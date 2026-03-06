Marina squeezes past Savanna in state playoff tilt

Marina’s Rylee Bradley (23) drives toward the basket against Savanna on Thursday in the second round of the CIF State Division IV playoffs.

Rylee Bradley struggled to break free and find her shot through the first two quarters of Marina’s CIF State Southern California Regional showdown with Savanna. She knew her time would come.

The program’s all-time scoring leader went off after halftime Thursday night, sparking a 17-5 run that gave the Vikings command, then closed a perfect night from the free-throw line at the finish as Marina held on for a 60-55 triumph to reach the Division IV regional semifinals.

Bradley scored 19 of her 23 points in the second half as the Vikings (20-14) turned a tight game into a 12-point lead, then sank four free throws in the final 13.5 seconds after the visiting Rebels (19-14) — in what head coach Daniel Roussel called “sort of our mode of operation lately” — rallied within a point in the final minute.

Bradley topped 20 points for the 75th time in 130 career games, the 25th time in 33 this season, and is averaging 23.9 points per game (for a team that scored 44.6 per contest). Her career average: 20.6 points.

Marina, the top seed after reaching the CIF Southern Section Division 4 semifinals, sits two victories from a second state title game in four years. Next up, at home Saturday night, is Palisades (14-13), an L.A. City Section Open Division quarterfinalist making its 13th regional appearance.

Carleen Nguyen added 12 points, and Cheyenne Abrams scored 10 points. Vanessa La Mont grabbed 12 rebounds in support of Bradley, who made just two of 10 first-half field-goal tries, then sank four baskets, the last a three-pointer, and two free throws as Marina turned a tight game — neither side ahead by more than three points before the break — built a 42-30 advantage five minutes into third quarter.

“We have a lot of experience moving her to different places to try to get her the ball,” Roussel said. “We try to flash her up high into the post. Sometimes we put her in the low post for a little bit, but she can handle anything we give her. ...

“She’s been through this so many times. She doesn’t get flustered when she misses. She’s going to shoot 25 shots a game. It doesn’t matter if they go in or not. She’s going to shoot them. I give her that confidence to keep going.”

Savanna, the Southern Section Division 6 champion, thrived through quick, agile guards Camaila Carigma (25 points), Dyanna Cruz (18 points) and defensive tone-setter Jazara Madrid and a thick interior game designed to make things difficult for the 5-foot-6 senior slasher.

“Mostly the one-two-two [zone defense] with, I wouldn’t say box-and-one on me, guarding me very closely,” Bradley described the challenge. “That’s really frustrating. I make an adjustment, just took some time, prayed patience, because I knew my shots were going to fall, and I knew I was going to get the ball, at some point.”

Marina took its sixth and final lead 33 seconds into the second half on Abrams’ bank-shot three-pointer, and then Bradley, who is just 17 points from 2,700 over 130 games in four seasons, took over. She finished inside three times, twice from Anaya Rivera’s deft feeds, to push the advantage to 34-27, Nguyen’s three-pointer bulked it to eight points, Bradley’s three extended it to 12 points, and another Bradley basket made it 46-34.

Savanna’s 9-0 fourth-quarter charge — with left-corner three-pointers from Carigma and Cruz — made it a two-point game with 4:30 to go. The Vikings twice extended that to four, into the final minute, on Nguyen’s 14-foot jumper and two free throws, but Carigma’s three with 14 seconds left made it 56-55.

“Very nerve-wracking,” Bradley said. “For some reason, we just love to cut it close.”

Marina let an eight-point lead slip away and trailed in the final minute of a two-point victory over Escondido in the regional opener. It would have to hold on at the free-throw line, and Bradley was the best bet, something nobody would have suggested not so long ago.

Bradley acknowledged she “used to not be a good free-throw shooter,” but now she’s “extremely confident.”

“Her free throws are really just off the charts [since midseason],” Roussel said. “She’s got to be shooting somewhere around 80% at the free-throw line. This is for a career 55 to 60% shooter. Everything I’m doing there at the end is to get the ball inbounds to her, so that we can get her to the free-throw line. It didn’t used to be like that.”

Bradley was fouled off the inbounds pass, made both free throws, and then did so again, after Madrid’s turnover on the Rebels’ final foray, with 3.2 seconds to play.

She’s excited to make the last eight in state. Maybe a little surprised, too.

“This was supposed to be a rebuilding year for us. People didn’t believe that we were going to make it this far ...,” she said. “We lost 10 seniors [from] last year. This is extra. We didn’t have to make it. We didn’t have to win three games in CIF to qualify for state. This is all a blessing.”

CIF State Division IV Playoffs

Marina 60, Savanna 55

SCORE BY QUARTERS

Savanna 16 - 9 - 14 - 16 — 55

Marina 16 - 9 - 23 - 12 — 60

M — Bradley 23, Nguyen 12, Abrams 10, Luarca 6, La Mont 4, Vazquez 3, Rivera 2.

3-pt. goals — Abrams 2, Nguyen 2, Bradley 1, Luarca 1, Vazquez 1.

Fouled out — None.

Technicals — None.

S — Carigma 25, Cruz 18, Madrid 6, Tuipolotu 6.

3-pt. goals — Carigma 3, Cruz 3.

Fouled out — None.

Technicals — None.

