Edison girls’ soccer stuns Huntington Beach with golden goal for Sunset League title

Edison’s Sadie Olivares (2) is mobbed by teammates after scoring the winning goal during the Sunset League tournament championship game against Huntington Beach on Wednesday.

Sadie Olivares was tripped up just outside the box in the second overtime Wednesday night, setting up a free kick for the Edison High girls’ soccer team.

Who would take the kick, though? Edison coach Kerry “Mac” Crooks kept pointing at Olivares to do the honors.

“Sadie doesn’t like to be the center of attention usually in soccer,” Crooks said after the match of the junior. “She’s a very quiet person.”

The kick itself rang loud, all around Huntington Beach.

The Edison girls’ soccer team erupts after defeating Huntington Beach in the Sunset League tournament championship game on Wednesday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Teammate Ayla Khoshkbariie stepped over the ball to create a distraction. Olivares then buried the shot into the left corner.

The golden goal in the 92nd minute lifted the Chargers to a 2-1 victory at Huntington Beach in the Sunset League tournament championship game, and the league title.

The Oilers had led the Chargers by a single league point entering Wednesday, combining league matches and tournament points. Four points were awarded to the winner of Wednesday’s match, so Edison grabbed the league outright crown.

No. 2-seeded Edison (11-7-3) handed top-seeded Huntington Beach (13-1-5) its first loss of the season.

Huntington Beach’s Daisy Quatman (22), Isla Castillo (8) and Alicia Katter (4) celebrate a tying goal by Bailey Oliver (10) during Wednesday’s match. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

“It was definitely a lot of pressure,” said Olivares, also a flag football standout for Edison. “I haven’t been taking a lot of free kicks, but definitely in practice I’ve been working on them. I knew overtime was going to come down to a set piece or something like that, so I knew I had to call ‘game’ there. Taking that free kick, I knew I had to make it.”

Edison avenged its only league loss with the victory.

The Chargers had taken the lead in the 66th minute on a goal by another flag football standout, senior Katelyn Chantha, after the Oilers couldn’t clear a deep throw-in by Edison senior defender Aubrey Dollins.

Huntington Beach had little time to find an equalizer, but senior Bailey Oliver did so in the 78th minute, after just missing a couple of previous chances.

Edison’s Marissa Devine (25) sprints ahead against Huntington Beach on Wednesday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Oliver, the third Oliver sister to play for the program, had also scored a pair of goals in the Oilers’ 3-1 win over Los Alamitos in a tournament semifinal on Monday. Isla Castillo also found the back of the net.

“Bailey has done really well for us, especially not having [senior] Solana [Van Enoo, who graduated early],” Huntington Beach coach Raul Ruiz said. “She did take on a big role. We moved her from the midfield to the forward to take on that responsibility, and she’s done a fantastic job for us. Hopefully, she can continue now in the playoffs.”

The late strike to force overtime seemed to give momentum to Huntington Beach, which was seeking its first league title since 2016. But Edison has been battle tested. The Chargers beat Newport Harbor 1-1 (5-4 on penalty kicks) in the other tournament semifinal Monday.

Isla Castillo (8) of Huntington Beach and Ayla Khoshkbariie (24) of Edison get tangled up on Wednesday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Dollins had an equalizing goal in the 76th minute of that contest, before Hayven Medeiros-Schomberg, Harlow Tarne, Khoshkbariie, Marissa Devine and Maya Devine all buried their penalty kicks.

“I’m just glad I put us in a position to get us here,” said Dollins, part of a stout Edison defense along with Jaylen Maroney, Maya Devine, Khoshkbariie and senior goalkeeper Tatum Trout. “It’s always hard to beat a team twice. Coming into [the tournament championship game], we’re the underdogs, and [Huntington Beach is] undefeated. We have nothing to lose. Going out there and putting everything on the field isn’t going to hurt us … it’s just the willingness to take risks.”

Edison last won a league title in the Wave League in 2024. The last time the Chargers had won a title against the full Sunset League, in 2017, was a day that Crooks would never forget.

Daisy Quatman (22) of Huntington Beach controls a dribble as Edison’s Audrey Scrimgeour (4) gives chase on Wednesday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

She was diagnosed with Stage 3 breast cancer that morning, before coaching Edison to a dramatic victory over Los Alamitos that night for the title.

Crooks, who has been girls’ soccer coach at her alma mater since 1991, said she is now on a daily hormone blocker which has kept her cancer in remission. But her toughness continues to resonate with her team.

Wednesday night’s victory was the 475th of her career.

Edison’s Katelyn Chantha (20) controls a dribble at midfield against Huntington Beach on Wednesday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

“We had grit throughout the whole thing,” Chantha said. “I mean, we’re rivals [with Huntington Beach], we’re right next to each other. To be able to get the win is obviously a great feeling.”

Newport Harbor beat Los Alamitos 1-0 in overtime for third place in the Sunset League tournament on Wednesday night. Junior Mia Knox scored the golden goal for the Sailors (13-5-4), who finished third in league.

The CIF Southern Section will release the girls’ soccer playoff brackets on Saturday at 10 a.m.