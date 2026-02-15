Lucarelli’s late heroics send Newport Harbor into CIF quarterfinals

Newport Harbor’s Dominic Lucarelli (7) takes control of a bouncing ball against Oak Hills on Friday in the second round of the CIF Southern Section Division 2 boys’ soccer playoffs.

Newport Harbor relied on discipline, patience and a belief that things would eventually fall its way in its CIF Southern Section boys’ soccer showdown Friday night. The reward arrived at the finish.

Dominic Lucarelli’s splendid work from a Gibson Young long ball in the 78th minute lifted the Sailors to a 2-1 Division 2 second-round triumph over visiting Oak Hills and left them three victories from a second sectional championship in three years.

They head to Santa Monica for Tuesday’s quarterfinal against Crossroads (12-2-2), a 2-0 winner at Tesoro after a first-round victory over Hesperia, which swept Oak Hills in Mojave River League play.

Newport Harbor’s Brandon Markert (13) knocks Oak Hills’ Serge Rey (5) off the ball on Friday in the second round of the CIF Southern Section Division 2 boys’ soccer playoffs. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

It didn’t come easy. They lost the midfield through an arduous first 40 minutes, surrendered their first lead — won on a dumb penalty — just before the break, and created only two reasonable scoring chances, neither until the second half and one of them from great distance.

Nerves played their role. Senior-heavy Newport Harbor (14-3-2) is short on veteran know-how — only four were part of the Division 2 title team in 2024; nobody else had played in a home playoff game — and the Sailors labored to fend off a textured Oak Hills attack built from a dynamic midfield anchored by a dominant double-pivot.

“For most of us, this is our first go at it,” said Sailors head coach Ignacio Cid, whose team missed the playoffs in a rebuilding season last year. “And it’s their senior year, so it’s their last time. They’re nervous, it’s a big stage in their minds, but the second half was better, and the goal by Dominic was very mature. It was a very mature goal.”

Newport Harbor’s Landon Baker (12) battles Oak Hills’ Serge Rey (5) for possession on Friday in the second round of the CIF Southern Section Division 2 boys’ soccer playoffs. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Lucarelli took it beautifully, winning the battle to corral Gibson’s long serve from deep in the middle third, nodding it past his mark off the bounce, then swiftly and gently lobbing it over goalkeeper Jorge Mejia Zavala and into the net on a couple of hops.

“I just saw the ball coming in, bounce,” said Lucarelli, who scored both goals in a first-round shutout victory at Los Angeles Loyola. “I headed it right over him, chested down, saw the keeper was out a little bit, so I decided to chip it over. And then, you know, the rest is history. It just went in.”

Midfielder Landon Baker, one of the championship vets, called Lucarelli “Mr. CIF.”

Newport Harbor’s Brandon Markert (13) tries to control a ball against Oak Hills’ Daniel Vasquez (13) on Friday in the second round of the CIF Southern Section Division 2 boys’ soccer playoffs. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

“Puts his chances away 100% of the time,” Baker said. “He creates his own chances. That’s what got us here, and that’s what’s going to keep moving us forward.”

Oak Hills (15-7-1), a storied Mojave Desert program that returned just two starters from a 22-1-2 team that reached last year’s Division 1 quarterfinals, continually won balls in midfield and rode playmaker Chris Palacios toward more and better chances in the first half. Goalkeeper Jack Shepherd, another 2024 staple — the others: defender Hayden Baker, Landon’s twin, and forward Brandon Markert — did well to parry a Palacios blast on the second of back-to-back threats 25 minutes in.

Newport Harbor went ahead eight minutes later, Ali Omar finishing from the penalty spot after Jesus Gutierrez was inexplicably pulled down by defender Jeremiah Ramirez as they chased a ball toward the byline well left of the goal.

Newport Harbor goalie Jack Shepherd (1) deflects a shot on goal against Oak Hills on Friday in the second round of the CIF Southern Section Division 2 boys’ soccer playoffs. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

“It was a silly foul,” Bulldogs coach Adam Caudle said. “Youth mistakes, right? Unfortunate, but a bad choice, and we suffer the consequences.”

Oak Hills was all over Newport Harbor again, forcing a fine Shepherd save, then pulling even in the 39th minute on a superb sequence, Palacios feeding Kobe Bouie just above the Sailors’ box, then running through to poke home the return pass.

Newport Harbor emerged a different team, better composed, in the second half, and began finding space to play through the lines, mostly through Landon Baker. It didn’t lead to much — the Sailors’ first genuine chance was a weaving, 37-yard Hayden Baker blast in the 64th minute that Mejia Zavala did well to parry away for a corner kick — but provided momentum. That paid off at the end.

Newport Harbor’s Landon Baker (12) and Oak Hills’ Cesar Figueroa (15) collide after a throw-in on Friday in the second round of the CIF Southern Section Division 2 boys’ soccer playoffs. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

“In the first half we had a lot of nerves,” Lucarelli said. “We were nervous about the big game at home. We didn’t want to lose. So we were just nervous. Second half we came out with a lot of energy. ... We started passing. We just started doing what [we’ve been doing all season], moving the ball, passing around, playing simple. It’s what our coaches have been teaching us. And it leads to goals and chances.”

Landon Baker says this year’s team has more talent than the group that won two years ago, that that team had great grit and chemistry, everyone sacrificing for each other. He’s sees that here, too.

“This year we have more ability,” he said. “That’s why we’re winning. Ability and working hard. That’s how we’re doing well.”

Newport Harbor’s Ali Omar (10) celebrates with Brandon Markert (13) and Dominic Lucarelli (7) after scoring on a penalty shot against Oak Hills on Friday in the second round of the CIF Southern Section Division 2 boys’ soccer playoffs. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Cid doesn’t know how high the Sailors’ ceiling reaches. The path ahead is thorny.

“I’m happy to be in the quarters,” he said. “I think it’s a good place for them. They are 17-, 16-year-olds. So is the other team. That’s not a very mature age for athletes. Anything can happen. And I don’t know if out of the eight left there’s going to be too many duds left. There’s probably all good teams. I don’t know if anyone’s going to get more than a two-goal margin ever.

“I think most games are going to be tight.”