Daily Pilot Football Dream Team: As Huntington Beach elevated play, Troy Foster climbed county receiving ranks

More than a dozen years after his introduction to the game, Troy Foster recalls what sparked his love for football.

He remembers how much fun he had, how easy it came when he was playing flag football around the age of 5.

“Something sparked in my heart, and that was it,” said Foster, who graduated early from Huntington Beach High to enter the football program at Colorado State University.

Foster transferred into Huntington Beach from Los Alamitos for his sophomore season, joining forces with highly-touted quarterback prospect Brady Edmunds and fellow wide receiver Steel Kurtz, both of whom he had played with in Pop Warner.

That connection was as good as ever. Edmunds — a junior committed to Ohio State — and Foster formed a dynamic duo that saw the latter finish his prep career with 3,255 receiving yards, a total that ranks third in Orange County history.

“It’s definitely an honor,” Foster said. “It’s such a surreal thing to think how many great people have come out of Orange County, and I’m top three in yards. It’s so crazy. I’ve never been a guy to take all the credit. Brady’s a huge part of that. Obviously, if I didn’t have a guy like that throwing me the ball, who knows how many yards I really would have had. …

“All the offensive linemen, if they weren’t blocking for Brady, he can’t throw me the ball. I’m so grateful to have such an amazing group of teammates and coaching staff who have supported me and pushed me to be my best self along the way.”

Corona del Mar’s John Humphreys holds the Orange County record with 5,118 yards, followed by Western’s Caine Savage with 4,622 yards. Both graduated from high school in 2020.

Foster, the Daily Pilot Football Player of the Year, had his best year as a senior. He made 85 receptions for 1,510 yards and 19 touchdowns, doubling his career total to 38 receiving touchdowns.

“Super proud of him,” Edmunds said of Foster. “Not surprised at all. He’s going to get on the field early; he works really, really hard, has great character, and he’s done good deeds in high school. I think he’s going to succeed. … That’s my best friend for the past five years, so to watch him grow, to watch us grow, it’s been really fun.”

Huntington Beach went 8-3 overall and 4-1 in the Epsilon League, earning a second-place league finish and a CIF Southern Section Division 3 playoff berth in head coach Matthew Hatchette’s first season at the helm.

The postseason opponent? Edison, a crosstown foe that Huntington Beach has long looked up to. For Foster, that was a proud moment to see how far the program had come.

Foster said he hadn’t received his first offer to play college football until the latter part of his junior year. And while he said there were times that tested him, he believed that if he kept working he would get to where he wanted to be.

“I feel like Coach Hatch really enforced the fact that you need to really love this game of football to be successful,” Foster said. “You can’t just come here and practice for an hour or two and go home and do nothing. He was very adamant about watching film, being in your playbook, practicing — just reps, reps, reps. … I’ve never been more tired at practice. When Hatch came in here, especially at a skill position standpoint, I was always moving.”

Hatchette spent six seasons in the NFL — four with the Minnesota Vikings and one each with the New York Jets and the Jacksonville Jaguars. Foster said he learned to read defenses better while working with Hatchette.

“If you’re going to bring something to this sport, you have to bring blood, sweat and tears,” Hatchette said. “If you’re just looking for football to bring you something — offers, or to be cool, or be cool for one day on [social media] — then you’re in football for the wrong reason, and it will show up eventually, because it’s a very hard sport.

“I think the life lesson is we’re choosing football because it’s hard. We’re not going to run from the hard. We’re going to do the hard, and we’ll reap the rewards later on. I think that’s what we’re doing. That’s what we’re trying to preach here at HB and, of course, [Foster] picked it up, and he understands that. I think the DNA portion of what’s really underneath that, he’s going to take that on to Colorado State, as well.”

Costa Mesa football coach Gary Gonzalez speaks with his team upon being named head coach of the program on Jan. 5, 2022. (File Photo)

COACH OF THE YEAR

Gary Gonzalez

Costa Mesa

When Gonzalez was introduced as the new head coach of the Mustangs in the bleachers of their home stadium four years ago, he told a few dozen students that it was his duty to “build a culture where you thrive academically and on the field.” In the past two years, no one could argue against the latter. Last season, the Mustangs earned their first playoff victory since 1997. This season, Costa Mesa (9-2, 5-0) captured the Tango League title, the first league championship for the program since 2013. Costa Mesa accomplished both feats with a run-first backfield that featured quarterback Andrew Waiss and running back Gavin Garza.

