Costa Mesa girls’ water polo bows out in CIF quarterfinals

Costa Mesa’s Vy Thomas (2) shoots toward the goal against Rowland on Friday.

It was a season of growth for the Costa Mesa High girls’ water polo team, which was young in terms of years but also experience.

The Mustangs lost their first nine games before steadying themselves. They still had a season to remember, advancing to the CIF quarterfinals for the first time since 2020.

The run ended there, as host Rowland earned a 13-9 victory Friday in a Division 5 quarterfinal match.

Costa Mesa goalkeeper Harper Alexander (1) reaches for a save against Rowland on Friday. (James Carbone)

“We started off with new girls that haven’t really played,” said Costa Mesa senior co-captain Alyssa Soto, the team’s only senior starter. “Really, just growing together as a team and having those bonding moments, being able to make it this far was a really great accomplishment.”

Costa Mesa (7-14) qualified for the postseason after finishing second in the Empire League, then earned playoff wins over Orange and La Quinta to advance to the quarterfinals.

First-year head coach Jose De La Jara is no stranger to the program, having long provided it with players on the club side.

“Obviously, from not winning a single game and to start winning toward the end, I’m very proud of the girls,” De La Jara said. “I think we did great. The girls overachieved.”

Costa Mesa’s Mia Walker (4) defends Rowland’s Camila Santos (8) during Friday’s CIF quarterfinal match. (James Carbone)

Sophomore Mia Walker led Mesa with four goals against Rowland (14-9). Junior co-captain Violet Carlton chipped in two goals and a team-best five steals.

The match was close throughout, with neither team leading by more than two goals until the fourth quarter. A power-play goal from Carlton tied the score at 9-9 with 6:23 remaining in the contest.

But the host Raiders scored the final four goals. Noe Mendoza and Wan-Ling Lin led Rowland with three goals each.

Costa Mesa head coach Jose De La Jara talks with his team during a timeout against Rowland on Friday. (James Carbone)

The Mustangs turned the ball over a few times because they failed to put it in play.

“We’re not in the spotlight, we don’t know the big stage,” De La Jara said. “All of those girls really haven’t played water polo … I feel like if we had a normal game, we would have won, but we didn’t.”

Costa Mesa found it hard to recover from a sizable Rowland advantage of 16-3 in exclusions, as two Mustangs players fouled out of the game. On the positive side, Costa Mesa junior goalkeeper Harper Alexander was able to block two penalty shots as part of her nine total saves.

“I felt like we had a really good fight,” Walker said. “We never gave up and continued playing. It was a tough game. One of our fastest swimmers [Tessa Tougas] got excluded, and that was really hard. But I felt like we did pretty good for what we had in the pool, and all of our new players.”

Costa Mesa’s Alyssa Soto (11) shoots at the goal against Rowland on Friday. (James Carbone)

Sophomore Vy Thomas had a goal and three assists for Costa Mesa, with Tougas and Soto tallying one goal each.

Soto said she would remember this season.

“I will definitely take the friendships and the mindset of my coach,” she said. “I think Jose has had a really great, long-lasting impact on me. He’s really shown me how being driven and being committed can get you really far. Constantly having him there for practice, even when we’re giving him attitude and stuff, he still stays there and gives us 100% effort no matter what.”

Rowland moves on to play West Covina Edgewood in a Division 5 semifinal match on Tuesday.