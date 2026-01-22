Edison boys’ basketball starts strong, tops Huntington Beach

Edison High senior point guard Derick Johnson did not necessarily have to take over the game Wednesday night to make the Chargers fans happy.

Two second-quarter dunks at host Huntington Beach — one off a steal by junior teammate Jackson Oei, the other off Johnson’s own steal — energized the Edison faithful and teammates on the bench.

They helped the Chargers earn a big lead, going on to claim a 64-47 victory over the Oilers in the Sunset League game.

Advertisement

Edison junior Amare Lesley attempts to interrupt a pass by Huntington Beach senior Jonah Kim during Wednesday’s game. (Eric Licas)

Edison, which sits in third place in the tough seven-team league, improved to 18-6 overall and 5-3 in league.

Johnson, a Cal State Dominguez Hills commit, came into the game averaging 33 points a contest. He scored 27 against the Oilers (10-14, 1-7 in league).

Second-year Chargers coach Josh Beaty liked the engagement early for his team, which scored the game’s first 12 points until Huntington Beach’s Ethan Huynh ended the streak with a jumper in the lane with 1:45 left in the first quarter. Still, Beaty is looking for other leaders to step up.

Edison senior Derick Johnson fires a shot during a game against Huntington Beach on Wednesday. (Eric Licas)

Senior forward Teddy Goslow had 10 points on Wednesday night for Edison, the only Charger to join Johnson in double figures. Senior guard Jacob MacDonald had nine points on a trio of three-pointers, while sophomore Cade Eden had two makes from downtown off the bench for six points.

“To be honest, we need to play better,” Beaty said. “Derick kind of carries us sometimes, and other guys need to step up and play better. If we’re going to finish in third or second and beat Los Al, beat CdM, the other guys around him have got to step up and play better.

“I feel good, I like the kids, they’re great kids, but other guys have to play better if we’re going to take it to the next level, beat the good teams in our league and win a playoff game.”

Huntington Beach junior Alex Hoad shoots over Edison sophomore Cade Oden during Wednesday’s Sunset League game. (Eric Licas)

Huntington Beach, which trailed 20-4 after Johnson’s second dunk midway through the second quarter, crept back into the game. A three-point play by Oilers junior Wyatt Unger cut the lead to 35-30 in the third quarter.

But MacDonald responded with a deep three-pointer for Edison, then a triple by Eden pushed the lead back to double digits.

Unger, a former football player who Huntington Beach coach Tino Zaragoza said is in his first year playing competitive basketball, led the Oilers with 16 points.

Senior guard Jonah Kim, who scored six points on Wednesday, was the only returning starter this year for Huntington Beach. Zaragoza said he’s been playing some younger players more recently, with the team all but eliminated from CIF playoff contention.

Edison junior Jackson Oei searches for an open teammate during Wednesday’s game at Huntington Beach. (Eric Licas)

“It’s the toughest public school league in the county, and we’re a really, really young team, especially as far as guys who have played varsity,” Zaragoza said. “I knew coming into the league we’d see some bumps and bruises, but coming back next year these guys are going to be fired up. But, they’re battling every game.”

Edison has a bye on Friday night, and continues Sunset League play when it hosts Newport Harbor on Monday. Huntington Beach plays at Los Alamitos on Friday night.

Corona del Mar earned a convincing 76-54 home win over Los Al on Wednesday night, staying alone in first place in league at 8-0 with four games remaining. The Sea Kings are 23-1 overall.

Huntington Beach junior Wyatt Unger draws contact after driving toward the basket during Wednesday’s game against Edison. (Eric Licas)

Sunset League

Edison 64, Huntington Beach 47

SCORE BY QUARTERS

Edison 12 – 19 – 14 – 19 — 64

H. Beach 2 – 15 – 16 – 14 — 47

E — Johnson 27, Goslow 10, MacDonald 9, Eden 6, Smith 4, Lesley 4, Oei 2, Hoffman 2.

3-pt. goals — Johnson 3, MacDonald 3, Eden 2.

Fouled out — Goslow.

Technicals — None.

HB — Unger 16, Hoad 7, Kim 6, Huynh 4, Swan 4, Dorfman 4, Hart 4, Steiner 2.

3-pt. goals — Hoad 1, Swan 1.

Fouled out — None.

Technicals — None.