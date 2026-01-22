Estancia boys’ soccer beats Loara to take over first place in Orange League

Estancia’s blistering start provided a big advantage in its showdown for command in the Orange League boys’ soccer race, and that concerned head coach Robert Castellano. His is an extremely skilled group, the program’s best side since the coronavirus pandemic, but navigating the tricky paths this sport presents can be a challenge.

The Eagles conquered this one, pulling out a 3-2 triumph Wednesday evening over visiting Loara.

Goals from Isaac Becerra, Edwin Salgado and Raymon Sanchez forged a three-goal advantage before 20 minutes elapsed, but the Saxons changed the game’s terms just before the break, were a goal behind seconds into the second half, and gave Estancia (9-2-2 overall, 4-0 in the Orange League) something to think about before a Feb. 3 rematch that likely will decide whether it is outright or co-champion.

Estancia’s Omar Vallejo (23) makes a run for a shot on goal as Loara’s Uzi Gonzalez (8) interferes during an Orange League boys’ soccer game on Wednesday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

“We were super amped up, prepared, focused — laser-focused,” said Castellano, whose team built huge advantages in shots (22-5) and shots on goal (15-3) while creating nine clear opportunities. “I was a little worried that we scored so quickly, three goals. I didn’t know how we’re going to keep this up. ... We need to manage the game a little bit better.

“We’re not used to being up that early with that many goals, so it’s a good learning experience for me and the boys. We’re learning together. We just have to keep the ball and make better decisions.”

The Eagles looked unstoppable the first half-hour, their precise possession game — Sanchez at the helm, surrounded by deputies — deeply and repeatedly carving into the attacking third. They found crevices in a tightly-woven Loara box defense to go ahead in the sixth minute (through Becerra’s 25-yard bullet inside the right post), doubled the lead in the 10th minute (Salgado from Sanchez’s exquisite cross), and made it 3-0 in the 19th minute (Sanchez to the lower left corner from the top of the box).

Loara’s Sadiq Khalil (20) leaps over a fallen Estancia player after battling for a ball during an Orange League boys’ soccer game Wednesday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Salgado’s strike, to the right post from the left side of the box, was a beauty. He caught Sanchez’s spot-perfect cross on his chest behind a defender, took one step forward into space, and finished.

“I just saw him running, and he was raising his hand,” said Sanchez, a deep-lying sophomore midfielder, “So I just hit him with the little long ball.”

Said Salgado: “Raymon does a lot of those great passes. Like, on top. It’s great to find him.”

“There isn’t one player that I would say is the heart of the team,” Castellano said. “We have a lot of players that [make this team go]. Raymon is kind of our engine. He makes our guys work just a little bit harder. He’s not scared of anybody on the team, to tell them, ‘Do this, do that.’ He’s a leader without having to be a captain.”

Loara (7-3-0, 3-1) ably compressed space in and around its box to limit the Eagles’ ability to turn dominance into clear chances, then took charge of the narrative as the first half waned, creating a transitional flow, a back and forth that favored the Saxons. It led to two Brandon Navarro goals, the first a looping shot from Sadiq Khalil’s long ball in the 35th minute, the next from Glenn Del Rio Tellez’s through ball after a takeaway off the second-half kickoff.

“At first, I was, like, they’re going to catch up ...,” Salgado said. “It was a little scary.”

Estancia’s defensive work in midfield and at the back, led by Nebraska-Omaha commit Gabe Johner in central defense, kept Loara from capitalizing, and the Eagles were unfortunate not to build on their advantage. They hit the woodwork twice — freshman Manny Negrete off the right post six minutes into the half, Sanchez off the crossbar with five minutes to go — and Saxons goalkeeper Andrew Medina came up big on rebound shots from Johner on the first and Negrete on the last.

“We were controlling the midfield,” Sanchez said. “Then we were iffy. They were getting control. We just didn’t have enough energy, I guess, because they were getting towards our goal most of the second half. But we finished the game with a win, and a win is a win for me.”

The win guarantees Estancia its first winning record since 2019, and, unless some shocking result comes along — always possible in this game — will clinch a share of the Orange League title, the Eagles’ first league crown in eight years, ahead of the league finale at Loara. Castellano says his team won’t “look past anybody.”

“If we get to that position, we’ll see,” he said. “Hopefully, we’re ready. Hopefully, we’re healthy. At the end of the day, our first goal is to clinch that third spot [in league for the playoffs], and then second, and then see if we can get to first.

“So I’m trying not to talk too much about the league title. But I’m sure the boys are already thinking about it and putting it on their Instagram and stuff. And they’re excited. I don’t want to take that away from them. They deserve it. I’m trying to keep them grounded as much as possible.”