Huntington Beach’s Brady Edmunds (9) throws a pass against Edison in a CIF Southern Section Division 3 playoff game. (Jeremy Westerbeck)

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Brady Edmunds

QB | Huntington Beach | Jr.

A game can change at a moment’s notice, especially with the cannon for an arm that Edmunds possesses. Although Huntington Beach has played one fewer playoff game in each successive year since a run to the Division 6 semifinals as a freshman, Edmunds has helped lift the Oilers as a program. The Ohio State commit was named an All-CIF Division 3 honoree. He shared Epsilon League Offensive Player of the Year honors with Troy Foster, his favorite target. Edmunds threw for 2,724 yards with a completion rate of 68.1%. He threw 32 touchdown passes against just two interceptions, adding four rushing touchdowns. Edmunds produced seven total touchdowns in a win over Western, which was a rematch from the first round of the Division 5 playoffs the year prior.

Corona del Mar’s Cash Pearsall (22) makes an interception in front of Newport Harbor’s Ryan Palmer (15) in the Battle of the Bay football game at Orange Coast College. (Jeremy Westerbeck)

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Cash Pearsall

OLB | Corona del Mar | Sr.

The Sea Kings employed the services of the Bravo League Defensive Player of the Year all over the field. Pearsall, an All-CIF Division 2 performer, could start near the line of scrimmage as a run stopper, serving as the team’s leading tackler with 90 tackles. He could also drop in coverage, where he led CdM (9-2, 4-1) with four interceptions. Pearsall added seven hurries and three sacks as a pass rusher. Corona del Mar surrendered 10.4 points per game over a nine-game winning streak to begin the season, before allowing 35 points apiece in the league finale at Yorba Linda and its playoff opener at Murrieta Valley.

Laguna Beach’s Brady Stringham (2) makes a catch ahead of Tesoro’s Jackson Melo (9) for a touchdown at Guyer Field. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

ALL-PURPOSE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Brady Stringham

WR / DB / K | Laguna Beach | Jr.

Stringham put together an impact season across the board. He experienced a breakout junior campaign as a receiver, leading the Breakers with 55 catches for 1,063 yards and 17 touchdowns. Stringham also converted on 56 of 59 extra-point attempts, good for a 94.9% clip. Between his production as a receiver and a kicker, he was responsible for 163 points his team scored, an average of 14.8 points per game. Stringham also returned kickoffs and punts, accumulating 1,311 all-purpose yards. A Foxtrot League Co-Offensive Player of the Year, along with Dana Hills running back Radley Geiss, Stringham also supplied 15 pass breakups, three interceptions and a blocked kick as a member of the defensive secondary for Laguna Beach (9-2, 4-1), which shared the league title with Dana Hills.

Laguna Beach quarterback Jack Hurst (12) throws for a two-point conversion against Tesoro on Friday at Guyer Field. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

FIRST-TEAM OFFENSE

Jack Hurst

QB | Laguna Beach | Jr.

Hurst had big shoes to fill following the graduation of signal-caller Jackson Kollock, but he did that emphatically for the Breakers. Hurst, who Laguna Beach coach John Shanahan said was the only true quarterback in the program this year, was fortunately durable. He completed 214 of 326 passes for 2,973 yards, with 45 touchdown passes against just five interceptions. An All-CIF Division 3 selection, he shared the Foxtrot League MVP award with Orange quarterback Star Thomas.

Estancia’s Jeff Brown (22) gains yardage as Los Amigos’ Gerardo Espinoza (9) closes in during a Sigma League football game. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Jeff Brown

RB / LB | Estancia | Sr.

In his second year as the Eagles’ primary running back, Brown could do a lot for Estancia (6-4, 2-3). He kept making people miss, with 188 carries for 1,157 yards and nine touchdowns, rushing for more than 100 yards in more than half of the Eagles’ games. Brown was a first-team All-Sigma League selection.

