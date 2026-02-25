Sage Hill’s win streak ends in semifinals showdown at Ontario Christian

Sage Hill’s Amalia Holguin (10) pulls up to shoot a deep three-pointer against Ontario Christian on Tuesday in the semifinals of the CIF Southern Section Open Division girls’ basketball playoffs.

Sage Hill’s spectacular run hit the most formidable of roadblocks, Ontario Christian bringing the Lightning’s 22-game winning streak to an end.

Kaleena Smith’s 33 points paced the Knights, who beat the visiting Lightning 86-54 on Tuesday in the semifinals of the CIF Southern Section Open Division girls’ basketball playoffs.

Ontario Christian (31-1), which has proven next to unstoppable against a national schedule, is ranked first in the state and second in the country by MaxPreps.com.

Sage Hill’s Eve Fowler (42) goes up for the rebound against Ontario Christian’s Kaleena Smith (11) on Tuesday in the semifinals of the CIF Southern Section Open Division girls’ basketball playoffs. (James Carbone)

“This was a great experience, a great test for us to know what we need to work on and where we need to be at, if we even want to have a shot at advancing deep into state,” Sage Hill coach Jethro Julian said. “Good thing is we got one more run in us in state, and we’ll see where it goes from there.”

Texas-bound guard Amalia Holguin had 20 points and three assists to lead the Lightning. Sophomore center Eve Fowler added 13 points, nine rebounds and two blocked shots, and sophomore forward Addison Uphoff chipped in with nine points and three assists.

Sage Hill (27-5) kept contact with the hosts, trailing 18-14 after the first quarter, buoyed by the physical presence of Fowler and early foul trouble for the Knights.

Sage Hill’s Addison Uphoff (23) shoots a jump shot against Ontario Christian on Tuesday in the semifinals of the CIF Southern Section Open Division girls’ basketball playoffs. (James Carbone)

“You definitely want to be in this gym,” Holguin said of facing the Knights. “If you are playing, and you’re scared, and you don’t want to go up against this competition, then you not where you’re going to want to be. I’m just grateful because going to Texas, you’re going to play against the greats every day, every game, so you can’t back down. All you got to do is just put your head down and grind.

“I would much rather play against Ontario every day than just, you know, a team that we know we’re gonna win by 30. That’s just how you get better as a team.”

Defending champion Ontario Christian will face Sierra Canyon (29-2) in the Open Division final on Saturday at 8 p.m. at Toyota Arena. Sierra Canyon held on to beat Etiwanda, 66-62, in the other semifinal.

Sage Hill’s Kamdyn Klamberg (33) shoots from under the basket against Ontario Christian on Tuesday in the semifinals of the CIF Southern Section Open Division girls’ basketball playoffs. (James Carbone)

The Knights have carved up competition with a lineup that looks to push the pace, wearing down teams by running the floor and gaining extra possessions with hustle plays. They are averaging 92.3 points per game, having scored at least 100 points in a game on nine occasions this season.

Sage Hill endeavored to try to keep Ontario Christian from getting quick looks at the basket, but turnovers, and eventually foul trouble, added challenges to an already difficult task.

“We tried to [slow them down], but again, it didn’t happen that way,” Julian added. “It is what it is. Still proud of the girls, though, but man, I want to run it back.”

Sage Hill’s Eve Fowler (42) yells out after making a basket and getting fouled against Ontario Christian on Tuesday in the semifinals of the CIF Southern Section Open Division girls’ basketball playoffs. (James Carbone)

Smith had scored 20 points and recorded five steals by halftime, as the Knights took a 44-30 lead into the locker room. Up to that point, the junior guard had broken down the defense off the dribble to make plays with both hands around the basket.

In the second half, she showcased her range, making a trio of threes, including a shot from well behind the arc in front of her team’s bench that she had time to size up. When her defender dropped back, she didn’t think twice about releasing the shot.

Kaleena Smith tacks on at the buzzer. Ontario Christian 67, Sage Hill 43 End 3rd.@mjszabo @latsondheimer @TheDailyPilot pic.twitter.com/0mVg4hL4WM — Andrew Turner (@AndrewTurnerTCN) February 25, 2026

Tatianna Griffin, despite three first-quarter fouls, finished with 21 points, seven rebounds and three assists. Her mid-range jumper was lethal, making the Knights a threat to score at each level.

“I feel like one player is good, but to win a championship, you need another player,” Smith said of Griffin complementing her offensively. “I also feel like we have three key other players that do their job. I feel like Dani [Robinson]’s a really good shooter, and Chloe [Jenkins] is just spectacular. I feel like she’s the number one freshman in the country, and then we have Layia [King] who works hard. I feel like we have a core five, and then our bench is really good.”

Sage Hill’s Alyssa Cuff (22) shoots a jump shot against Ontario Christian on Tuesday in the semifinals of the CIF Southern Section Open Division girls’ basketball playoffs. (James Carbone)

Jenkins added 14 points, 11 rebounds and five steals for Ontario Christian. Robinson tacked on 10 points.

Following the contest, spectators were asked to remain in their seats for a special presentation. Ontario Christian presented Holguin, a member of the Mamba Sports Academy team coached by the late Kobe Bryant, with a framed mosaic of the former Los Angeles Lakers great.

Sage Hill’s Amalia Holguin (10) reacts to receiving artwork featuring Kobe Bryant in a postgame ceremony. Holguin played for Bryant at the Mamba Sports Academy. (James Carbone)

“They’re just a high-class team, and they show it on and off the court,” Holguin said of the Knights’ gesture. “I mean, the respect they have for not just me, but like the team, and just the game overall, it shows. I’m just grateful that we were able to play against them and have them in our [bracket].

“When two great programs go at it, I mean, it’s nothing else the world wants to see, so I’m just grateful for the mural, the game, and everything overall.”

Sage Hill’s Amalia Holguin (10) drives to the basket against Ontario Christian’s Kaleena Smith (11) on Tuesday in the semifinals of the CIF Southern Section Open Division girls’ basketball playoffs. (James Carbone)

The presentation came on Feb. 24, a date that has come to be a day of remembrance, as it features jersey numbers of both Kobe (24) and his daughter Gianna (2), both of whom were among nine killed in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26, 2020.

“I felt like it was touching,” Smith said. “[Holguin is] one of the last Mamba girls to play, so I feel like she deserves it. The success that she’s kept going for Kobe, and just the way that she’s grown over the years. I’ve known her since I was a kid, so just the way that she’s grown and her going to Texas, I wish her nothing but the best.”

Sage Hill’s Mikhaila Cudia (4) tries to dribble through Ontario Christian’s defense on Tuesday in the semifinals of the CIF Southern Section Open Division girls’ basketball playoffs. (James Carbone)

CIF Southern Section Open Division semifinals

Ontario Christian 86, Sage Hill 54

SCORE BY QUARTERS

Sage Hill 14 - 16 - 13 - 11 — 54

Ontario Christian 18 - 26 - 23 - 19 — 86

SH — Holguin 20, Fowler 13, Uphoff 9, Klamberg 6, Cudia 3, O’Toner 3.

3-pt. goals — Holguin 3, Klamberg 2, Cudia 1, O’Toner 1.

Fouled out — None.

Technicals — None.

OC — Smith 33, Griffin 21, Jenkins 14, Robinson 10, Archer 6, King 2.

3-pt. goals — Smith 3, Robinson 2, Griffin 1.

Fouled out — None.

Technicals — None.