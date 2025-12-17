Estancia boys’ basketball uses huge run to get past rival

The Estancia boys’ basketball team celebrates with their medals after beating Costa Mesa in the Battle for the Bell on Friday.

Estancia’s boys’ basketball team took the floor Friday evening with rival Costa Mesa’s home crowd still reveling in the prior result, weathered an early storm, then hit like a hurricane after halftime.

The Eagles nearly doubled their first-half output in the third quarter, riding the surge to a 71-55 win over Costa Mesa in the Battle for the Bell.

Coming out of the locker room, Estancia (9-3) allowed a basket off a turnover to Parker Hylton — star of a first half from which the Mustangs emerged with a 30-28 lead.

What transpired afterward was a monumental 25-5 run, giving the Eagles the swing vote in a Bell Week that favored them.

“The Bell game is always fun,” said Drew Romine, a senior guard and captain. “It’s a big game, no matter what. I mean, no matter what the record is, it doesn’t matter. Everyone’s always pumped up. We love the fans. It’s just always a great game. I had a lot of fun tonight, and I bet the other sports had a lot of fun.

“I’m just glad that we got to take the Bell home this year, because last year we got embarrassed, and we took it personal. In that first quarter and second quarter, it was crazy. They were pumped up.”

Estancia went 4-3 for rivalry week across winter sports, also earning wins in boys’ soccer, girls’ soccer, and girls’ water polo. Costa Mesa, which won the girls’ basketball game 54-41 on Friday night, also claimed victory on the mat in boys’ and girls’ wrestling.

Head coach Xavier Castellano, whose brother Robert coaches boys’ soccer at Estancia, delighted in joining him in the win column one day after the latter’s squad staged a second-half rally to triumph at Jim Scott Stadium.

“Christmas dinner will be a good one this year,” he said. “We both won, so that’s good. I’m proud of my brother. They were down, I think, 3-1, came back and won, 4-3, and that guy’s the hardest working coach I know.”

Romine had 15 points, seven rebounds, two assists and two steals. Lincoln Silva added 16 points, four rebounds, two assists, two steals and a blocked shot off the bench.

Jaxon Steck provided another full line with eight points, nine rebounds, three assists and three steals. Beck Christensen scored 11 points, and Jack Schroeder chipped in with nine points and four assists.

Estancia pulled away due in large part to its ability to create turnovers. The Eagles nabbed 14 steals, matching their total in assists for the contest. Jaden Vivar was noticeable in both respects, conveying that he acted on “instinct” to come away with a game-best four steals.

“I know where the ball is going to go most of the time because I read off my [peripheral] vision,” Vivar said. “I always see it’s coming, so I have to be ready for it.”

The Eagles have already won more games than they did all of last season, their three losses coming by two possessions or less. Still, this season has already come with adversity. Estancia has lost Chris Garibay to a season-ending knee injury, while Miles Dodge (plantar fascia) has also been forced to miss time, Castellano said.

“It’s next man up mentality,” Castellano added. “These seniors went through it last year, right? We were 7-21, I think, and they didn’t want that to happen, so they put the hard work in since the spring, and as you can see tonight, we just have this never die, never give up attitude.”

Hylton, a senior forward, amassed 15 points, 20 rebounds and three assists to lead Costa Mesa (4-8). Sophomore guards Luke Hobbis and Baruch Yohanes each had 13 points. Tanner Wood scored nine points, all of which came in the first half.

“He started out averaging eight or nine blocks a game for us at the beginning of the year and just really being a monster inside, in the paint,” Costa Mesa coach Garrett Young said of Hylton. “When we get him the ball, it’s successful. He’s been doing a great job, and we’re working on having everybody else step up around him.

“Some of our young sophomores did step up tonight and had some good games, too, so we’re looking forward to what our sophomores will bring as they keep growing throughout the next couple years.”

Nonleague

Estancia 71, Costa Mesa 55

SCORE BY QUARTERS

Estancia 13 - 15 - 27 - 16 — 71

Costa Mesa 18 - 12 - 12 - 13 — 55

E — Silva 16, Romine 15, Christensen 11, Schroeder 9, Steck 8, Do 5, Vivar 5, Johner 2.

3-pt. goals — Steck 2, Silva 2, Do 1, Romine 1, Schroeder 1, Vivar 1.

Fouled out — None.

Technicals — None.

CM — Hylton 15, Hobbis 13, Yohanes 13, Wood 9, Herrera 5.

3-pt. goals — Hobbis 2, Wood 2, Herrera 1, Yohanes 1.

Fouled out — None.

Technicals — None.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Costa Mesa 54, Estancia 41: Senior guard Myah Martinez had a game-high 16 points to lead the host Mustangs to a win in the front half of the Battle for the Bell basketball doubleheader on Friday.

Emi Kamikihara scored 10 points, Leilani Quero added eight points, and Yanelly Martinez supplied six points for Costa Mesa (7-4), which has won six of its past seven games.

Valeria Vargas had 15 points to pace Estancia (2-7). Genesis Alvarado also contributed a dozen points for the Eagles.

Costa Mesa has won both meetings since the rivalry transitioned to a single nonleague contest last season. The crosstown foes previously competed in the Orange Coast League, with Estancia sweeping the home-and-home set during the 2023-24 season.