Costa Mesa’s Gavin Garza (5) breaks a tackle to run in for a touchdown against Savanna in a nonleague game at Glover Stadium. (James Carbone)

Gavin Garza

RB | Costa Mesa | Jr.

The Mustangs’ workhorse was shifty and quick, which again proved to be a formidable combination. Garza, a repeat first-team Dream Team selection, had 208 carries for 1,761 yards and an area-best 24 rushing touchdowns, including nine 100-yard games. He also had a pair of receiving scores. Garza, who shared Tango League Offensive Player of the Year accolades with Anaheim wide receiver Xavier Aviles, will return for his senior year with a chance to amass 5,000 career rushing yards.

Marina’s Carson Hunnicutt (1) catches a pass and fights for yardage against Esperanza. (James Carbone)

Carson Hunnicutt

WR | Marina | Jr.

With 69 of the Vikings’ 110 receptions this season, Hunnicutt was the team’s unquestioned top pass catcher. That meant defenses would game plan for him, but he still went off to the effect of 1,026 receiving yards and seven touchdowns, helping Marina (6-5, 2-3) advance to the Division 8 playoffs before falling to Palm Desert. Hunnicutt was a first-team All-Lambda League selection.

Corona del Mar’s Garrett James (12) makes a catch for a big gain against Newport Harbor in the Battle of the Bay football game at Orange Coast College. (Jeremy Westerbeck)

Garrett James

WR | Corona del Mar | Sr.

James stretched the field in a big way for the Sea Kings in his first year as a starting receiver, averaging an eye-opening 22 yards per catch. He finished the season for CdM with 41 receptions for team-best totals of 909 yards and 16 touchdowns, as the team used a vaunted passing attack to win its first nine games. James, a University of San Diego commit, was a first-team All-Bravo League selection.

Corona del Mar’s Dorsett Stecker (0) runs through defenders for a big gain against Newport Harbor in the Battle of the Bay football game at Orange Coast College. (Jeremy Westerbeck)

Dorsett Stecker

WR | Corona del Mar | Sr.

A three-year starter at receiver for CdM, Stecker put together another sterling season as a senior, and he will continue as a preferred walk-on at Wisconsin. He made 68 catches for 748 yards and 13 touchdowns, ending his time in the program with 188 total grabs for 2,117 yards and 26 scores. Stecker was a first-team All-Bravo League selection.

Laguna Beach’s standout 14-year-old freshmen, running back and linebacker Charlie Christian (left) and 6-foot-4, 260-pound lineman Luke Bogdan. (Craig Weston)

Luke Bogdan

OL | Laguna Beach | Fr.

Bogdan was one of two 14-year-old freshmen on the right side of the Breakers’ offensive line as a right guard, along with right tackle Winston Darrow. Bogdan, at 6-foot-4 and 260 pounds, held his own against players years older, playing every single snap for Laguna Beach. He was a first-team All-Foxtrot League selection.

Kelvin Leal

OL / DL | Ocean View | Jr.

It was no secret that the Seahawks liked to run the ball. Leal, a two-way star who also had 18 tackles for a loss and two sacks on defense, helped them do so with maximum effectiveness. The 6-foot, 200-pound lineman shared Sigma League Lineman of the Year honors with Avery Moorefield of Calvary Chapel. Ocean View (7-4, 3-2) finished third in league and advanced to the Division 12 playoffs.

Caden McNiven

OL | Huntington Beach | Jr.

McNiven, at center, showed that he could also be a sought-after recruit, just like the signal-caller Edmunds behind him. He earned his first Division 1 offer this week from UNLV. McNiven was certainly a key cog for the Oilers at 6-foot-3 and 270 pounds, and he earned first-team All-Epsilon League honors.

Corona del Mar’s Dorsett Stecker (0) celebrates with Judah Snow (75) after scoring a touchdown against Yorba Linda in a Bravo League football game. (James Carbone)

Judah Snow

OL | Corona del Mar | Sr.

Snow, a physical center, emerged as the Sea Kings’ top offensive lineman and had what coach Kevin Hettig called one of the best senior years in the program in a long time. At 6-foot-2 and 272 pounds, he was able to both protect senior quarterback Brady Annett and pave the way for the CdM rushing game. Snow was a first-team All-Bravo League selection.

