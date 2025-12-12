Eagles soar to shutout win in Battle for the Bell girls’ soccer match

Estancia forward Vanessa Pastrana (9) and Costa Mesa midfielder Emiley Davis (11) chase down the ball on Thursday in the Battle for the Bell girls’ soccer match.

Smart, resolute defensive work, an early penalty kick, and Jana Akins’ precise finish as time wound down sent Estancia to a striking Battle for the Bell girls’ soccer triumph Thursday night over visiting Costa Mesa.

Akins won the second-minute penalty kick that fellow senior Vanessa Pastrana converted and doubled the lead in the 65th minute, but it was the work at the back that ensured the Eagles gained possession of the Bell for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic with a 2-0 victory.

Estancia (2-1-0), CIF Southern Section Division 5 winner two seasons ago and semifinalists last winter, conceded possession and territory most of the way but surrendered few genuine opportunities en route to just its second victory in the past dozen meetings over nearly six years.

Estancia forward Sophy Zarate (7) and Costa Mesa forward Riley Ogo (13) fight for control of the ball on Thursday in the Battle for the Bell girls’ soccer match. (Eric Licas)

“Behind winning CIF, our second goal is always winning Mesa,” said Pastrana, a two-time All-CIF selection. “That’s the biggest game everyone looks forward to. It’s just such a great feeling.”

Costa Mesa (2-1-2) was the better side nearly everywhere except its attacking third, struggling to penetrate, creating little when it did, and repeatedly taking shots from distance that Eagles goalkeeper Abby McIntyre easily handled, mostly.

All-CIF center back Aisleen Avalos anchored Estancia’s effort, which also relied on fullbacks Abby Zarate, a junior, and freshman Hailey Brown, and holding midfielder Kaylani Bosch, another freshman.

Estancia defender Abby Zarate (3) keeps the ball away from Costa Mesa midfielder Emiley Davis (11) on Thursday during the Battle for the Bell girls’ soccer match. (Eric Licas)

“[We talked] about competing the entire time, because we know that Mesa is going to compete the entire time,” Estancia head coach Josh Juarez said. “We knew that we had to defend well, and we came up big. We competed all over the field.”

Pastrana scored after Costa Mesa defender Gianna Matian, also an All-CIF standout, poked away the ball but spilled Akins inside the box not quite a minute into the game, a decision Mustangs coach Jason Boyce disputed.

Akins, headed to Cal State Northridge, sealed the victory after running onto a ball that got behind Costa Mesa’s back line. She bent it inside the right-post netting.

Costa Mesa forward Riley Ogo (13) and Estancia forward Paloma Vallejo (10) battle for possession along the sideline on Thursday in the Battle for the Bell girls’ soccer match. (Eric Licas)

“I saw the ball there and I was, like, ‘I need to get this ball,’” she said. “I was scared at first. I was, like, ‘Uh-oh.’ But then I just did it.”

The Mustangs were more composed on the ball and connected well out of the back and through midfield, but they had few ideas when attacking space was squeezed. They outshot Estancia, 18-12, put 11 on frame, but came close just once, after McIntyre mishandled a simple ball in the ninth minute. Riley Ogo pounced, but Bosch blocked her shot.

“I think we allowed them to be better than us,” Boyce said. “We kind of forced the issue. We weren’t patient. ... We played out of desperation when we just needed to settle in. Our players, they did their best, but they tried a little too hard. This is one of the problems with this rivalry game. It’s like it means too much.”

Estancia girls’ soccer coach Josh Juarez hands out medals commemorating the team’s victory over Costa Mesa on Thursday. (Eric Licas)

Juarez sees how much it means.

“It is a big game,” he said. “I always stress to the girls every season: This is not the championship game, and this doesn’t make or break the season. We’ve lost to Mesa and then gone off to win a CIF title and gone off to the semifinals of CIF. But I do understand the city rivalry. I do understand it’s much bigger than that, and there’s a lot of stress for these girls. ...

“They all wanted it. And so for them to step up today, it is a great moment for them that they’re going to remember for a long time.”