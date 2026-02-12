Costa Mesa can’t solve South Pasadena, shut out in CIF opener

Costa Mesa’s Carlos Alcala (8) dribbles toward the goal against South Pasadena on Wednesday in the first round of the CIF Southern Section Division 6 boys’ soccer playoffs.

Costa Mesa kept it close in a contest that featured contrasting styles, but the Mustangs couldn’t find a way to scratch on the scoreboard on Wednesday against South Pasadena.

Aidan Munoz’s early goal was all the Tigers required, as Costa Mesa took a 1-0 loss to kick off the CIF Southern Section Division 6 playoffs.

An emotional Santiago Guzman, the head coach of the Mustangs, found it tough to see the end of the road come for his seniors. He spent considerable time consoling team captain and critical midfielder Roman Serpas after the team broke from its postgame huddle.

Costa Mesa’s Gio Ortiz (21) dribbles through South Pasadena defenders on Wednesday in the first round of the CIF Southern Section Division 6 boys’ soccer playoffs. (James Carbone)

“I’m just sad that we have to end our cycle,” Guzman said. “It’s just a cycle of life. He has to move on, but I had him for six years, and he gave so much to the program. Every game, he fought, he never gave up, never ever gave up. Regardless of what was the result, he was always fighting to the end.

“Not just him, a lot of my seniors did the same thing. Carlos Alcala, Angel [Gayosso] playing with an injury. It’s just hard.”

Rio Hondo League champion South Pasadena (15-0-4) applied pressure at every level of the field, contesting the Mustangs’ passing in their defensive third and making it difficult for them to engineer clean breakouts. It added up to a number of good looks on set pieces on the offensive end, one of which provided the game’s only goal.

South Pasadena’s Aidan Munoz (2) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal in the first half against Costa Mesa on Wednesday. (James Carbone)

Andy Jin booted the ball from the left-side corner flag to the back post, and Munoz ran through the aerial offering to give the Tigers the lead in the 16th minute.

The Tigers’ relentless pressure had another effect. Costa Mesa (8-7-1), which was shut out in three of its final four contests, managed three shots on goal for the game, just one of quality after it trailed.

“They just were on top of us,” Guzman said. “We were still able to control some part of the game, especially in the second half. First half, they were just on us the whole time. One of our guys will get the ball, and there you have it, you got three guys on top of him.”

Costa Mesa goalie Elias Vega (1) passes to a teammate against South Pasadena on Wednesday in the first round of the CIF Southern Section Division 6 boys’ soccer playoffs. (James Carbone)

Alcala featured in the Mustangs’ most promising scoring chances. The senior forward came screaming down the right side at the beginning of the game, firing a shot that was handled by goalkeeper Mick Dubester.

Just four minutes into the second half, Serpas played a long ball in behind the defense. Alcala, in full flight, ran it down and got off a shot with some heat on it. Again, Dubester foiled the opportunity, diving to his right to make the save without leaving a rebound.

Costa Mesa’s Ethan Moreno (19) goes up for a ball against South Pasadena on Wednesday in the first round of the CIF Southern Section Division 6 boys’ soccer playoffs. (James Carbone)

“[Alcala] was their biggest threat,” South Pasadena coach Justin Wright said. “Very fast, very athletic, very technical. I think for us defensively, the adjustment was having one center back constantly with him and the other center back acting, basically, as coverage. For us, we didn’t want to be put in a foot race, like you saw in the first five minutes.

“To be honest, we were fortunate not to concede. I think if he puts that back post, they probably go up 1-0, and then the whole trajectory of the game changes.”

Costa Mesa would have just one more chance in the box in the 72nd minute. A long free kick by Cristian Resendiz landed on line with the right post. As it came down, right back Ethan Moreno came charging into the play, but his touch wasn’t true and did not produce a shot on goal.

Costa Mesa’s Lukas Mondragon (7), front, battles for possession against South Pasadena on Wednesday in the first round of the CIF Southern Section Division 6 boys’ soccer playoffs. (James Carbone)

When the final whistle blew, there were angry words exchanged, including an alleged slur, leading to administrators and coaches having to briefly get involved to separate the two teams. The sides lined up and shook hands at midfield, but Wright walked over to address the Mustangs before speaking with his team.

Wright said he did not personally hear what had been said, but that it was not representative of the program and that there would be “repercussions” for the player involved.

Costa Mesa’s Roman Serpas (10) yells out after a missed scoring chance against South Pasadena on Wednesday in the first round of the CIF Southern Section Division 6 boys’ soccer playoffs. (James Carbone)

“We want to always represent the badge on our jersey, the name on the back, where we are not reacting out of emotion, but we are keeping control of our emotion and acting in a way that is going to represent yourself, the school, your community the right way, versus doing it out of an emotion,” Wright said.

“We nipped that in the bud,” continued, “but it’s still no excuse behind it, and I apologized to the coaches on the other team and the program. Costa Mesa was a fantastic school. That was an extremely entertaining game.”