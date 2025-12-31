Huntington Beach, Edison girls’ soccer teams tune up for league play at Excalibur tournament

Reagan Kroeger (24) of Huntington Beach kicks a ball past Foothill goalie Mindy Villaverde for a goal during the Excalibur Tournament of Champions on Tuesday.

The Excalibur Tournament of Champions crowned a champion outside the city of Huntington Beach for the first time since 2022.

Huntington Beach won the prestigious tournament for the first time in 2023-24, followed by Edison the following season. The Oilers and Chargers didn’t get to pull the sword from the stone following a tournament victory this time around, but they did get valuable experience during their three matches played.

Huntington Beach closed out the tournament with a 1-1 draw against Foothill on Tuesday, with the host Knights winning the ensuing penalty kick shootout by a 4-3 score. Edison fell 1-0 to San Diego Cathedral Catholic in its final match of the tournament.

Advertisement

Solana Van Enoo (19) of Huntington Beach dribbles the ball up during the Excalibur Tournament of Champions against Foothill on Tuesday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Both teams finished second in their three-team group in matches earlier Tuesday, unable to advance to the semifinals.

Huntington Beach (7-0-4) produced a 2-2 draw against Studio City Harvard-Westlake, with the Oilers dropping the 4-2 shootout as the Wolverines advanced out of Group D.

Sophomore Mia Gradel, better known by the nickname of “Turtle,” scored both goals for the Oilers. Gradel’s first goal, in the third minute, was assisted by senior co-captain Solana Van Enoo. Her second strike, a rebound off a Van Enoo shot that she buried into the top of the goal, gave the Oilers a 2-1 halftime lead.

Kayla Bellmore (9) of Huntington Beach makes a move against Foothill on Tuesday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

“At times, the key was to keep the ball and not panic, and that’s exactly what we did in the first half,” Huntington Beach coach Raul Ruiz said. “When the pressure was on in the second half, we tended to panic and we started playing a little different. Kudos to them. They are a great team. They put a lot of pressure on, especially in the midfield. At the end of the day, what we did today was good for us as a test, because we look forward to the league. That’s the kind of matchup that’s going to [help us] playing against Los Al, against Edison.”

Harvard-Westlake scored the equalizer in the second half, and the match went to a shootout. Huntington Beach sophomore goalkeeper Izzy Spak made a diving save on the Wolverines’ first penalty kick, but they scored their next four. Seniors Alicia Katter and Bailey Oliver scored in the shootout for Huntington Beach.

Van Enoo said she was proud of her team’s effort, especially since the Oilers were shorthanded with several starters — including sophomore goalkeeper Stella Adler and senior co-captain defender Kaitlyn Lee — out of town. Ruiz said that standout senior midfielder Sienna McAthy, another co-captain, missed the tournament with a concussion. McAthy should be back when Huntington Beach opens Sunset League play at home against Corona del Mar on Jan. 6.

Alicia Katter (4) of Huntington Beach crosses the ball for an eventual assist against Foothill on Tuesday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

“It’s a very difficult league, but I think all of our opponents are teams we can beat,” Van Enoo said. “I definitely think we can go for the title this year. We have a good chance.”

With a few seniors missing, other players stepped up during the tournament. Daisy Quatman, a speedy sophomore running back for the Oilers’ standout flag football team, has emerged as a strong defender, and Gradel also took advantage of her opportunity on Tuesday.

“That was really important for her,” Van Enoo said. “She’s not always a consistent starter, and she got the opportunities [in this tournament] to start because of the absences on the team. I think it’s really good for her confidence, and also for her to prove that she’s here and ready to play.”

Sophomore striker Reagan Kroeger scored the goal for Huntington Beach in the final match of the tournament against Foothill, assisted on a cross by senior Alicia Katter.

Mia Sanchez (25) of Huntington Beach fights for possesion against Foothill on Tuesday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Spak made a diving kick save in the shootout, while Van Enoo, Katter, Kayla Bellmore, Mia Sanchez and Gianna Maldonado all converted their penalty kicks.

Katter said she was also confident in her team’s chances this season.

“Most of us have been playing together for four years,” she said of the Oilers. “I think we can do really well this year if we keep putting in the effort and just come together as a team.”

Edison drops final two matches

Edison (4-6-2) came into Tuesday’s final Excalibur Tournament of Champions Group C match needing a win or tie against Mater Dei to win the group and advance to the semifinals.

But the Monarchs, last year’s CIF Southern Section Division 1 champion, came away with a 2-1 victory.

Sophomore Marissa Devine scored the second-half goal for Edison.

Cathedral Catholic, traditionally one of the top teams from the San Diego Section, then beat the Chargers 1-0 in their tournament finale.

“The competition was good,” said Edison senior team captain Kalea Black, who typically plays center back but played a bit of holding midfielder on Tuesday. “I thought that our effort, it could have been a little bit better, but we’re still working. I wasn’t too disappointed in the team.

“I think we have really good potential. Some of our games, I’ve been really proud of the team, like our game against Rosary last week [a 2-0 Edison victory]. It’s just a matter of getting everyone in the right mind set and having the technical ability there. I think the ideas are good, and it’s just making sure everyone is focused. When that happens, I think we’ll be really good for season.”

Senior team captain Kalea Black is a key player for the Edison High girls’ soccer team. (Matt Szabo)

Edison coach Kerry “Mac” Crooks said her squad is still coming together, particularly after incorporating pieces from the Chargers’ girls flag football team that made a splash by upsetting Newport Harbor in its CIF opener.

Crooks added that starting defenders Black, Jaylen Maroney and Aubrey Dollins have all been battling injuries.

“They are working on their fitness while we’re in the middle of the season, which is hard,” Crooks said.

Edison sophomore Jaylen Maroney (19), shown in action last season against CdM, contributes to a strong back line for the Chargers. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

The Chargers do have senior starting goalkeeper Tatum Trout back from last season, which helps matters.

Edison opens Sunset League play at Newport Harbor on Jan. 8.

“We compete with everybody,” Crooks said. “That’s part of coaching, too, going through hard times and you come out the other side.

“Just like all of the movies,” she added with a laugh.