Newport Harbor boys’ soccer runs out of time against Bishop Amat

Newport Harbor’s Gibson Young (25) battles for possession against Bishop Amat’s Dylan Gonzalez (10) on Saturday in the CIF Southern Section Division 2 boys’ soccer final at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

Newport Harbor boys’ soccer coach Ignacio Cid characterized soccer as a game in which both sides attempt to write their own script.

Against La Puente Bishop Amat, the plan surely did not include chasing the game, something the Sailors were forced to do for much of a 2-1 loss on Saturday in the CIF Southern Section Division 2 boys’ soccer final at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

After a Hollywood ending that saw the Sailors score two late goals a week earlier to pull out a semifinal victory over top-seeded Downey, their magic ran out in the second half against the Lancers.

Newport Harbor’s Hayden Paredes (9) dribbles down field against Bishop Amat on Saturday in the CIF Southern Section Division 2 boys’ soccer final at Veterans Memorial Stadium. (James Carbone)

“We never gave up the whole time,” said Hayden Baker, whose goal briefly tied the score in the 36th minute. “The whole game, I felt all of us were pushing it, hoping for a miracle again. Some don’t bounce our way, some do.

“I thought we really, really battled in the semifinal. I thought a lot of it was just showing our colors on the inside — it came out, almost. It came out on the field, and we came up with the result, which was huge. As a senior, that was one of my last games. This whole time, I was like, ‘I don’t want it to be my last one.”

Newport Harbor (16-5-2) was assured at least one more game, having qualified for the CIF State Division III playoffs. The second-seeded Sailors dropped their Southern California regional opener to visiting Mt. Carmel, 2-1, in overtime on Tuesday.

Bishop Amat (26-4-3), which earned the top seed in the regional bracket, took its second lead of Saturday night’s section final in the last minute of the first half, as Noah Guillen converted a penalty kick following a foul in the box.

Newport Harbor goalie Jack Shepherd (1) dives for the ball against Bishop Amat on Saturday in the CIF Southern Section Division 2 final at Veterans Memorial Stadium. (James Carbone)

Guillen’s goal from the spot came just four minutes after the Sailors had tied the score at 1-1, and a second goal proved too much to ask against a Lancers defense that had not conceded during its path to the title game.

The Lancers’ sophomore striker was also pivotal in the creation of the opening goal in the 21st minute. Guillen crashed the net and continued to sprint once Pomona Pitzer-bound goalkeeper Jack Shepherd (three saves) had distributed the ball to his back line.

Bishop Amat had been applying pressure, earning a couple of corner kicks in the preceding two minutes. When Guillen’s rush created the turnover, the ball was centered for Dylan Gonzalez, who booted the ball inside the right post.

Gonzalez motioned his teammates to follow him to the near sideline, where he blew a kiss in the direction of a large contingent of Lancers supporters.

Newport Harbor’s Brandon Markert (13), Alexander Silva (16), Hayden Paredes (9) and Ali Omar (10) celebrate a goal against Bishop Amat on Saturday in the CIF Southern Section Division 2 boys’ soccer final at Veterans Memorial Stadium. (James Carbone)

Newport Harbor went direct toward goal with the majority of its set pieces, the Sailors afterward crediting senior midfielder Jancarlo Hernandez’s ability to win balls in the air as a big factor in the outcome.

“That’s our guy,” Guillen said. “Every header, every ball in the air, we expect him to win it. There’s no doubt that he shouldn’t win it. We have so much passion for him, so much love for him, that we know he got our back. That’s what we feed off of.”

Cid noted the fast pace of play, saying that neither team kept possession for long stretches. As the Sailors wanted to play connected through the midfield, the style favored the Lancers.

Newport Harbor’s Ali Omar (10) dribbles through Bishop Amat defenders on Saturday in the CIF Southern Section Division 2 boys’ soccer final at Veterans Memorial Stadium. (James Carbone)

“You try to write a script, and then sometimes, the script goes the way you think it’s going to go,” Cid said. “It’s gone like that a lot of times in our favor, and today, they did a really good job with their game and influenced it upon us very, very well. It made it difficult for us to do what we like to do.”

Baker’s strike was the result of a play building after a deep — but indirect — free kick. Gibson Young launched the ball to the left of the goal. Ali Omar brought the ball down and played it back to Kingston Wolfshagen, who lofted the ball into the box. Baker volleyed it in the air, tripping from contact with goalkeeper Angel Castellanos, and suddenly energized to celebrate with his teammates after the ball went in.

“I watched it come in,” Baker said. “I was like, ‘OK, maybe I’m offside, but I’m just going to try to poke it in, because why not?’ And then I looked up, and the keeper was coming at me. I’m like, ‘All right, whatever, I’m just going to get it,’ and I poked it around him and scored, and I was like, ‘Oh my god. Holy cow.’”

Newport Harbor’s Hayden Baker (14) looks for an open teammate against Bishop Amat on Saturday in the CIF Southern Section Division 2 boys’ soccer final at Veterans Memorial Stadium. (James Carbone)

Newport Harbor had multiple chances to equalize in the second half, none better than a Hayden Paredes bid that whistled wide of the back post on a rush from the right wing.

Brandon Markert also cued a shot over the crossbar after Omar controlled a Paredes cross at the back post and fed it back to improve the shooting angle.

“We gave it our all,” an emotional Javier Jimenez said. “I’m proud of that. Every individual that was on this team gave their soul, and it was just a big accomplishment to get here.”

Newport Harbor’s Landon Baker (12) dribbles through Bishop Amat defenders on Saturday in the CIF Southern Section Division 2 boys’ soccer final at Veterans Memorial Stadium. (James Carbone)

Bishop Amat has won back-to-back section titles after winning in Division 1 last season. Newport Harbor was bidding for its second CIF title in the past three seasons, having held on to defeat Foothill in the Division 2 final in 2024.

“The boys did great, man,” Cid said. “They’re enjoying it. They work their tail off, man. It’s really, really hard to take. It’s a hard pill to swallow.”