Sage Hill boys’ soccer enters playoff picture with win over Laguna Beach

Sage Hill’s boys’ soccer team has, in recent seasons, languished in the standings’ basement, but change is afoot.

The Lightning struck three times in the second half of a 3-1 win over visiting Laguna Beach on Tuesday, vaulting Sage Hill firmly into the playoff picture in the Pacific Coast League.

Junior Alex Konovalov equalized in the 58th minute, then assisted on the go-ahead goal by twin brother Max Konovalov eight minutes later.

“The first ball over the top, I think, came from either Nico [Suarez] or Roman [Van den Bosch], who brought it down, and then it kind of bounced around in the box,” Alex Konovalov said. “Another ball came loose. Sasha [Pirghibi] called for it, but being a striker, I got to be selfish, I looked up, shot and found the bottom corner.

“That second goal was kind of a throw-in from the side. We’ve been working a lot with throw-ins as we get some stronger guys on our team. It was a longer throw, and I got the tip to my brother, Max, and he just put it away.”

Van den Bosch made the throw-in, with Alex Konovalov flicking the ball across the box with his head. Max Konovalov ran onto the ball late, taking a shot that squeezed between the near post and Laguna Beach goalkeeper Wesley Van Horn, who was under siege all game in a nine-save effort.

Sage Hill (9-6-1, 4-5 in the Pacific Coast League, 12 points) drew level with Laguna Beach (6-8, 4-5, 12 points) for fifth place in the league standings. Both sides remain within striking distance of one of the league’s four automatic playoff berths, although their recent history is dramatically different.

The Lightning did not have a league win to speak of in the previous three seasons combined. The Breakers, on the other hand, won the CIF Southern Section Division 4 title last season.

“We really do see that they might be the best team in the league,” Sage Hill coach Raphael Alves said, adding that his team has produced quality but is still attempting to establish that as a baseline level of play. “However, the consistency will only come when you win more. If we really qualify for CIF, we’re going to be in seventh division. I think we’re going to be a really good contender there. But, can we do it? And, if we go, can we win it? All of that, like, ‘can we qualify or not,’ all of that still gets in their minds.”

Sage Hill also saw Pirghibi score in the 78th minute, an important third goal to secure the win. Van Horn had stopped a Max Konovalov penalty kick two minutes earlier, and Max Van Dooren was called upon to make his only save of the match in stoppage time — the bid coming from Tyler Tafreshi after a cross into the box by Hooper.

“We’ve had a lot of close games where we should have won, maybe, and a lot of wins, finally, this year, which is huge,” Alex Konovalov said. “I think we’re really starting to feel that success in the program, winning more and more games. That feeling of winning, it’s so intoxicating. You want to do it more, and more, and more. It’s big. You can feel it. Even in the locker room, everyone’s like cheering and playing music. We believe we can win, finally.”

Portola (7-4-1, 6-2-1, 19 points) has emerged as a clear front runner in the league. After that, Woodbridge (6-8-3, 4-2-3, 15 points), Northwood (6-3-3, 4-2-3, 15 points) and University (7-4, 5-4, 15 points) are all within reach.

“It’s going to be a struggle, I think, because everyone’s talented and everyone’s beating each other,” Laguna Beach coach Andy Thomas said. “There’s no weak teams in this league. It’s a very, very tough league. We’re a bit beaten up, we’re a bit tired, and we’re a small squad.

“Jackson [Arrasin] was scoring all the goals, and he’s injured, 80% fit. We don’t have a very deep squad, so it’s going to be tough for us to get in.”

Laguna Beach packed it in defensively against a Sage Hill team that excelled in possession, the Lightning allowing one shot in each half. The first went in, the result of a ball played forward by John Tavey from the back. David Garcia was able to run onto it, then leave the ball for Jack Hooper, who put the Breakers ahead 1-0 in the 11th minute.

“[Tavey] and Teddy Rubin are the difference back there,” Thomas added. “They went in last year as sophomores. They’re just very talented players who can get out of pressure, play the right pass, the right range. Just excellent. They don’t really get beaten often, and then they can counterattack for us, as well.”