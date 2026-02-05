Huntington Beach girls’ wrestling comes up short to Sonora in CIF Division 4 final

Huntington Beach used the proverbial “chip on the shoulder” to spark an improbable run, and that decision to fight, in itself, gave the Oilers an added source of pride.

The Oilers came up short in their first appearance in a CIF Southern Section girls’ wrestling dual meet final, but not before scoring a series of upsets over the weekend.

“When the rankings came out, at first, we were seeded fourth, and then we got seeded 16th with no explanation,” Huntington Beach coach Kyle Cavazos said. “We took out the No. 1 seed, then we took out the No. 8 seed, and then the No. 4 seed.

“It was just like a whirlwind. It was definitely a lot of momentum. These girls worked so hard ever since summer. It sucks to come up short, but we have no seniors. All of them will be back next year.”

Huntington Beach’s Makayla Munguia wrestles Sonora’s Maya Porros on Wednesday in the CIF Southern Section Division 4 final. (James Carbone)

Huntington Beach lost to host Sonora, 66-16, in the Division 4 final, which marked the first title for the Raiders. The match took place in the same gym that will host the CIF Masters Meet on Feb. 21.

“It is an amazing feeling,” Sonora coach Dave Carrizosa said. “The kids always get mad at me because we wrestle in the small gym for our dual meets, and they always want to wrestle in here. You got to earn the right to wrestle in the big gym. You got to earn it.

“We host Masters in here, we had finals, and now we got to host a CIF championship and win it. It’s great.”

The Sonora girls’ wrestling team celebrates after beating Huntington Beach in the CIF Southern Section Division 4 dual meet final. (James Carbone)

Sonora, which was able to fill each weight class, began the match with a sizable advantage, as each of four forfeits from Huntington Beach was worth six team points. There was no coming back for the Oilers after the Raiders started with pins from Valerie Gil (190 pounds), Ariyana Lopez (100) and Estelle Rodriguez (105).

The Raiders finished with six pins in all, with Malia Kimura (115), Aaliyah Nunez (120) and Chloe Ho (130) joining the group.

“I think of those girls who laid the foundation for these girls,” Carrizosa added. “Unless you’ve done it as a kid, nobody walks by the wrestling room and goes, ‘Hey, that’s my sport.’ You got to be tricked into it. I got a lot of sisters on the team. I got a lot of people that their older sisters wrestled for me years ago. Honestly, it’s them. It’s the collection.”

Huntington Beach’s Frankie Weaver takes down Sonora’s Illeya Casas on Wednesday in the CIF Southern Section Division 4 dual meet final. (James Carbone)

Huntington Beach’s path to the final required wins over Adelanto, 47-36, Placentia Valencia, 53-30, and Apple Valley, 47-30.

“We were like, ‘We know we’re not the last seed,’” said Chloe Chaisson, a junior who earned a win by major decision at 135 pounds for the Oilers in the final. “It’s kind of crazy that they did that, but we were like, ‘Well, instead of just talking about it, let’s show them.’

“We all went out there with a chip on our shoulder. We wrestled our hardest. We didn’t have all the weights, we all bumped up, moved around and we made it work out. We were able to just win those tough matches.”

Huntington Beach’s Chloe Chaisson talks with Oilers coach Kyle Cavazos during her match in the CIF Southern Section Division 4 dual meet final. (James Carbone)

Cavazos said Chaisson, the team captain, sets the standard for the program.

“She’s my workhorse,” Cavazos said. “She sets the tone for the rest of the team. She does 6 a.m. [workouts] five days a week, she lifts, she does two practices at night, also, so the hardest part about this one is telling her to rest.”

Huntington Beach claimed four of 10 matches to go on the mat in the final. Bella Mora (110) also won by major decision, Makayla Munguia (125) added a decision and Frankie Weaver (140) delivered a technical fall.

Huntington Beach’s Bella Mora beats Sonora’s Madeline Kimura by major decision in the CIF Southern Section Division 4 dual meet final. (James Carbone)

GIRLS’ WRESTLING

CIF Southern Section Division 4 final

Sonora 66, Huntington Beach 16

100 — Ariyana Lopez (S) pins Kayden Yoon (HB), 1:38.

105 — Estelle Rodriguez (S) pins Sophia Ruelaz (HB), 5:33.

110 — Bella Mora (HB) maj. Madeline Kimura (S), 17-4.

115 — Malia Kimura (S) pins Izabella Guerrero (HB), 3:56.

120 — Aaliyah Nunez (S) pins Kayden Malchow Cramer (HB), 1:27.

125 — Makayla Munguia (HB) dec. Maya Porros (S), 11-6.

130 — Chloe Ho (S) pins Leah Munguia (HB), 0:24.

135 — Chloe Chaisson (HB) maj. Cayla Ho (S), 15-4.

140 — Frankie Weaver (HB) tech. fall Illeya Casas (S), 19-3.

145 — Emma Rodriguez (S) wins by forfeit.

155 — Areli Gonzalez (S) wins by forfeit.

170 — Linda Croskey (S) wins by forfeit.

190 — Valerie Gil (S) pins Geovanna Pulido (HB), 0:25.

235 — Katherine Lamascus (S) wins by forfeit.

