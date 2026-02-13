Costa Mesa girls’ basketball brings its defense with it into postseason

Costa Mesa’s Myah Martinez (23) blocks a pass from Newbury Park Adventist’s Nina Forde (5) in the first round of the CIF Southern Section Division 6 girls’ basketball playoffs on Thursday.

Costa Mesa’s girls’ basketball team has gained much experience over the past year, a stretch that began with a run to the CIF Southern Section Division 5AA quarterfinals last winter.

In their second season under head coach Zedric McKee, the Mustangs have fully committed to the defensive end of the floor, wearing down opponents and converting turnovers into transition opportunities.

The formula worked to perfection in their return to the postseason.

Costa Mesa’s Aaliyah Terry (22) makes a layup against Newbury Park Adventist on Thursday in the first round of the CIF Southern Section Division 6 girls’ basketball playoffs. (James Carbone)

Costa Mesa clamped down defensively to clobber Newbury Park Adventist, 63-23, on Thursday night to begin the Division 6 playoffs.

The chief figure in the lock-down effort? Myah Martinez, playing much bigger than her 5-foot-2 frame. The senior guard scored just two points, but her 11 steals paced the Mustangs on a night they had 25 takeaways as a team.

“I just go after everything,” Martinez said. “If I see it’s something I can take, I just hustle to try to grab it, so that way I can contribute to my team. I score but not as much as I’d like to. I’m more of a defensive player, so I like to hustle more on that end.”

Costa Mesa’s Emi Kamikihara (4) hits a three-pointer against Newbury Park Adventist on Thursday in the first round of the CIF Southern Section Division 6 girls’ basketball playoffs. (James Carbone)

Now riding a 10-game winning streak, the Mustangs lowered their season average to 36.3 points allowed per game.

Costa Mesa (20-7), the Orange Coast League champion, continued its frenzied, high-event style of play. Its ability to create turnovers was the great equalizer against Newbury Park Adventist (12-2), which held a distinct height advantage.

The Gators outrebounded the Mustangs, 17-10, in the first quarter, but it was Costa Mesa that emerged with an 8-6 lead.

Costa Mesa’s Leilani Quero (5) shoots a layup against Newbury Park Adventist on Thursday in the first round of the CIF Southern Section Division 6 girls’ basketball playoffs. (James Carbone)

Leilani Quero had seven of her 18 points in the opening frame. Aaliyah Terry, who also had 18 points, was an essential piece of the puzzle early on, supplying five of her team-best nine rebounds and contesting shots underneath the basket.

“I will give Aaliyah flowers,” McKee said. “She’s been putting in a lot of work this year, especially on the offensive and defensive glass. She’s Little Miss Double-Double sometimes when she’s locked in. … She’s an aggressive player. She’ll do her best on the glass and try to put that thing back up.”

Grace Pennock had 13 rebounds to lead Newbury Park Adventist, which also received sizable contributions in that category from Savannah Pierce (12 rebounds) and Amy Orellana (eight rebounds).

Costa Mesa’s girls’ basketball team cheers for their teammates against Newbury Park Adventist on Thursday in the first round of the CIF Southern Section Division 6 girls’ basketball playoffs. (James Carbone)

The Mustangs weren’t deterred, breaking open the game after taking a 21-15 lead into halftime. They outscored the Gators 18-3 in the third quarter and pushed the game to a running clock on a Quero three-pointer with three minutes remaining.

Quero added seven rebounds, four assists and four steals. Emi Kamikihara produced eight points, seven rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocked shots. Paula Pacheco chipped in with six points, five rebounds and three steals.

Costa Mesa’s Paula Pacheco (3) shoots between defenders against Newbury Park Adventist on Thursday in the first round of the CIF Southern Section Division 6 girls’ basketball playoffs. (James Carbone)

Olivia Rojas and Addison Scott combined for 11 points off the bench. Yanelly Martinez also reeled in six rebounds for Costa Mesa, which travels to take on Los Angeles Immaculate Heart (14-10) at Los Angeles City College on Saturday at 7 p.m.

