Newport Harbor girls’ water polo takes second at Bill Barnett Holiday Cup

Newport Harbor junior Valery Verdugo lines up a shot against Oaks Christian during the semifinal round of the Bill Barnett Holiday Cup on Saturday.

The Newport Harbor High girls’ water polo team came out of the Bill Barnett Holiday Cup tournament looking on the Sunny side.

Senior goalkeeper Sunny Brown, a transfer from Mater Dei, became game-eligible for the first time in the weekend tournament following a 30-day sit-out period. The Indiana commit made her presence felt immediately, making two penalty shot blocks in the Sailors’ 9-8 tournament semifinal win over Oaks Christian.

Newport Harbor coach Ross Sinclair said Brown is a very nice kid. But lining up to face a penalty shot can be a different story.

Newport Harbor goalkeeper Sunny Brown defends the net against a shot by Oaks Christian attacker Maryam Maamoon on Saturday. (Eric Licas)

“I feel like there’s an intimidation factor,” she said with a smile. “You look them in the eye and you’re like, ‘I’m going to block this.’”

The Sailors finished second in the tournament. Mater Dei repeated as Bill Barnett Holiday Cup champion, beating Newport Harbor 11-10 in the final Saturday at Corona del Mar High.

Host CdM finished sixth after dropping the fifth-place match to San Marcos, 20-11.

Newport Harbor senior Sophia Verdugo attempts to shoot past Oaks Christian freshman Siena Doble and goalkeeper Alex Staddard. (Eric Licas)

To reach the final, Newport Harbor (10-2) avenged a loss earlier this season at Oaks Christian, last year’s CIF Southern Section Open Division champion. Sophomore center Caroline Daniel drew a penalty shot in the closing seconds, and junior Valery Verdugo put it away for the dramatic win.

Senior Sophia Verdugo scored a team-best three goals, with junior Gabby Alexson and sophomore Olivia Bryant adding a pair of goals each. Brown made seven saves for the Sailors, who overcame both junior standouts Emerson Mulvey and Alexson fouling out of the match.

The Sailors also started strong in the final against Mater Dei, taking a 4-2 advantage. But the Monarchs (9-0) scored six straight goals, paced by juniors Maggie Ryan and Delaney Hook, who like Alexson are USC commits.

Newport Harbor sophomore Addison Ting sets up a pass during the semifinal match of the Bill Barnett Holiday Cup against Oaks Christian on Saturday. (Eric Licas)

Newport Harbor answered with its own four-goal run, tying the score at 8-8 when Alexson scored, assisted by Addison Ting, early in the fourth quarter.

“I think what was special about this game was that we kept calm and kept our composure,” said Alexson, last year’s Daily Pilot Dream Team Player of the Year who scored four goals in the final. “We were able to chip away, one goal at a time. We were right in this game. A few defensive stops and it would have been right there.

“Ross has been pushing us for the past two weeks, we’ve been grinding hard every single day. I think that really showcased in this tournament. I think our chemistry got so much better. We started to trust each other more.”

Newport Harbor junior Kennedy Fahey aims a shot against Oaks Christian on Saturday. (Eric Licas)

Mater Dei had the answer in the tournament final, however. Hook scored a power-play goal before Ryan struck with a six-on-four goal, her fourth of the contest, to give the Monarchs a 10-8 lead.

The Sailors tried to play catch up, Valery Verdugo paring the lead to 11-10 with her goal with 43 seconds remaining. Brown made a save in the closing seconds but the Sailors were unable to get possession on the rebound.

The match featured the two best centers out there by Mater Dei coach Chris Segesman’s estimation, in Alexson and his sophomore daughter Paige Segesman.

Newport Harbor water polo coach Ross Sinclair strategizes with his team during halftime in the semifinal round of the Bill Barnett Holiday Cup on Saturday. (Eric Licas)

“Gabby’s a handful,” said Chris Segesman, whose team won the final despite playing without injured senior standouts Kirra Pantaleon (Stanford) and Penny Mauser (Indiana), as well as sophomore Eva Johnson. “She fights really well, and she’s just a lot to handle, you know? Newport does a really nice job of feeding her the ball.

“It’s a really healthy rivalry. There’s a ton of respect on both sides. We respect them tremendously, and Ross is a great coach. He has a lot of good players, and they’re young too. I just think it’s good for water polo when you have two good teams that respect each other and play good water polo. It’s good for the fans and good for the sport.”

Corona del Mar places sixth

Corona del Mar finished 2-2 in the tournament, falling to San Marcos 20-11 in the fifth-place match.

Earlier Saturday, the Sea Kings (8-4) had a big 10-9 sudden-death overtime win over Long Beach Wilson. Senior Sareen Sardarian, a transfer from Woodbridge and UCLA commit, scored both the match-tying goal in regulation and the match-winning goal in overtime.

The latter goal was assisted by senior Grace Henderson, a first-year player at CdM and Hawaii commit who came from Tony Azevedo’s 6-8 Academy.

“It was definitely exciting,” Sardarian said. “It’s good because this team sets you up so well. None of the goals I made, I would have been able to do without my teammates setting me up. It feels really good to have a team that knows exactly where to hit you.”

Corona del Mar girls’ water polo senior Sareen Sardarian scored the game-winning goal against Long Beach Wilson on Saturday. (Matt Szabo)

Senior Emma Armen, another player from the 6-8 Academy, led CdM in the Wilson win with three goals. Sophomore centers Camryn Spruill and Keira Bethell added two goals each, and senior captain Josie Alaluf also scored. Senior goalkeeper Claire Soiuverville made nine saves for the Sea Kings, who overcame a three-goal halftime deficit.

With Sardarian, Spruill and Bethell at center and Henderson able to play center defense, CdM is certainly strong up the middle.

“All of our centers are good shooters on the outside too,” Sardarian said. “It’s cool because we have a full team of utility [players], but the utilities are also amazing at center. It’s really exciting to have such a safety and flexibility with a bunch of different people on the team.”

Henderson, Bethell, Spruill and junior left-hander Morgan Dollander each scored twice for CdM in the fifth-place match against San Marcos, with Armen, Sardarian and sophomore Liliana Badii adding one goal each. Badii had the shot of the match, with her heave from mid-tank at the fourth quarter buzzer finding the right corner.

CdM girls’ water polo coach Marc Hunt, center, discusses strategy with his team on Saturday. (Matt Szabo)

Third-year CdM coach Marc Hunt said he was excited for the progress of his young squad, entering a new era without four-year starters like Reagan Weir and Didi Evans, both of whom graduated last year.

“That transition was a very big transition, and to still see where we’re at right now, the group is very motivated and they really work hard,” Hunt said. “I think we’ve got pretty good ceiling with this group going toward CIF, considering sort of the checkpoint we’re at right now.”

Laguna Beach (4-5) finished 10th in the Bill Barnett Holiday Cup after falling to San Clemente, 13-7, in the ninth-place match Saturday at Beckman High. Senior Brooke Schneider scored three goals, and junior Elsie Huston scored twice.

Huntington Beach finished 16th in the tournament, dropping the 15th-place match to Alta Loma by a 15-9 score.