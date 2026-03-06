Costa Mesa baseball stays unbeaten, topping Estancia in Battle for the Bell

Costa Mesa’s Hunter Wigmore (27) celebrates with the bench after a homer during the Battle for the Bell rivalry game against Estancia on Thursday.

High school baseball in Costa Mesa is in a good place.

Two proud programs came into the Battle for the Bell rivalry game Thursday afternoon. Host Costa Mesa is coming off back-to-back league titles and a CIF quarterfinal appearance. Crosstown rival Estancia won the CIF Southern Section Division 6 title last year, its second section championship in four years.

“There’s a lot of good kids from Costa Mesa playing high school baseball in Costa Mesa, at both programs,” Costa Mesa coach Jim Kiefer said. “It’s a testament to the job [Estancia coach] Nate [Goellrich] does and the job we do here that these kids stay and play for us. It’s healthy, it’s good. I have a lot of respect for what they’ve accomplished.”

What Costa Mesa senior Grady Jackson accomplished in the third inning, a three-run home run to right field, turned the tide in favor of the home team.

After hitting a three-run homer, Costa Mesa’s Grady Jackson (12) leaps in celebration with teammate Kash Foti (40) the during Battle for the Bell rivalry game against Estancia on Thursday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

The Mustangs went on to a 5-3 win over the Eagles, improving to 6-0 early in the season. They got to ring the bell on the Paul Troxel trophy, and city champion medals courtesy of Costa Mesa United.

“The vibes are great,” said Mesa senior leadoff hitter Wylan Rottschafer, who had a pair of doubles at the plate and also pitched two innings of shutout relief for the save. “This year, half of the team is returning and half of the team is new. But I feel like we did a really good job throughout the fall and especially into the winter, just figuring out what our roles are. As soon as the spring hit, we were dialed [in]. We’ve been swinging it really well, and the pitching has been great.”

Estancia (0-4) jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning. Miles Dodge singled to center to lead off the game. An out later, he was brought home on a run-scoring double by Sawyer Atkinson, and Nico Viramontes’ hit to center scored another run.

Estancia’s Sawyer Atkinson (9) rounds third after hitting a home run against Costa Mesa on Thursday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

The Mustangs responded in the bottom of the third. No. 9 hitter Ben Manchester started it off with a single to left, followed by a double to Rottschafer.

Jackson turned on a hanging curveball, giving Costa Mesa a 3-2 lead with his first home run of the season.

“I wasn’t trying to do too much,” Jackson said. “I was trying to stay in our approach that our hitting coach taught us to do. Obviously, I just got a pitch that I could drive and I just didn’t miss it.”

Estancia’s Ramon Perez (4) avoids a tag by Costa Mesa relief pitcher Wylan Rottschafer (11) on a close play up the first-base line Thursday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Junior Hunter Wigmore’s solo homer to right in the fourth, the first of his varsity career, gave Costa Mesa a 4-2 lead.

“It was like a boxing match,” Jackson said. “We were throwing punches back and forth. I was really impressed with the way even [players] deep in the lineup handled the game, their clutch hits and timely hitting.”

The Eagles drew a run closer in the top of the fifth when Atkinson led off with a solo shot to left, but the Mustangs responded in the bottom of the inning. Luke Hobbis drew a leadoff walk, and was sacrificed to second base by Parker Hylton. Hobbis eventually came home on a two-out single by Wigmore.

Estancia’s Athan Perez (1) completes a double play as Costa Mesa’s Luke Hobbis (8) slides into second base on Thursday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Costa Mesa senior starting pitcher Will Morales got the win, allowing two runs in four innings. Ryan Morales pitched the fifth for the Mustangs, before Rottschafer threw the final two frames.

He accentuated the win with strikeouts of Atkinson and Viramontes to end the game.

“I’ve played with and against Sawyer and Nico for about 10 years or so,” Rottschafer said. “I’ve known those guys pretty well, so I was a little bit amped up to face them. I was letting it loose and just chucking it.”

Costa Mesa shortstop Wylan Rottschafer (11) dives to stop an infield hit against Estancia on Thursday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Costa Mesa plays at Irvine on Saturday in a nonleague game.

Estancia, meanwhile, is winless early in the season but still getting healthy. Goellrich said Viramontes, the team’s ace pitcher last year, has only thrown one inning so far as he recovers from a back injury.

Carlos Hauser pitched into the fourth inning on Thursday for the Eagles, with Lincoln Silva coming in to record a bases-loaded strikeout and get out of a jam. Silva also pitched the fifth, before Athan Perez handled the sixth.

Costa Mesa’s Hunter Wigmore (27) greets teammate Noah Uribe (45) at the plate after a homer against Estancia on Thursday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

“We’re still finding our way,” Goellrich said. “I just told our guys right now that we’re going to be just fine. Our mind set here in nonleague [play] is we’ve just got to get healthy, get right, get some guys some reps. Our season starts next Friday [when we open the Coast League at Century], that is our mentality for league.”

Estancia plays at Mary Star of the Sea in a nonleague game on Saturday.