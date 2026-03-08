Costa Mesa boys’ volleyball sweeps Estancia in Battle for the Bell

Costa Mesa’s Caden Tran (1) puts a kill away over the blocks of Estancia’s Railey Davila (22) and Tyler Do (12) on Friday in the Battle for the Bell boys’ volleyball match.

Costa Mesa’s Battle for the Bell boys’ volleyball rout of Estancia went as expected: three lopsided sets lasting less than an hour, the Mustangs whooping it up after every ace and at the finish. The rivalry means something, even when it’s not competitive.

They romped to a 25-12, 25-7, 25-14 home victory Friday afternoon to claim the Bell for the fourth straight year — all six match wins in straight sets — behind veteran Caden Oliver’s eight kills, another six each from sophomore Caden Tran and junior Isaiah Baltodano, and an astonishing 16 aces, five served up by sophomore Myles Pham in one sequence.

Costa Mesa (4-4) used the occasion to harbor depth — everyone made it onto the court — sharpen its emerging service and passing games, and build on successive victories earlier in the week over Segerstrom in a Golden West League opener and long-time nemesis Santa Ana Calvary Chapel in a nonleague meeting.

Costa Mesa’s Phi Doan Vo (2) and Isaiah Baltodano (3) try to block Estancia’s Mac Laurenz Romua (11) on Friday in the Battle for the Bell boys’ volleyball match. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

“It’s a different energy every time we play this Battle of the Bell game,” fifth-year Mustangs head coach Tan Nguyen said. “The kids have fun, and I think the crowd loves it, so we’re good. In this situation, it’s more about how we play, the quality of our movement. That’s why I stress to these boys, ‘If we move well and we play for each other well, then you’re allowed to have fun, if you’re disciplined.’

“It’s volleyball at the end of the day. I’m glad they enjoyed it, and they deserve it. They worked very hard for it.”

Costa Mesa raced to a 22-4 advantage in the first set, used a 17-1 run to pull away in the second, then went off on a 20-3 spree in the third. Estancia led in a set just once, at 2-1 in the finale, and scored more than half (16) of their points (31) on 10-2 and 6-1 runs that momentarily staved off defeat in the first and third sets.

Estancia’s Anthony Alonso (20) digs a deep ball against Costa Mesa on Friday in the Battle for the Bell boys’ volleyball match. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Eight Mustangs served aces — Anthony Bouar delivered three and fellow setter Gavin Garza two more — and Estancia was limited to just 10 kills, six of them by junior Zech Rehak-Lepore.

Nguyen sees this as a rebuilding campaign — his team is sophomore-heavy, with just three juniors and Oliver the lone senior — after injuries ransacked last season following the CIF Southern Section Division 6 semifinal run in 2024. The postseason is within reach, if their offense continues to evolve and they keep up the “grit” he’s witnessed “this past couple weeks.”

“I think we have a good, solid shot if everything kind of falls our way,” Nguyen said. “But you never know. You never know until you play with other teams.”

Costa Mesa’s Carter Espinoza (14) tips a ball high over the net against Estancia on Friday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Oliver wants more than that. The final-four loss two years ago at Riverside Poly still stings. Last week’s wins, especially the five-set decision over Calvary Chapel — their first in the series since 2014, after 10 sweeps — resonate within the group.

“We did great against Segerstrom, and we did good against Calvary,” said Oliver, who is thinking league title and more; that final-four loss two years ago at Riverside Poly still stings. “I remember losing, and I don’t want to lose again. Now I want to win the [CIF] finals. ...

“The goal is always to win league and then go far in CIF. I absolutely think we can.”

Costa Mesa’s Caden Oliver (11) tips a ball over the net after a quick set against Estancia on Friday in the Battle for the Bell boys’ volleyball match. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

The aims are far more humble for Estancia (0-5), which would like to win a game. It hasn’t done so since April 2024, and Friday’s loss was its 21st in a row. The Eagles have won just three sets in that stretch, one of them in last year’s 0-15 campaign and another against Los Amigos on Feb. 26. They haven’t been to the playoffs since 2022, when they lost in the wild-card round, and are 4-53 since, all four wins from 2024.

Eagles head coach Hani Sultan, who started working with players in July, understands the challenge, and he expects to turn things around. It’ll take a good three years, at least, he believes.

Costa Mesa’s Geovany Huipe (7) and Caden Oliver (11) put up a block against Estancia’s Mac Laurenz Romua (11) on Friday in the Battle for the Bell boys’ volleyball match. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

“I knew what I was going into. I knew the severity of the situation,” said Sultan, who has coached at Rosemead Bosco Tech, Mater Dei, Pacifica and Esperanza and is in charge of the freshman girls’ program at Fullerton. “I looked at the program, what they did last year, the year before, before I took the job. I completely know what I’m walking into.

“I’m confident at some point there will be a turning point, where things are just going to start going up. But it’s going to take a lot of work. ... I’m throwing everything at this program to see what works, what I need to change. My expectations are very modest, but I’m very optimistic.”

Estancia’s Tyler Do (12) puts a ball over the net for a point against Costa Mesa on Friday in the Battle for the Bell boys’ volleyball match. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

He’s got few players at the required standard — Rehak-Lepore, Mac Laurenz Romua and Tyler Do are the standouts — and more than half the roster is playing the sport for the first time. A few players have been at it for barely three weeks. Winning is not the objective. Building a culture is the mandate.

“I’m sure we could get a win. When, I don’t know,” Sultan said. “The thing is, it’s almost like kids coming from a broken home. Their mentality is different. Their expectation, they feel it. It’s an abuse situation. I mean, some people think the program is a joke and all that. Going up against that mentality, you really have to gut it all out. It’s not just remodeling, it’s rebuilding.”