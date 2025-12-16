Golden West football falls just short in ‘heartbreaking’ state final

Golden West’s Aaron Mitchell (22) runs into the end zone for a touchdown in the fourth quarter against San Mateo in the California Community College Athletic Assn. state football championship game at LeBard Stadium at Orange Coast College in Costa Mesa on Saturday.

Golden West College first lost its star. Then it lost its way. In the end, it lost in a heartbreaker.

The Rustlers’ first step onto junior college football’s biggest stage wasn’t going like it was supposed to, not until it was, finally, heading into the fourth quarter of Saturday afternoon’s California Community College Athletic Assn. football championship game down three touchdowns against the state’s premier powerhouse.

The thrilling, if at times, stammering comeback that followed fell just short — capped by a long-toss touchdown with 33 seconds to go, a two-point attempt incompletion and an onside kick Golden West collected, if only fleetingly — as San Mateo held on for a 28-27 triumph at Orange Coast College’s LeBard Stadium.

Golden West’s Dom Thompson (6) makes a reception and runs after the catch against San Mateo on Saturday in the CCCAA state football final. (James Carbone)

It was, Rustlers head coach Nick Mitchell said, a “surreal” finish to a game that, for his side, swerved from discouraging to amazing thanks to sudden defensive dominance and a passing attack that — without 1,183-yard, 16-touchdown receiver Tanner Schmidt, knocked out with a start-of-game shoulder injury — started carving up San Mateo’s defense.

“It’s extreme disappointment,” Mitchell said. “Somehow we weren’t able to get it done when we thought we would get it done. ...We’re like, ‘No, this is our season,’ right? ‘This is our season. We’re about to go 13-0 and win the state title right here.’”

Golden West’s Ardwon Morris (3) runs through San Mateo’s defense on Saturday in the CCCAA state football final. (James Carbone)

San Mateo (12-1) claimed its third state title in four years — in the Bulldogs’ sixth final in eight seasons — behind an effective run game, a punishing defense, enough Golden West miscues to make a difference, and, finally, some good fortune.

They’d turned a 7-7 game into a 14-point halftime advantage — fueled by a drive-extending, running-into-the-punter penalty and an RJ Whitten pick-six just before the break on a deflected Kauna’oa Kamakawiwo’ole toss — then drove 80 yards, after a goal-line interception about midway through the third quarter, for a 28-7 advantage.

Top-ranked Golden West (12-1), with just 172 yards on offense, took charge from there. A defensive web, led by linebackers Brandon Soleau and Josh Clark, permitted San Mateo 23 yards on 13 plays, no first downs, the rest of the way. It led to three touchdowns, two on Aaron Mitchell runs and the last, to finish a three-pass, 75-yard sprint in the final minute, a 44-yard bomb to JD Alicea.

Golden West’s Brandon Soleau (3) tackles San Mateo quarterback Luke Alexander (9) on Saturday in the CCCAA state football final. (James Carbone)

Kamakawiwo’ole, from that point, completed 13 of 20 passes for 206 yards, six of those for 106 yards to Dom Thompson, who stepped up when primary catalyst Schmidt, on the second play from scrimmage, dislocated and possibly fractured an AC joint connecting his collarbone to his right shoulder. He came back out the following drive.

“When I was on the ground, [the medical staff was] like, ‘It’s going to hurt, but you can play,’” Schmidt said. “That’s when I got up. I was excited. As long as it wasn’t my collarbone, I was going to play. Then I came back out there, and the longer I went, the worse it was getting. I heard some pops, and I just wasn’t able to keep going.

“It hurts a lot [not being able to play], that’s for sure. Definitely shed some tears, I can’t lie to you. But I think God’s got a plan for everything, and somehow this was part of that plan.”

San Mateo’s football team celebrates after beating Golden West on Saturday in the CCCAA state championship game at LeBard Stadium. (James Carbone)

Schmidt’s was “of course” an emotional loss, Mitchell said.

“They know that that is the best player that we have on offense,” he said. “That he goes down immediately in the first quarter, there’s some air that comes out of that balloon right there. It’s difficult when that happens, but the guys were awesome. It’s next man up. They believe, even though Tanner goes down, that we’ll find a way somehow to make it happen.”

Thompson caught 10 passes for 132 yards — the biggest a 49-yard gain on a flea flicker Kamakawiwo’ole throw to set up Mitchell’s third score and make it a one-touchdown game with nearly nine and a half minutes to go — and was given the outstanding-offensive-player award.

