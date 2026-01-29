Sage Hill’s 18th straight win clinches Pacific Coast League crown

FULLERTON — Sage Hill locked up its fourth consecutive girls’ basketball league championship on Wednesday with the latest in a long line of wins for the top-ranked team in Orange County.

Eve Fowler led the way with 21 points, 13 rebounds and six blocked shots, as the visiting Lightning defeated Rosary 65-50 to clinch the Pacific Coast League crown.

“I think she’s been a really big player this year,” Texas-bound guard Amalia Holguin said of Fowler. “She’s found her role. She’s big on our defense, keeps people out of the middle, get blocks, does her thing down there, and then get rebounds on both sides of the court, and then just finishes plays off pick-and-rolls.”

Surrounded by defenders, Sage Hill’s Eve Fowler (42) tries to put up an offensive rebound against Rosary on Wednesday in a Pacific Coast League girls’ basketball game. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Sage Hill (23-4, 7-0) has won 18 games in a row. Coming into Wednesday’s action, the Lightning had risen to No. 3 in the state and No. 19 in the nation in rankings produced by MaxPreps.com.

“We’ve proven that we’re that team, and we can be that team,” Holguin said. “We have a solid [team]. I believe in us, and usually, the underdog can do a little damage, so we’re trying to do some damage in the [CIF Southern Section] Open [Division playoffs]. We don’t want to be overlooked, but we’re just going to go to battle and play basketball, at the end of the day.”

Holguin, a dynamic scoring guard who has started all four years of high school, scored 64 points and tied a county record with 13 three-pointers against Laguna Beach in the Lightning’s senior night game on Tuesday at home. She supplied seven points, six assists and three rebounds as two sophomore teammates led the team in scoring against the Royals.

Sage Hill’s Addison Uphoff (23) drives to the basket in traffic against Rosary on Wednesday in a Pacific Coast League girls’ basketball game. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Addison Uphoff, the other half of that tandem, showcased her ability to get to the basket, scoring 18 points to join Fowler in double figures.

Uphoff noted the Lightning are in the process of getting ready for the playoffs. A second-half challenge from the Royals, who pulled to within six points with under five minutes to go, gave her team a chance to rise to the occasion.

“I think it’s trusting each other and knowing that in tight situations, we’re going to be able to handle the ball,” Uphoff added. “We have great rebounders, too, so being able to push the ball, but also [work] the clock, as well.”

Sage Hill’s Kamdyn Klamberg (33) puts up a two-point basket in the key against Rosary on Wednesday in a Pacific Coast League girls’ basketball game. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Kamdyn Klamberg produced nine points, seven rebounds and four assists. Mikhaila Cudia led the Lightning reserves with six points, both field goals coming from beyond the three-point line.

“I think our underclassmen are such hard workers,” Fowler said. “They put in that extra time, so I think that really shows in the game.”

The 18-game winning streak began after a Dec. 6 loss to Oak Park in the Troy Classic. That game was the last for longtime coach Kerwin Walters on the Lightning bench.

Sage Hill’s Alyssa Cuff (22) steals a ball intended for Rosary’s Kate Duarte (5) on Wednesday in a Pacific Coast League girls’ basketball game. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Sage Hill issued an emailed statement from athletic director Megan Cid about Walters’ departure to the Orange County Register in December.

“As a school, we cannot comment on specific personnel matters,” Cid’s statement read. “We are grateful for Coach Kerwin’s many years of leadership and success in the girls’ basketball program at Sage Hill, and we wish him nothing but the best moving forward.

“We recognize that this is a big change, and we are committed to supporting our players and families throughout it,” Cid continued. “Our focus remains on providing a positive, structured and competitive experience for our girls’ basketball team while maintaining continuity and care within the program.”

Sage Hill’s Addison Uphoff (23) and Alyssa Cuff (22) surround Rosary’s Emalynn Vong (21) during a Pacific Coast League girls’ basketball game. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Walters, in the Register’s same Dec. 13 article, was quoted as saying he was asked to take an “administrative leave” for the season. He declined to comment further to the Daily Pilot.

The Lightning have since been coached on an interim basis by Jethro Julian.

“Since I stepped in, [the girls] responded well,” Julian said. “We’re just playing basketball. They’re having fun, and we’re just competing, and we’re just taking a game at a time. Our thing is wherever we end up, we’re going to end up, and as long as they give it their 100 [%], there’s no regret on anything. That’s how we’re taking this season.”

Kate Duarte had 14 points, seven rebounds and two steals to lead Rosary (18-7, 4-2), which remains a game ahead of St. Margaret’s (19-6, 3-3) for second place in the league. Riyanna Meeders added 11 points and three assists. Emalynn Vong chipped in with 10 points, seven rebounds and two steals.

Sage Hill guard Amalia Holguin (10) shoots a long two-point basket during a Pacific Coast League girls’ basketball game against Rosary on Wednesday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Pacific Coast League

SAGE HILL 65, ROSARY 50

SCORE BY QUARTERS

Sage Hill 19 - 14 - 14 - 18 — 65

Rosary 11 - 12 - 16 - 11 — 50

SH — Fowler 21, Uphoff 18, Klamberg 9, Holguin 7, Cudia 6, Cuff 2, O’Toner 2.

3-pt. goals — Cudia 2, Holguin 1, Klamberg 1, Uphoff 1.

Fouled out — None.

Technicals — None.

R — Duarte 14, Meeders 11, Vong 10, White 8, Lickl 4, Holmes 3.

3-pt. goals — Meeders 2, Vong 2, Holmes 1.

Fouled out — None.

Technicals — None.