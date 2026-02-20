Construction begins on permanent pedestrian plaza in downtown Laguna Beach

Workers and heavy demolition equipment clear the outdoor dining decks for local restaurants to make way for a permanent pedestrian promenade on Forest Avenue in downtown Laguna Beach on Wednesday.

Construction began this week for the permanent conversion of Lower Forest Avenue into a pedestrian plaza in Laguna Beach.

The Promenade on Forest originated just a few months into the coronavirus pandemic in June 2020, as city leaders aimed to provide a boost to the local business community. In short order, parklets for restaurant seating, outdoor merchandise display areas, and another deck for live musical performances became fixtures in the downtown area.

Forest Avenue, just across from Main Beach between South Coast Highway and Glenneyre Street, was shut down to vehicular traffic. It created a space for community gatherings and a walkable shopping experience for residents and visitors.

Workers and heavy demolition equipment clear the outdoor wooden dining decks on Lower Forest Avenue on Wednesday in Laguna Beach. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

As the city signaled its intention to make the promenade permanent, it came up against opposition.

Village Laguna and Friends of Forest Avenue appealed the project to the Coastal Commission, but in a hearing on Aug. 15, the commission found no substantial issue. The appellants had contested the project, calling into question its fit with the character of the community, as well as whether it could account for the risk of potential flooding and mitigate the loss of 48 parking spaces.

The City Council on Jan. 13 awarded a $5.5-million contract for construction to Superb Engineering, with a budget to cover up to $1.1 million in project-related contingency costs.

A visiting family scrunch in along the sidewalk next to construction fencing that blocks dust and debris where heavy demolition equipment began dismantling the outdoor dining decks to make way for a permanent pedestrian promenade on Forest Avenue in Laguna Beach. The heavily-debated project began on Wednesday in downtown Laguna Beach. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Work will result in the removal of the existing curb and gutter and the installation of linear trench drains. Landscape improvements will include gardens consisting of shrubs, vines and flowering plants. Plans also include the planting of new trees.

There will continue to be designated areas for public seating, dining and performances. Walkways along storefronts are expected to be widened.

Construction workers begin a project to convert Lower Forest Avenue in Laguna Beach into a permanent pedestrian plaza. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

A photo of a fenced-off Forest Avenue was posted to a social media page for Laguna Beach locals on Thursday, noting that it was “weird to see Forest Avenue completely empty.”

Some expressed their concerns for how the impacted businesses would navigate the construction period, which is expected end in June. Others said that they were looking forward to the finished product.