“I think it’s always about being better than you were before,” Quero said. “Obviously, the end goal, everyone wants to win, but we’re taking it one game at a time and just trying to be better. … It’s just honestly putting it all out there because it really is win or go home.”

Costa Mesa’s Leilani Quero (5) drives to the basket from the top of the key against Newbury Park Adventist on Thursday in the first round of the CIF Southern Section Division 6 girls’ basketball playoffs. (James Carbone)

CIF Southern Section Division 6 playoffs

Costa Mesa 63, Newbury Park Adventist 23

SCORE BY QUARTERS

Newbury Park Adventist 6 - 9 - 3 - 5 — 23

Costa Mesa 8 - 13 - 18 - 24 — 63

NPA — J. Ross 6, Forde 5, McConnehey 4, Orellana 3, Pennock 3, Pierce 2.

3-pt. goals — None.

Fouled out — None.

Technicals —Team (jersey violation).

CM — Quero 18, Terry 18, Kamikihara 8, Rojas 7, Pacheco 6, Scott 4, Martinez 2.

3-pt. goals — Kamikihara 2, Quero 2, Rojas 1, Terry 1.

Fouled out — None.

Technicals — None.

Also in the first round of the CIF Southern Section girls’ basketball playoffs:

Sage Hill 74, Redondo Beach 47: The Lightning extended their winning streak to 20 games with Thursday’s result at home to start pool play in the Open Division.

Sage Hill (25-4) will play host to Mater Dei (23-5) on Wednesday at 7 p.m. The Monarchs have yet to play their first game in the three-team Pool D. They will host Redondo Union (17-10) on Saturday at 6 p.m.

Amalia Holguin led the Lightning with 30 points against the Sea Hawks. Kamdyn Klamberg added 17 points, and Addison Uphoff scored 13 points.

San Juan Hills 53, Pacifica Christian Orange County 47: Ellasyn Hunter scored 25 points to go with 11 rebounds to send the Stallions past the visiting Tritons on Thursday in the first round of the Division 2 playoffs.

Vivian Villagrana had 18 points to pace Pacifica Christian (17-12), which placed second in the San Joaquin League this season.

El Segundo Wiseburn Da Vinci 52, Huntington Beach 44: Emily Hoang scored 27 points, but it wasn’t enough for the Oilers to pull off the road upset on Thursday against the second-seeded Wolves in the first round of the Division 3 playoffs.

Huntington Beach (20-9), which posted its first 20-win season since it won 22 games in 2020, had a seven-game winning streak snapped.

Emma Miyai added 10 points, and Taylor Savage scored seven points for the Oilers.

Marina 40, Panorama City St. Genevieve 36: Rylee Bradley put the second-seeded Vikings ahead with a free throw with just over a minute remaining, as Marina pulled out a tight win to open the Division 4 playoffs on Wednesday night.

Bradley, who finished with a team-high 13 points, tied the score at 36-36 with 1:11 left, then grabbed her own rebound and was fouled two seconds later, leading to the go-ahead free throw. She made a pair of shots from the charity stripe with 14.3 seconds on the clock to extend the lead.

Carleen Nguyen made a trio of three-pointers in the second half for Marina (16-13), which plays at Encino Holy Martyrs (17-9) on Saturday at 7 p.m.

Nguyen finished with 10 points, while Anaya Rivera added nine points.

Fountain Valley 75, Lake Elsinore Temescal Canyon 35: Truley Nguyen’s 24 points paced the Barons on Wednesday in a Division 5 first-round game at home.

Bailey Dinh added 13 points for Fountain Valley (16-13), which won a Sunset League fourth-place play-in game against CdM to punch its ticket to the postseason.

The Barons play at Torrance (16-13) on Saturday at 6 p.m.

Newport Christian 39, Fontana A.B. Miller 32: The host Seahawks earned a first-round win at home on Thursday, advancing to a second-round home game against Redlands Adventist on Saturday at 7 p.m. in the Division 9 bracket.

Newport Christian is now 8-4.

