Marina girls’ basketball closes book on Rylee Bradley era

Marina’s Rylee Bradley (23), seen against El Dorado on Feb. 21, scored 17 points against Palisades on Saturday in the CIF State Southern California Division IV regional semifinals.

Marina’s girls’ basketball program closed the book on a most magnificent chapter of its history, a tale that ended as it began — with a deep run in the state tournament.

Rylee Bradley, its central figure, spent a moment with nearly everyone in the gym following the final game of her illustrious career, one that saw her become the program’s all-time leading scorer.

The Vikings’ season ended with a 61-49 loss to Palisades on Saturday in a CIF State Southern California Division IV regional semifinal game at Ocean View High.

“It’s very sentimental for me, and I really appreciate these girls for staying with me through thick and thin,” a tearful Bradley said. “... It’s very hard for me. I’m very excited to enter a new chapter, but I’ll miss these girls.”

Bradley, who as a freshman became a breakout star in 2023 by leading the Vikings to the Division V state final, scored 17 points in the last game of her prep career.

“It’s definitely the end of the Rylee Bradly era for us — that’s 2,700 points walking out the door,” Marina coach Daniel Roussel said. “At the same time, this created a culture of winning in our program. It’s created a culture of expectations, understanding that we can do this year in and year out.

“I think next year, the experience that these sophomores and juniors just picked up going through these [CIF Southern Section] playoffs and the state playoffs is going to pay off huge, as we develop without Rylee next year.”

Junior center Vanessa La Mont, one of three team captains along with senior forward Anaya Rivera and Bradley, compiled 13 points and 14 rebounds.

“I was definitely very nervous, because I saw that [Palisades was] bigger, but I just knew that we had to win this because I wanted to win for Rylee,” La Mont said. “Obviously, it was a tough battle. We almost had it. We just couldn’t finish. …

“We came together as a team. We worked as hard as we could, like, that’s all we could really ask for. I just wish we could finish and give that to Rylee and our seniors.”

Marina (20-15), the top seed in the bracket, had to move the site of the game due to a previously scheduled drumline competition, school athletic director Nick Racklin said.

Bradley and La Mont combined for 19 first-half points, as the Vikings trailed 32-27 heading into halftime.

“We’ve seen some really good post players throughout the season, and I actually think that when we play taller teams, she plays better,” Roussel said of La Mont. “I don’t know why that is. It frustrates me sometimes, probably, but she actually does just step up to the moment when there’s bigger players on the other team. She rebounds better, she boxes out better. She actually even finishes better, I think, a lot of times.

“She’s one that really learned last year, sitting on our bench, sort of what we are and how we play. She was a captain all summer. We graduated 10 seniors [last season]. … I think she really understands her role, both defensively and offensively, right now, and the effect she has on the game when she does rebound like that.”

Marina trails Palisades, 43-40, heading to the fourth quarter. Natalie Vazquez hit a three, assisted by Elle Luarca, to get the Vikings close in the last minute of the third. @MHSVikingNews@mjszabo @TheDailyPilot pic.twitter.com/teHQZzqLF4 — Andrew Turner (@AndrewTurnerTCN) March 8, 2026

After facing two nine-point deficits in the second quarter, Elle Luarca found Natalie Vazquez on a swing pass to the left wing for a three that cut the Palisades lead to 41-40 late in the third quarter. The Vikings never drew even.

Senior guard Cheyenne Abrams had 11 points and two assists for Marina, and junior guard Carleen Nguyen added four rebounds and three assists.

Elly Tierney scored 21 points to go with seven rebounds to lead Palisades (15-13), which will return to Orange County to face Godinez (19-12) on Tuesday in the regional final. The Grizzlies edged Tulare Union, 41-39, in the other semifinal.

Riley Oku added 11 points for Palisades. Ayla Teegardin had eight points and five rebounds, and Sumaya Levy chipped in with seven points and six rebounds. Willow Cohen also scored six points on a pair of three-point baskets.

“It’s been an up-and-down season because we’ve been beating ourselves a lot of our games,” Palisades coach LeBre Merritt said. “Our record doesn’t really show how good of a team we are. It doesn’t reflect how hard we’ve been working, and we’ve been faced with a lot of adversity, and we haven’t let it bother us, so I’m very proud of this group for pushing through.”

CIF State Division IV playoffs

Palisades 61, Marina 49

SCORE BY QUARTERS

Palisades 19 - 13 - 11 - 18 — 61

Marina 16 - 11 - 13 - 9 — 49

P — Tierney 21, Oku 11, Teegardin 8, Levy 7, Cohen 6, Kinney 4, Lewis 2, Locke 2.

3-pt. goals — Cohen 2, Levy 1, Tierney 1.

Fouled out — None.

Technicals — None.

M — Bradley 17, La Mont 13, Abrams 11, Rivera 3, Vazquez 3, Luarca 1, Nguyen 1.

3-pt. goals — Vazquez 1.

Fouled out — None.

Technicals — None.