Edison’s Nathan Stevens (50), left, leaves a clean pocket for quarterback Sam Thomson (10) to throw a pass. (Jeremy Westerbeck)

Nathan Stevens

OL / DL | Edison | Sr.

The Chargers’ right guard, a two-way starter on the line of scrimmage, was a second-team All-Alpha League and an All-CIF Division 3 selection. He helped Edison (7-6, 0-3) advance back to the Division 3 semifinals, earning a key fumble recovery on defense in the final game against Palos Verdes. Coach Jeff Grady praised the versatility of the 6-foot-1, 253-pound Stevens.

Costa Mesa’s Gavin Garza (5) celebrates a touchdown with Caden Oliver (8) and Jack Shafiyoon (88) against Savanna. (James Carbone)

Caden Oliver

TE / OLB | Costa Mesa | Sr.

Oliver is a repeat first-team Dream Team selection after leading the Mustangs’ receiving corps for the second straight year. He tallied 23 catches for 372 yards and six touchdowns, averaging 16 yards per reception. Oliver was a first-team All-Tango League pick.

Huntington Beach’s Steel Kurtz weaves through defenders against Laguna Hills during an Epsilon League game at ‘Cap’ Sheue Field. (Eric Licas)

Steel Kurtz

AP / WR / FS / KR | Huntington Beach | Sr.

Aside from having one of the best pure football names in the area, Kurtz earns a first-team all-purpose player nod after doing a bit of everything for the Oilers. An Idaho State commit, he shared the Epsilon League Defensive Player of the Year award with Crean Lutheran defensive end Ryder Barnes. Kurtz had 61 tackles, four quarterback sacks and an interception on defense, adding 44 catches for 424 yards and six scores as the Oilers’ No. 2 receiver behind Foster.

Edison’s Crue Bradshaw (98) kicks a field goal in the third quarter against Palos Verdes in a CIF Southern Section Division 3 semifinal. (Jeremy Westerbeck)

Crue Bradshaw

K | Edison | Jr.

Bradshaw was a reliable kicker for the Chargers all season long, converting 30 of 32 extra-point attempts and nine of 12 field goal tries. His long field goal was 42 yards.

FIRST-TEAM DEFENSE

Brandon Atchison

TE / DL | Marina | Sr.

The 6-foot-2, 228-pound defensive end was a leader of coach Charlie Tegantvoort’s defense. He racked up the tackles for a loss and quarterback sacks as an edge rusher for a team that allowed single-digit scoring totals to the opposition four times during the season. Atchison shared Lambda League Lineman of the Year accolades with Roy Chaya of Beckman.

Devyn Blake

OL / DL | Edison | Sr.

Blake is a repeat first-team Dream Team selection after again starting for the Chargers on both sides of the ball. As a junior on the state championship team, he started 16 games at left tackle and nose guard. Blake shared the Alpha League Lineman of the Year award with San Clemente’s Joshua Kerst and Mission Viejo’s Jayden Hill. An All-CIF Division 3 selection, Blake is graduating from Edison early and heading to Sacramento State. He had 43 tackles on defense, two of those for a loss, and a quarterback sack.

Xavier Brooks

DT | Laguna Beach | Jr.

The 6-foot-1, 235-pound Brooks dominated with both strength and quickness on the inside of the defensive line for the Breakers. Also a standout wrestler, he contributed 73 tackles, including a team-best 18 tackles for a loss, as well as a team-best 13 quarterback sacks. Brooks was a first-team All-Foxtrot League selection.

Damian Zeno-Herrera

DE | Corona del Mar | Sr.

Perhaps a bit undersized on the line at 5-foot-11 and 225 pounds, Zeno-Herrera was still very effective, making his share of explosive plays. He played with heart, freeing up the Sea Kings’ linebackers to go and make tackles. Zeno-Herrera had 31 tackles, and his seven tackles for a loss led the squad. The first-team All-Bravo League selection also had a pair of sacks and led the Sea Kings with eight hurries.

Louis Arreola

LB | Costa Mesa | Jr.

