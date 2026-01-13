Dodd brothers, Newport Harbor alumni help Team USA men’s water polo forge split with Australia

Brothers Chase (left) and Ryder Dodd, seen here in 2024, helped Team USA bring home an Olympic medal that year.

The U.S. senior national men’s water polo team hosted a pair of exhibition matches against Australia over the weekend.

Former Huntington Beach High standout brothers, Chase and Ryder Dodd, and Newport Harbor alumni Ben Liechty and Peter Castillo, all saw the water for Team USA.

The Americans split the two matches against Australia, beating the Aussies 17-10 on Saturday at Woolett Aquatics Center before falling 13-10 on Sunday at Mt. San Antonio College.

Chase Dodd (redshirt senior), Ryder Dodd (sophomore), Liechty (junior) and Castillo (sophomore) each competed for UCLA men’s water polo last fall, helping the Bruins win the national championship over rival USC at the buzzer.

Ryder Dodd scored a match-high five goals and Chase Dodd two in the opening win over Australia, which had Castillo and Liechty adding one goal each.

Ryder Dodd had three goals and Chase Dodd two goals in the loss on Sunday, with Castillo and Liechty each tallying one goal.

The Dodd brothers both made the Olympic roster in 2024, helping Team USA win bronze for its first medal in 16 years.