Golden West’s Kauna’oa Kamakawiwo’ole (7) looks for an open receiver against San Mateo on Saturday in the CCCAA state football final. (James Carbone)

“Dom came [up] huge. Dom was wonderful,” Kamakawiwo’ole said. “He put it all out on the line today.”

He had the first catch on the last march after Golden West got nowhere on successive drives, a 12-yard catch, and a 19-yard Ayden Goodwin reception put the ball on the Bulldogs’ 44-yard line. The Rustlers were down a point a play later, and Mitchell had a choice: Go for the win or head to overtime.

“I wasn’t initially [thinking we wouldn’t kick the extra point], and then [offensive coordinator John] Shipp said, ‘Hey, what about two right here?’ It just wasn’t in my mind, and immediately I was like, ‘Of course we are. Yeah, why even think twice about this? Let’s finish this.’”

Golden West’s Braden Powers (30) makes an interception in the first quarter against San Mateo on Saturday in the CCCAA state football final. (James Carbone)

Kamakawiwo’ole rolled right, looking for tight end Will McKissick, but linebacker Jeramiah Lewis, San Mateo’s most impactful defender, had him wrapped up. His second read was David Daniels, curling toward the right pylon. The freshman receiver couldn’t hold on.

“I think we just missed it,” Mitchell said. “It hits [Daniels] in the hands. They just don’t connect. But it’s there.”

Drew Faulkner collected the onside kick that followed, but the Rustlers had touched the ball before it had progressed 10 yards. A kneel-down started San Mateo’s celebration.

Golden West’s JD Alicea (1) makes a reception for a touchdown in the fourth quarter against San Mateo on Saturday in the CCCAA state football final. (James Carbone)

“We had it, we just didn’t follow through,” Kamakawiwo’ole said. “We didn’t get the job done.”

Thompson noted that the second-ranked Bulldogs were “a great team.”

“We’re a great team,” he said. “We knew it could have gone either way. But that’s just heartbreaking at the end.”

Golden West’s Ayden Goodwin (14) and JD Alicea (1) celebrate after a touchdown in the fourth quarter against San Mateo on Saturday in the CCCAA state football final. (James Carbone)

Said Schmidt: “That’s how the dice rolls sometimes. You can’t win them all. I think it was a great play call, going for two [points]. Obviously, in hindsight, we look at it now and it’s like, ‘Oh, we didn’t get it.’

“If the throw was a little different, if the route was a little different, maybe we’re celebrating right now. That’s how it goes.”

CCCAA State Final

San Mateo 28, Golden West 27

SCORE BY QUARTERS

San Mateo 7 - 14 - 7 - 0 — 28

Golden West 0 - 7 - 0 - 20 — 27

FIRST QUARTER

SM — Gonzalez 20 run (Kelly kick), 3:07.

SECOND QUARTER

GW — Mitchell 2 run (Zavala kick), 14:14.

SM — Collins 18 pass from Alexander (Kelly kick), 7:31.

SM — Whitten 28 interception return (Kelly kick), 1:40.

THIRD QUARTER

SM — DeMoss 22 run (Kelly kick), 4:23.

FOURTH QUARTER

GW — Mitchell 22 run (Zavala kick), 14:25.

GW — Mitchell 4 run (Zavala kick), 9:23.

GW — Alicea 44 pass from Kamakawiwo’ole (Kamakawiwo’ole pass failed), 0:33.

INDIVIDUAL RUSHING

SM — DeMoss, 21-89, 1 TD; Gonzalez, 11-79, 1 TD; Collier, 3-7; Stowers, 1-5; Arnold, 1-(-2); Alexander, 3-(-20).

GW — Morris, 12-55; Thomas, 3-39; Mitchell, 8-36, 3 TDs; Kamakawiwo’ole, 5-(-6).

INDIVIDUAL PASSING

SM — Alexander, 8-11-2, 84, 1 TD.

GW — Kamakawiwo’ole, 24-41-4, 321, 1 TD.

INDIVIDUAL RECEIVING

SM — Amos, 1-27; Collins, 1-18, 1 TD; Tucker, 1-15; Arnold, 2-10; Thurman, 1-5; Hill, 1-5; Stowers, 1-4.

GW — Thompson, 10-132; Alicea, 4-75; Goodwin, 3-59; Hagel, 2-23; McKissick, 3-22; Daniels, 1-8; Thomas, 1-2.

