valley teammates mob goalie Jacob Stevens, in pink socks, after a dramatic save to win the final of the All-Turf Tournament against Millikan on Monday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

And a prickly 20-minute overtime , with a last-minute Barons goal denied after Le’s unfortunate handball. “Just bad luck,” Smith called it.

Maximus Di Monte and Umar Majid scored gorgeous goals against Montclair, the latter a 30-yard free kick that skipped inside the right post early in the second half. Stevens’ penalty save on Andrew Torres, among 10 mostly sterling stops, proved decisive.

Millikan (3-0-2), which toppled Huntington Beach on penalties after a 1-1 tie in Saturday’s first semifinal, dominated the first half in the final, using midfield dominance to fuel strikes by Jaycob Alfaro-Plascencia in the 18th minute and Bernardo Torres in the 28th.

Fountain Valley’s Noah Guerrero (15) reacts to converting a penalty shot against Millikan in the final of the All-Turf Tournament on Monday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

The Barons looked a different side, after switching from a 4-3-3 to a 3-5-2 alignment and tallied twice off the debris from long Nixon Hunt throw-ins, Le volleying home a goal seven minutes into the second half and Hunt with a searing shot across the box and into the upper-left corner a minute and a half before stoppage time.

“Nixon’s was a rocket-blister,” Smith said. “He hit it so hard, that left-foot shot of his, keeper didn’t have a chance. Once it left his foot, I knew it was in.”

Le called it “a beautiful goal, probably one of the best goals I’ve ever seen.”

Fountain Valley first-half goalie Aidan Franklin (99) makes a key save against Millikan in the All-Turf Tournament on Monday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Hunt was a force, assisting Le’s strike, key in defense, and hitting the crossbar on an off-the-back carom from Majid’s long free kick to the left post shortly before the Rams’ second goal.

Le returned Sunday from a weekend in South Carolina, with youth-club power Pateadores at the top-tier Elite Clubs National League’s showcase, and Smith had planned to use him sparingly, with Edison on the horizon. Ten minutes in, Le was on the field. For good.

“I have my teammates’ back, for real,” said Le, a central midfielder with freedom to roam. “They worked so hard getting all the way to the finals, even without me.”

Fountain Valley’s Carlos Barcenas-Garcia (12) tries to control a ball against Millikan’s Bernardo Torres (10) at midfield in the All-Turf Tournament final on Monday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Winning is great, of course, but “at the end of the day,” he said, “we just came here to get reps in, get ready for starting the league against Edison, and that’s what we really care about, winning CIF. That’s what we’re talking about.”

Huntington Beach (2-0-3), its two most important field players (forward Greyson Simington and midfielder Brandon Koh) also at the ECNL showcase, led Millikan into the second half through a superb Nico Seitz finish and Zach Do’s big saves, and second-half goalkeeper Dominic Bruno’s penalty-kick stop enabled the Oilers to hold on under a heavy barrage. Millikan had a 5-4 edge at the penalty spot to move on to the final.

Fountain Valley’s Maximus Di Monte (9) steals a ball from Millikan’s Kai Temple (13) for a rush to the goal during the All-Turf Tournament final on Monday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Head coach Matt Moseley, who also got fine performances from midfielder Joshua Soeda and right back Duke Seitz, said getting extra rest ahead of its Sunset League opener against Corona del Mar, was a “silver lining.” Playing Millikan tough was a victory of its own.

“If we learned anything about ourselves, it’s that we will compete,” Moseley said. “That biggest thing leading into league is figuring out what our formations and starters and bench players look like and are we going to compete? Millikan is a very strong team, very talented. We showed up to play, battled hard, and that’s what we’re looking for.”