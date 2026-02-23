Newport Harbor boys’ soccer storms back over Downey, into CIF title match

Newport Harbor’s Brandon Markert (13) runs to the corner of the field to celebrate his game-winning goal with teammates Ali Omar (10) and Dominic Lucarelli (7) during the semifinals of the CIF Southern Section 2 playoffs against Downey on Saturday.

A party broke out at Davidson Field Saturday night, as the Newport Harbor High boys’ soccer team hosted top-seeded Downey in the semifinals of the CIF Southern Section Division 2 playoffs.

The Sailors somehow rallied and made it to the big dance, with members of the girls’ soccer team and fans alike mobbing a pair of goal-scorers on the south side of the field after the home team earned some late-game magic.

Seniors Ali Omar and Brandon Markert scored in the final five minutes as Newport Harbor, seemingly on its heels for much of the match, surged forward with a 2-1 win and into its second CIF championship match in three years.

Advertisement

Newport Harbor’s Brandon Markert (13), Ali Omar (10) and Dominic Lucarelli (7), from left, celebrate a game-winning goal by Markert during the semifinals of the CIF Southern Section 2 playoffs against Downey on Saturday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Newport Harbor (16-3-2) will play Bishop Amat for the Division 2 title on Saturday at 6 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Long Beach.

“This atmosphere was great,” Omar said. “We’re just glad everyone from the community came through. It was a great game, and hopefully we can bring it home on Saturday.”

Omar scored a penalty kick goal near the beginning of stoppage time in the second half, after Downey (15-5-6) failed to clear a deep throw-in and was called for a handball violation in the box.

Newport’s Ali Omar (10) battles Downey’s Matthew Lopez (12) during the semifinals of the CIF Southern Section 2 playoffs on Saturday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

His penalty kick to the right hit off the fingertips of Downey goalie Isaiah Villagrana, but still found the back of the net.

“I’m just glad I did it for my team and we’re on to the final,” Omar said. “I put power on it and tried to put some placement, and I’m just glad it went in.”

A similar deep throw-in from the right three minutes later, by Kingston Wolfshagen, also produced a great result for the Sailors. After Landon Baker headed it backward, the ball bounced around and Omar fell in the box. It found the foot of Markert near the far post, who blasted it in.

Newport’s Javier Jimenez (3) heads a ball at midfield as Downey’s Juan Guillermo Medina (14) gives chase on Saturday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Markert is one of four players who was also on the 2024 Division 2 championship team, a list that includes the Baker brothers, senior twins Hayden and Landon, and senior goalkeeper Jack Shepherd.

“I think the biggest similarity is just our hard work,” Markert said, when asked to compare the two teams. “You know, that’s what the program instills in us from day one.”

Eighth-year Newport Harbor boys’ soccer coach Ignacio “Nacho” Cid is proud of his program’s culture. As the Sailors like to say, “Anchor down,” and Cid has certainly done that.

Newport goalie Jack Shepherd elevates to make a save during the semifinals of the CIF Southern Section 2 playoffs against Downey on Saturday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

He lives just a block away from campus, and his daughter, Skylie, plays on the girls’ soccer team. He spent the two hours following his team’s dramatic victory, helping to guide the girls’ team, which earned a 1-0 win over Westlake to advance to the Division 1 title match.

Cid was highly complimentary of Downey, which kept the pressure on the Sailors and Shepherd (10 saves). Vikings senior forward Diego Garita, who had a first-half goal called back due to offsides, gave his team the lead in the 60th minute after a free kick into the box.

“For 78 minutes, I would say they played us out of the park,” Cid said. “I tip my hat. That team was very well organized, great individual players. That‘s [soccer]. You do everything right, a little thing happens … and it just turns everything around. I’m super-happy for the boys, but you have to tip your hat to that team.

“You try to throw the kitchen sink at them, give them everything you’ve got. You know, the way I run the team, there’s no quit. We fight until the end. I don’t know if we’re going to go quiet into the night, ever.”

After a handball penalty, Newport Harbor’s Ali Omar (10) kicks in the penalty shot to tie the score against Downey on Saturday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Cid said he was happy to see plenty of alumni at Saturday’s match. The program has had recent success. In 2023, the year before the CIF title, Newport Harbor also advanced to the Division 3 semifinals.

“They really like the culture,” he said. “This group is continuing that, right, that way of anchor football.”

Newport Harbor’s Brandon Markert (13) sheds his jersey to celebrate his game- winning goal with teammates Ali Omar (10) and Landon Baker (12) during the semifinals of the CIF Southern Section 2 playoffs against Downey on Saturday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Pacifica Christian Orange County 1, San Jacinto Leadership Academy 0: Shaun Sandhu scored off the bench with five minutes left, lifting the Tritons to their first CIF final after winning the Division 8 semifinal match on the road Saturday against the top-seeded team.

Pacifica Christian (16-2-1), the San Joaquin League co-champion, will host Rio Hondo Prep in the title match.

Though the Tritons will be in their first final, fourth-year head coach Johnny Marmelstein previously won four CIF titles as head coach of the St. Margaret’s girls’ soccer team.