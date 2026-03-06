Costa Mesa softball rides 12-run first to rout of rival Estancia

Costa Mesa’s Analeah Vaca (6) is all smiles as she reaches second base against Estancia on Thursday in the Battle for the Bell softball game.

Costa Mesa’s softball team has enjoyed an extended run of success over its crosstown rival, its continuance never in doubt in the Mustangs’ only scheduled meeting with Estancia for this season.

Analeah Vaca’s powerful swings put the exclamation point on a 21-2 rout, as Costa Mesa rolled to its 12th straight win over Estancia in the Battle for the Bell series.

Vaca, a junior corner infielder, reached base in all four of her plate appearances, her last resulting in a thunderous blast over the fence in left field. She also had a three-run triple to right, an infield single and one of many walks issued to the Mustangs.

Costa Mesa’s Ryder Brengal (95) rounds the bases against Estancia on Thursday in the Battle for the Bell softball game. (James Carbone)

After receiving the free pass as part of a 12-run first inning, Vaca let her natural instinct take over.

“I was watching the pitcher, and it’s like all over the place,” Vaca said. “I wanted a pitch that was, like, my pitch, but I couldn’t be too selective, because I just wanted to hit. That was all I went up there [for], just hitting .”

Daren Santos, the first-year head coach of Costa Mesa, addressed the home crowd after the game, thanking them for their support.

Estancia’s Josie Vidales (6) slides safe into second base against Costa Mesa on Thursday in the Battle for the Bell softball game. (James Carbone)

“The Bell is very important here at Costa Mesa versus Estancia,” Santos said. “You could feel that energy throughout the school, throughout the whole day today. We’re very excited.”

Costa Mesa (4-1-1) has not lost to Estancia (0-4) since the first meeting between the teams in 2018, when the schools competed in the Orange Coast League.

Victoria Rios, a third-year starting outfielder for the Mustangs, also noted appreciation for the show of support from family and friends. Costa Mesa has had a different head coach in each of her three seasons.

Costa Mesa’s Sarahy Cornejo (28) tags out Estancia’s Kimberly Ortiz (18) on Thursday in the Battle for the Bell softball game. (James Carbone)

“I think the environment is more uplifting, like everyone’s supporting each other, and it feels like a family,” Rios said. “I think we could go far in this season, but I think we just need to make sure that everyone is on the same page.”

Rios also went three for three with a two-run triple, driving in four runs in total. Starting pitcher Alyssa Ochoa allowed one run over three innings to earn the win, adding a pair of hits and two walks at the plate. Vaca struck out five over two innings in relief.

Left fielder Ryder Brengal circled the bases after a hard-hit single that was misplayed in the outfield, the ball rolling to the wall. She reached base safely four times, adding two walks before being hit by a pitch in her last time up.

Costa Mesa’s Alyssa Ochoa (88) pitches against Estancia on Thursday in the Battle for the Bell softball game. (James Carbone)

Right fielder Emi Kamikihara also reached base four times, shortstop Keilynn Kilma reached base three times, and first baseman Emiley Davis and catcher Pamela Kibin each had a hit and a walk.

Shortstop Josie Vidales had two hits, and starting pitcher Abby Valenzuela drove in a run for the Eagles.

Estancia’s Abby Valenzuela (33) pitches against Costa Mesa on Thursday in the Battle for the Bell softball game. (James Carbone)

John Braddock, the new coach of Estancia, said the growth of his girls within the game will constitute a successful season.

“This is a fairly new team,” Braddock said. “The girls have had very little experience playing, but every one of them is playing to the best of their ability, they’re playing hard, they’re still fighting to the end, they’re still supporting each other, so that’s all you can ask for a new team, as far as experience.”