Edison boys’ basketball rides Derick Johnson heater into CIF quarterfinals

Edison’s Derick Johnson (1), seen against Pacifica Christian on Nov. 21, scored 36 points in a win over Valencia on Friday in the second round of the CIF Southern Section Division 2 boys’ basketball playoffs.

Edison’s Derick Johnson is always a threat to catch fire, and it was the senior guard who singlehandedly willed his team into the CIF Southern Section boys’ basketball quarterfinals.

Johnson scored 27 of his game-high 36 points in the second half, leading the host Chargers past Valencia, 58-56, on Friday in the second round of the Division 2 playoffs.

“I’ve been here all four years,” Johnson said. “I just want to go far with this team. We’ve been through ups and downs. … It’s my last year. I just want to go big or go home, try to get that ring for us.”

Advertisement

Johnson, a Cal State Dominguez Hills commit, scored 23 consecutive points for the Chargers after the break, including a 21-point third quarter. Senior guard Jacob MacDonald provided the only other field goal for Edison after halftime, a big three-pointer from the left corner for a 54-51 lead with 4:34 remaining.

Derick Johnson went on a heater in the third quarter, scoring all of the Chargers' 21 points in the period. Edison 49, Valencia 44, End 3rd. @EdisonSportsNet @mjszabo @latsondheimer pic.twitter.com/R3EjSp80kO — Andrew Turner (@AndrewTurnerTCN) February 14, 2026

“To be honest with you, man, my first question when I go into halftime is, ‘How do I get Derick going?’” Edison coach Josh Beaty said. “So I even asked him. … He told me a few X’s and O’s things, and I was like, ‘All right.’ Sometimes, when you have great players, you have to listen to them.”

In spite of Johnson’s marquee performance, Valencia (18-12) rallied late. Noah Trevino’s three-pointer and coast-to-coast finish trimmed a 58-51 deficit in the final two minutes. Following a turnover, the Vikings had the ball back — down two points — with a dozen seconds on the clock.

Valencia got three looks at the basket, a sequence that included blocked shots by Teddy Goslow and Johnson before Ali Eldein’s three from above the top of the key stayed out after catching the front rim and the backboard.

“Imagine if that shot would have went in, obviously, I would have been heartbroken,” Beaty said. “It’s just one of those things where we’re so reliant on Derick sometimes, so at the end of the games, when teams are pressing us, he has to do so much.

“He’s got to split defenders, he’s got to do so much. At the end of the day, other guys just have to do a better job of taking care of the ball down the stretch. … We can’t have that many turnovers down the stretch. Guys got to keep our cool, be low and slow, and take care of the ball.”

Edison (21-9) could enjoy the celebration then, the student section spilling out onto the court after surviving a second straight one-possession game in the postseason. The Chargers, who beat Esperanza, 79-76, in their playoff opener, play host to Eastvale Roosevelt (18-13) on Tuesday.

“Man, I was nervous,” Johnson said. “We knew we had to get stops. We got stops. It’s just we didn’t get the ball back. We got lucky that he missed that three at the end, but we got two crucial stops before that. We just had to get that ball, which we didn’t, but we came out with a [win] at the end.”

Freshman guard Major Smith carried the Chargers before halftime, connecting on five three-pointers as part of a 17-point first half.

Junior center Steven Irons’ 17 points paced the Vikings, followed by junior guard Christian Byrne’s 15 points.

Beaty was the head coach of Crean Lutheran when it beat Palmdale Knight for the Division 3AA title in 2018. He believes that self-accountability will be critical to his team’s future success.

“It’s weird. Back to back games, I only feel relief, just because it feels like we almost gave the game away,” Beaty said. “I think that’s good because it shows they feel that way, too, at the end of the game. They feel like they should have played better, we should have finished better, so that does a lot for us moving forward, I think.”

CIF Southern Section Division 2 playoffs

Edison 58, Valencia 56

SCORE BY QUARTERS

Valencia 14 - 13 - 17 - 12 — 56

Edison 15 - 13 - 21 - 9 — 58

V — Irons 17, Byrne 15, Trevino 12, McCoy 7, Kazaryants 5.

3-pt. goals — Byrne 2, Trevino 2.

Fouled out — Irons.

Technicals — None.

E — Johnson 36, Smith 17, MacDonald 3, Goslow 2.

3-pt. goals — Smith 5, Johnson 2, MacDonald 1.

Fouled out — None.

Technicals — None.