Laguna Beach girls’ water polo dominant in CIF Division 1 opener

Maeve Mani (3) of Laguna Beach fires in a left-handed goal against Sunny Hills in a CIF Southern Section Division 1 girls’ water polo playoff game on Friday.

Laguna Beach’s girls’ water polo team looked every bit the part of a defending champion on Friday, the Breakers comfortably dispatching the opposition in their playoff opener.

Maeve Mani supplied a hat trick and five assists, as Laguna Beach rolled past Sunny Hills 14-8 in a CIF Southern Section Division 1 first-round game at El Toro High.

The sophomore southpaw dissected the defense with her vision, finding teammates in transition, with cross-cage passing, and factoring into a total of eight goals for Laguna Beach (18-11).

“I used to not be able to have that good of awareness, and I’ve been working on it a lot,” Maeve said. “I’m really proud of being able to see my teammates more, making more risky passes, and being able to get goals and making something from that.”

Junior Elsie Huston, the Breakers’ tallest player at 6 feet, had a team-leading four goals, but her presence was equally problematic for the Lancers on the other end. Huston affected shots close to the goal, forcing a couple over the crossbar. At other times, she denied entry into the 2-meter area at all.

“A lot of our defense is just our trust in our team,” Huston said. “That comes from me and the goalie, trusting that I’m not allowing center to be open, and then our field players, they’re pressing. They know that center’s not going to be open, so they can just go out and press. It’s really just awareness and trusting each other.”

Senior Brooke Schneider also made her impact felt defensively, supplying four steals in addition to her two goals. Senior Daniela Suh and freshman Resi Leverty added two goals apiece. Junior Liv Taub tacked on a goal and two assists, and junior Rosie Rogers dished out four assists.

Junior Aurea Niederberger made five saves in the start at goalkeeper.

Laguna Beach, the reigning Division 1 champion, has two returning starters from last year’s team in Schneider and Taub. The Breakers went undefeated in the Pacific Coast League, and third-year coach Katie Teets said her team raised its level leading up to the playoffs.

“I think there was a big spark, and kind of an increase of intensity, in this last week of practice, and then it spilled over into this game, too,” Teets said. “I don’t know if it’s just the playoff, I guess, shift in mentality, but we’re executing. Even when we were making mistakes, we were executing things better than we have been.”

Senior Hailey Yoo had four goals to lead Sunny Hills (23-6), which was the second-place team in the Crestview League. Senior Mia Hernandez added two tallies to the scoresheet.

The Laguna Beach faithful tackled a 10-mile, 30-minute commute to support their team in its home game. With the Laguna Beach Unified School District board of education’s approval of construction contracts for a new pool last month, there is an expectation the Breakers will be able to compete on campus again with the start of the 2027-28 school year.

Laguna Beach played both of last season’s CIF home games at El Toro in Lake Forest. The Breakers will host second-seeded Foothill (18-11) at Capistrano Valley High in Mission Viejo on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

“The pool, since before I even started working at Laguna, it’s been in the works,” Teets added. “People have been working really hard to get the plans in, get it running. Things just kind of take time. It’s a big project. We’re just excited that it’s approved and construction is supposed to take place beginning in June. Good things are worth the wait.”

Also in the CIF Southern Section Division 1 playoffs:

San Clemente 14, Huntington Beach 6: The top-seeded Tritons toppled the Oilers, behind four goals apiece from Adley Dawson and Hazel Thrash, on Friday at Capistrano Valley High.

San Clemente (20-8), which advanced to the Division 1 final and lost to Laguna Beach last year, is the South Coast League champion.

Huntington Beach (12-12) was the fourth-place team from the Sunset League.

