Sage Hill girls’ basketball falls to Ontario Christian in regional final

Sage Hill’s amazing journey ended one game too early, not all that unexpectedly, although the “how” of its blowout loss in Tuesday night’s top-tier CIF Southern California Regional girls basketball championship game — how it finished more so than the start — offered an oddly satisfying conclusion.

It was over as soon as it began.

Ontario Christian, the consensus national No. 1, scored the first 16 points, led by 30 by the end of the first quarter, and stretched that to 36 before coasting to a 71-53 Open Division home triumph to reach its first state final. The game brought to a close Sage Hill’s Mamba era, one deeply entwined with the school.

Sage Hill’s Amalia Holguin (10) shoots a jump shot at Ontario Christian on Tuesday night. (James Carbone)

Advertisement

University of Texas-bound Amalia Holguin, the last of the elite prep players Kobe Bryant’s Mamba Sports Academy produced, spearheaded the Lightning’s this-is-who-we-are, second-half revival that steadily trimmed an insurmountable deficit against a foe seeking to surpass 100 for the 10th time.

“We were getting our ass kicked in the first quarter, but all I wanted was to have that respect at the end of the game ...,” said first-year assistant coach Jethro Julian, who guided Sage Hill to a 23-2 record after taking charge when head coach Kerwin Walters was placed on administrative leave in mid-December. “We’re not going to go down like chumps. That’s the bottom line.

“That’s the real message [at halftime]. We’re not going down like chumps. We’re going to go out and compete as hard as we can. And I think they showed it.”

Holguin, the fifth major Mamba star to play for the Lightning, took charge in the second half with 17 of her game-best 25 points, five rebounds and five steals after the break as the Lightning (28-6) started the half with a 10-0 run and permitted the Knights just 19 more points.

Sage Hill’s Eve Fowler (42) looks for an open player at Ontario Christian on Tuesday night. (James Carbone)

It put a bit of a fright into Ontario Christian (33-2), which will face San Jose’s Archbishop Mitty (29-2), ranked at high as second nationally, in Saturday’s state final in Sacramento.

“She scared us a little bit,” said Knights head coach Aundre Cummings. “I called a timeout [at the end of the third quarter] and said, ‘Look, she’s getting ready to come. Any time you have that player on your team, you have a chance.

“Special kid. She’s the Kobe Bryant of high school basketball, women’s basketball, girls’ basketball. Never stopped going. Never gives up. She made a statement tonight.”

So did the Knights, whose swarming full-court press repeatedly penned Sage Hill inside its backcourt. forced eight first-quarter turnovers and scored on its first 12 possessions en route to a 27-4 advantage, punctuated by three Dani Robinson 3-pointers, after five and a half minutes.

Sage Hill’s Kamdyn Klamberg (33) tries to dribble past Ontario Christian’s Skylah Archer (24) on Tuesday night. (James Carbone)

It was 54-18 at halftime. The Lightning returned a different team.

“In the second half, it was all about heart,” Michigan State-bound forward Alyssa Cuff said. “We go out there and leave it all on the court. Everyone needs to have heart. The ball scores. Have heart in defense. You can’t win a game without defense, and it’s all about heart.”

Eve Fowler, a 6-foot-4 sophomore center, was pivotal inside, scoring 10 of her 14 points and grabbing nine of her 11 rebounds in the surge. And Holguin was everywhere, seemingly doing everything in an emotional end to her high school career.

“I wasn’t planning on crying, because there’s a lot to be proud of,” Holguin said. “It’s definitely an emotional day, but there’s a lot to be proud of, and I see my teammates, and I’m just proud to be a part of it, and there’s more smiling to do than crying.”

Kaleena Smith scored 20 points for Ontario Christian, which beat Sage Hill by 32 points in the Southern Section Open semifinals 16 days earlier. Robinson sunk five triples en route to 17 point, Tatianna Griffin added 15 points and nine rebounds, and freshman Chloe Jenkins scored 14, all in the first half.

Members of the Sage Hill School girls’ basketball team are emotional after losing at Ontario Christian on Tuesday night. (James Carbone)

It was an eventful season for the Lightning. Walters was relieved of duties following four losses against top-tier competition, three by 15 points or more, in a five-game stretch. The team won 27 in a row under Julian, who has applied for the full-time position, losing the streak with the first loss to the Knights. The response was a 57-54 SoCal semifinal stunner last weekend at top-seeded Sierra Canyon. This one didn’t go as hoped.

“We were resilient,” Cuff said. “We had so much adversity at the beginning of the year, and coaching changes, and we were [expected] to not win anything. We were able to pull it together, trust each other, and really work together to make this possible.

“We’re mentally strong, and we know we are, and we know that we’ll take that anywhere we go. We know that as long as we work together, we can do anything. We weren’t supposed to get this far, and we were able to push all the way here.”

CIF Southern California Regional Open Division Championship

Ontario Christian 73, Sage Hill 51

SCORE BY QUARTERS

Sage Hill 4 - 14 - 17 - 16 — 51

Ontario 34 - 20 - 9 - 10 — 73

SH — Holguin 25, Fowler 14, Uphoff 8, Cuff 4.

3-pt. goals — Holguin 1.

Fouled out — None.

Technicals — None.

OC — Smith 20, Robinson 17, Griffin 15, Jenkins 14, Archer 7.

3-pt. goals — Robinson 5, Smith 2, Griffin 1.

Fouled out — None.

Technicals — None.