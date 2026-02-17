Edison boys’ soccer goes down in penalty kicks versus Fontana

Edison’s Will McCann (18) gains control of the ball in the midfield against Fontana on Friday in the second round of the CIF Southern Section Division 1 boys’ soccer playoffs.

Edison’s boys’ soccer team received a stark reminder of just how tight the margins can be in the sport, its team visibly and emotionally wounded by the immediacy of a season-ending defeat.

Another brilliant campaign reached its conclusion, with several players falling to the turf in dismay after the Chargers came up on the wrong end of a seven-round penalty-kick shootout against visiting Fontana on Friday, in the second round of the CIF Southern Section Division 1 playoffs.

“It’s kind of crazy,” Edison coach Charlie Breneman said. “I told the kids we have two losses on our record, and they’re both in penalty kicks. We were never beaten on the field. We let in eight goals all season, and we never were beaten in regulation or overtime.”

Advertisement

The tension-filled tiebreaking procedure became necessary after the sides failed to produce a goal through 80 minutes of regulation and two 10-minute periods of extra time.

Edison (18-2-2) then jumped into the lead after Brendan Bingman’s kick save of Josue Hernandez’s bid in the third round of the shootout, a shot that maintained a low, centered trajectory after being curled toward the goal.

Brandon Peterson, Bailey Wilson, and Nikola Mitrovic scored the first three kicks for the Chargers against Fontana goalkeeper Gerardo Gomez. The Steelers then substituted back to their starting goalkeeper Christopher Alejandre.

Omar Amaro scored in the seventh round of penalty kicks to give Fontana the win at Edison on Friday. The CIF-SS Division 1 second-round boys' soccer match was scoreless going to the shootout. pic.twitter.com/RWTVNPmoR6 — Andrew Turner (@AndrewTurnerTCN) February 17, 2026

Oliver Worster made good on the Chargers’ fourth kick. In a do-or-die scenario, Alejandre threw himself toward the left post on the fifth attempt, stopping a shot from Jaiden Ramos.

The shootout extended beyond its initial five rounds. Edison’s Will McCann scored to lead off the sixth, answered by Fontana’s Diego Anastacio. Thiago Feller started the seventh by sending his shot over the crossbar, and Omar Amaro’s goal had the Steelers sprinting to their fans.

Fontana coach Rigoberto Isarraras said penalty kicks are “about luck,” calling the match “a roller coaster of emotions.”

“We used to be a Division 5 program, and then we kind of fixed the program a little bit,” Isarraras said. “We’ve been in Division 1 for the last three years. It was always something mentally. … Today, right, we had so many chances we couldn’t finish, but PKs went our way. It seems like this group of kids have a different mindset.”

Edison’s lineup had already experienced a shakeup, as leading scorer Dylan Petruolo had to be helped off the field after sustaining a right knee injury in the 85th minute. Petruolo, who set a program record with 17 goals as a junior, was unavailable for penalty kicks.

Both teams had their chances early. Fontana’s Ethan Martinez hit the crossbar in the 18th minute, and Bingman had to be alert to make a save on Angel Hernandez on the rebound.

Edison foiled this Fontana scoring bid. Brendan Bingman with the initial save off the rush chance from Ethan Martinez. Then Will McCann steps in front of Josue Hernandez's shot on the rebound. pic.twitter.com/n1Xrr9gBKB — Andrew Turner (@AndrewTurnerTCN) February 17, 2026

Two minutes later, Wyatt Halbmaier was in off left wing with room to shoot, but the last touch was a mishit that sailed past the byline for a goal kick.

More was asked from Bingman as the game went on. At the close of the first half, Josue Hernandez uncorked a shot that required the Chargers’ goalkeeper to stretch to tip the shot over the crossbar.

Then in the 46th minute, Martinez was off to the races. Bingman made the initial save. Josue Hernandez had two chances at the rebound. The first was blocked by McCann, with the second fired wide right.

Petruolo played Valentino DiGiovanni into the box in stoppage time. DiGiovanni brought the cross down and got a lot on his shot from the bouncing ball, but Alejandre came off his line to challenge the shot and make the save.

Peterson also proved an effective option for the Chargers to transport the ball.

“Brandon’s a wizard,” Breneman said. “He’s unconventional. He’s slippery. He surfs, so he has this way he’s able to shift his body and hips, and he’s very clean in turns. He’s slippery, he’s shifty, and so late in the game, we kind of put him as an attacking mid[fielder], thinking he could help us, and he sprang a couple of good balls.”

Edison had a chance to win in stoppage before extra time. Oliver Worster wins the ball in midfield, plays the feet of Dylan Petruolo, who crosses back post to Valentino DiGiovanni. Fontana's Christopher Alejandre came off his line to make the save. pic.twitter.com/HwyGooy3VW — Andrew Turner (@AndrewTurnerTCN) February 17, 2026

Edison, which went undefeated at 11-0-1 en route to winning back-to-back Sunset League championships, conceded eight goals all season. Both of its losses came in penalty kicks, the other against El Toro in the final of the Laguna Hills Hawks Invitational.

Breneman attributed much of that success to a senior back line that featured Kendrick Taylor, Blake Colby, Nathan Theoret and Ramos.

“The senior back four was just so good every game,” Breneman said. “We didn’t score a ton of goals. We didn’t have a goal scorer, really, outside of Dylan, but because we had that defense, that’s why we won the games. Bingman was so solid, as well.

“Those guys were the anchor. They made it possible that we only had to win 1-0 or 2-0. They were the reason.”