Arreola always seemed to be around the ball for the Mustangs on his way to a team-best 82 tackles, including 14.5 tackles for a loss. He also had four quarterback sacks for a defense that had four shutouts and gave up just more than 12 points per game. Arreola shared the Tango League Defensive Player of the Year award with Bolsa Grande lineman Nathaniel Fiaputa.

Glenn Baranoski

FB / LB | Newport Harbor | Sr.

A team captain for a squad typically known for having a physical defense, Baranoski lived up to his end of that bargain. He had a team-best 107 tackles, including seven tackles for a loss, along with three quarterback sacks. Baranoski, a first-team All-Bravo League selection, also had five rushing touchdowns for the Sailors (3-7).

Wyatt Bogdan

WR / MLB | Laguna Beach | Jr.

Luke Bogdan’s older brother, Wyatt, was the anchor of the Breakers’ defense and could play in a variety of places depending on the scheme. He easily led the team with 113 tackles, including 12 for a loss, and also had 3.5 sacks. Bogdan shared Foxtrot League Defensive Player of the Year honors with Thompson Foulger of Dana Hills and was also one of his team’s top wide receivers, with 31 catches for 410 yards and six scores.

Jude Gonterman

MLB | Edison | Sr.

Gonterman’s late interception in the pouring rain helped the Chargers seal a 9-7 win over Inglewood in the quarterfinals of the Division 3 playoffs. That was indicative of the impact the first-team All-Alpha League player had for Edison. Gonterman had 128 tackles, a close second to team leader Ashton Godley, as well as 2.5 sacks. He was also an All-CIF selection.

Brandon Bettinghausen

WR / SS | Estancia | Sr.

Bettinghausen was a ballhawk in the secondary for the Eagles, with seven interceptions, but he also made his mark all over the field. He led Estancia with 85 tackles and earned Sigma League Defensive Player of the Year honors, a big nod to his talent as the Eagles finished tied for fourth in the standings. Bettinghausen also had 17 catches for 210 yards and a pair of scores as a receiver.

Tucker Murray

CB | Corona del Mar | Jr.

Murray was versatile for the Sea Kings, but they played him at cornerback as he had the skills to all but eliminate a receiver. A dynamic athlete, he was a first-team All-Bravo League selection who made 43 tackles for Corona del Mar. Murray also had a pair of interceptions.

Maddox Thomas

RB / SS | Edison | Sr.

The son of Chargers defensive coordinator and longtime Servite coach Troy Thomas, Maddox Thomas was a leader in the secondary for Edison. A first-team All-Alpha League selection, he made 70 tackles and was valued as a utility player who could do anything the team needed. He also had 66 carries for 261 yards and a pair of rushing touchdowns, adding 12 catches for 71 yards and four receiving scores.

SECOND-TEAM OFFENSE

Position, Name, School, Year

QB Brady Annett, Corona del Mar, Sr.

RB / LB Charlie Christian, Laguna Beach, Fr.

RB Trevor Luapo, Ocean View, So.

WR Matthew Auau, Edison, Sr.

WR JJ Haley, Corona del Mar, So.

WR Shane McKibbin, Newport Harbor, Jr.

OL Israel Lopez, Costa Mesa, Sr.

OL Bryant Merida, Los Amigos, Sr.

OL Winston Darrow, Laguna Beach, Fr.

OL Ethan Mataia, Estancia, Sr.

OL Chris Foster, Newport Harbor, Sr.

AP / WR / CB Bennett Molica, Estancia, Sr.

K Carlos Alcala, Costa Mesa, Sr.

SECOND-TEAM DEFENSE

Position, Name, School, Year

DL Cruz Marsella, Newport Harbor, Sr.

DL Yosgart Munoz, Costa Mesa, Sr.

DE Darby Warren, Huntington Beach, Sr.

LB Aidan Bond, Ocean View, Jr.

OLB Garrett Byerly, Laguna Beach, Jr.

LB Abraham Solorio, Los Amigos, Sr.

DB Will Chavez, Corona del Mar, Sr.

DB Trevor Glynn, Newport Harbor, Sr.

DB Gabriel Jessee, Marina, Sr.

DB Drake Robinson, Fountain Valley, Jr.

DB Sean Sweeney, Estancia, Sr.

